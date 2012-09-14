PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker, from Leeza Gibbons
$9.99
1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker Good adhesives and simple cutting tools are critical elements for a fun and successful paper craft experience. LEGACIES® offers a breadth of tools that help make...
Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$19.99
This 3-piece adhesive tool kit contains a 1.5" sticker maker with a 20' permanent adhesive cartridge, Repositionable Glue Tape, and a Glue Pen. It is a great way to get started with all the essential...
Digilite Digilite, from Galalite Screens

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...
Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections, from Leeza Gibbons

Leeza Gibbons presents "Reflections": The Reflections CD is more than just an exceptional collection of music. It's the music that matters - it matters because it's emotional, it matters because it's...
Lensray Technology Lensray Technology, from Galalite Screens

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...
Matte White Matte White, from Galalite Screens

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...
Mirage Mirage, from Galalite Screens

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...
Mirage XDL 1.2 Mirage XDL 1.2, from Galalite Screens

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...
Pink & Orange 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
Pink & Orange Complete Scrapbook Kit Pink & Orange Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Pink & Orange Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Pink & Orange Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Pink & Orange paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation...
Pink & Orange Scrapbook Album Pink & Orange Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
Plum 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Plum 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Plum paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful...
Plum Complete Scrapbook Kit Plum Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
Plum Design Pages for Scrapbooks Plum Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Plum paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
Plum Design Pages for Scrapbooks Plum Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Plum paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
Plum Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Plum Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Plum paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating...
Plum Scrapbook Album Plum Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
Prism 3D Prism 3D, from Galalite Screens

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...
Red & Brown 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Red & Brown 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$2.99
Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Red & Brown paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
Red & Brown Complete Scrapbook Kit Red & Brown Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
Red & Brown Design Pages for Scrapbooks Red & Brown Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Red & Brown paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Red & Brown Design Pages for Scrapbooks Red & Brown Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Red & Brown paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as...
Red & Brown Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Red & Brown Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Ten (10) 12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Red & Brown paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for...
Red & Brown Scrapbook Album Red & Brown Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
Scrapbook Page and Greeting Card Kit Scrapbook Page and Greeting Card Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$29.99
All the items needed to create coordinated scrapbook pages and greeting cards as shown on DIY-the Do-It-Yourself Network in the DIYKit - Handmade Greeting Cards!FREE XYRON ITEMS INCLUDED, TOO! If you...
Teal 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Teal 6 x 6 Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons

Ten (10) 6" x 6" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Teal paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful...
Teal Complete Scrapbook Kit Teal Complete Scrapbook Kit, from Leeza Gibbons
$39.99
This 130-piece kit includes an album, page protectors, 10-12" x 12" and 10-6" x 6" papers, and a variety of embellishments including vellum alphabets, ribbon photo corners, paper tags,...
Teal Design Pages for Scrapbooks Teal Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Teal paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
Teal Design Pages for Scrapbooks Teal Design Pages for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Two Design Page layouts within the Teal paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating beautiful pages as expressive as the pictures...
Teal Paper Pack for Scrapbooks Teal Paper Pack for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$5.99
Ten (10)12" x 12" sheets, two each of five unique designs within the Teal paper group. The unique colors, patterns and designs found in LEGACIES papers establish a foundation for creating...
Teal Scrapbook Album Teal Scrapbook Album, from Leeza Gibbons
$24.99
12" x 12" Postbound Album is made with high-quality bookcloth and faux leather with stitched detailing. The postbound album includes 10 page protectors, enough to hold 20 12" x 12"...
Loyal To The Game - Tupac Shakur CD Loyal To The Game - Tupac Shakur CD, from 2PacLegacy.com
$12.99
Tupac's latest CD includes unreleased material with appearances from Eminem, G-Unit, Jadakiss, The Outlawz and more! Executive Produced by Eminem and Afeni Shakur
Tupac Shakur "Better Dayz" Coffee Mug Tupac Shakur "Better Dayz" Coffee Mug, from 2PacLegacy.com
$13.99
Tupac Shakur "Better Dayz" Coffee Mug White Ceramic
Tupac Shakur Baseball Jersey Tupac Shakur Baseball Jersey, from 2PacLegacy.com
$21.99
Tupac Shakur Baseball Jersey Available in: black and white blue and white red and white
Tupac Shakur Better Dayz Black Hooded Sweatshirt Tupac Shakur Better Dayz Black Hooded Sweatshirt, from 2PacLegacy.com
$34.99
Tupac Shakur Better Dayz Black Hooded Sweatshirt http://www.cafepress.com/2paclegacy.4650769
Tupac Shakur Messenger Bag Tupac Shakur Messenger Bag, from 2PacLegacy.com
$25.99
Tupac Shakur Messenger Bag Product Information: From school, to carrying your laptop, to a hip alternative diaper bag, our versatile, spacious messenger bag is practically all you need to get you through...
Tupac Shakur Women's Tracksuit Tupac Shakur Women's Tracksuit, from 2PacLegacy.com
$45.99
Tupac Shakur Women's Tracksuit Available in: pink/white, baby blue/white, black/white Product Information: Our Women’s Raglan Tracksuit is sporty, stylish and ultra-soft, so it feels great against...
"And The Coming Of Nighttime" "And The Coming Of Nighttime", from Lens Cap Productions llc

The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...
"Of Sound And Fury" "Of Sound And Fury", from Lens Cap Productions llc

LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.
"The Enslaved" "The Enslaved", from Lens Cap Productions llc

A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...
# 2015 Black # 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
# 2032 Earth # 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
7Sultans Online Casino 7Sultans Online Casino, from Fortune Lounge Group

7Sultans Online Casino is the largest and most trusted online casino on the Web. One can enjoy a prime casino gambling experience and award-winning Microgaming casino games like, Slots, Baccarat and online...
7Sultans Poker Online 7Sultans Poker Online, from Fortune Lounge Group

7Sultans Poker Online offers a number of exciting, fast-paced, and traditional poker games. Whether you are playing against 9 other people, one-on-one, or entering a tournament, you'll have all of your...
A Wee Light A Wee Light, from Allie Bates
$1.00
A book. In this prequel to EARTHCHILD, discover how Graham loses his wife and meets Heather. Short and bittersweet tale of psychic vision and love at first sight. http://www.newagedimensionspublishing.com/ashop/catalogue.php?exp=&cat=59
American Apparel Ladies Fine Jersey Tee American Apparel Ladies Fine Jersey Tee, from The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
$21.95
American Apparel Ladies Racerback Tank Top American Apparel Ladies Racerback Tank Top, from The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
$21.95
