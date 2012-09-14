|
|
|
|
Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker, from Leeza Gibbons
$9.99 - Product
1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker
Good adhesives and simple cutting tools are critical elements for a fun and successful paper craft experience. LEGACIES® offers a breadth of tools that help make...
|
|
|
|
Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$19.99 - Product
This 3-piece adhesive tool kit contains a 1.5" sticker maker with a 20' permanent adhesive cartridge, Repositionable Glue Tape, and a Glue Pen. It is a great way to get started with all the essential...
|
|
|
|
Digilite, from Galalite Screens
Product
A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...
|
|
|
|
Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections, from Leeza Gibbons
Product
Leeza Gibbons presents "Reflections":
The Reflections CD is more than just an exceptional collection of music. It's the music that matters - it matters because it's emotional, it matters because it's...
|
|
|
|
Lensray Technology, from Galalite Screens
Product
With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience.
Impeccable...
|
|
|
|
Matte White, from Galalite Screens
Product
A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...
|
|
|
|
Mirage, from Galalite Screens
Product
Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...
|
|
|
|
Mirage XDL 1.2, from Galalite Screens
Product
Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...
|
|
|
|
Pink & Orange 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
|
|
|
|
Pink & Orange Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99 - Product
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
|
|
|
|
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
|
|
|
|
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
|
|
|
|
Pink & Orange Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation...
|
|
|
|
Pink & Orange Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99 - Product
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
|
|
|
|
Plum 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Plum paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful...
|
|
|
|
Plum Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99 - Product
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
|
|
|
|
Plum Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Plum paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
|
|
|
|
Plum Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Plum paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
|
|
|
|
Plum Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Plum paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating...
|
|
|
|
Plum Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99 - Product
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
|
|
|
|
Prism 3D, from Galalite Screens
Product
Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...
|
|
|
|
Red & Brown 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99 - Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Red & Brown paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
|
|
|
|
Red & Brown Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99 - Product
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
|
|
|
|
Red & Brown Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Red & Brown paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
|
|
|
|
Red & Brown Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Red & Brown paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
|
|
|
|
Red & Brown Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Red & Brown paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
|
|
|
|
Red & Brown Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99 - Product
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
|
|
|
|
Scrapbook Page and Greeting Card Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$29.99 - Product
All the items needed to create coordinated scrapbook pages and greeting cards as shown on DIY-the Do-It-Yourself Network in the DIYKit - Handmade Greeting Cards!FREE XYRON ITEMS INCLUDED, TOO!
If you...
|
|
|
|
Teal 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
Product
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Teal paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful...
|
|
|
|
Teal Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99 - Product
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
|
|
|
|
Teal Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Teal paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
|
|
|
|
Teal Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Two Design Page layouts within the Teal paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
|
|
|
|
Teal Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99 - Product
Ten (10)12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Teal paper group.
The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating...
|
|
|
|
Teal Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99 - Product
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
|
|
|
|
Branded Entertainment, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.
|
|
|
|
Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
|
|
|
|
Documentary & Doc-Series Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.
|
|
|
|
Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
|
|
|
|
Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
|
|
|
|
Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
|
|
|
|
Loyal To The Game - Tupac Shakur CD, from 2PacLegacy.com
$12.99 - Product
Tupac's latest CD includes unreleased material with appearances from Eminem, G-Unit, Jadakiss, The Outlawz and more!
Executive Produced by Eminem and Afeni Shakur
|
|
|
|
Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.
|
|
|
|
Television Show Development & Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.
|
|
|
|
|
Tupac Shakur Baseball Jersey, from 2PacLegacy.com
$21.99 - Product
Tupac Shakur Baseball Jersey Available in:
black and white
blue and white
red and white
|
|
|
|
|
Tupac Shakur Messenger Bag, from 2PacLegacy.com
$25.99 - Product
Tupac Shakur Messenger Bag Product Information:
From school, to carrying your laptop, to a hip alternative diaper bag, our versatile, spacious messenger bag is practically all you need to get you through...
|
|
|
|
Tupac Shakur Women's Tracksuit, from 2PacLegacy.com
$45.99 - Product
Tupac Shakur Women's Tracksuit Available in: pink/white, baby blue/white, black/white
Product Information:
Our Women’s Raglan Tracksuit is sporty, stylish and ultra-soft, so it feels great against...
|
|
|
|
"And The Coming Of Nighttime", from Lens Cap Productions llc
Product
The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...
|
|
|
|
"Of Sound And Fury", from Lens Cap Productions llc
Product
LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.