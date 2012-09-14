|
Abstral, from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
Product
ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII
ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...
CBD Oil, from Green Hemp Farms
$7,000.00 - Product
Both, Delta, Colorado and Louisville, Kentucky facilities produce approximately 500 Kg. CBD oil per month that could increase to 1000 Kg per month by end of 2019.
CBD oil in wholesale, from Green Hemp Farms
$7,000.00 - Product
CBD oil extracted with CO2 or Alcohol and distilled with VTA-70 and INterchim HPLC molecular distillation.
For more information, please email greenhempfarms@gmail.com
CereNate, from Source-Omega
Product
CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...
Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$299.00 - Product
Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...
Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$499.00 - Product
This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required.
With...
Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$39.00 - Product
USB Echo Cancelling Headset
Lightweight On-Ear Construction
Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds
Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom
Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer
Affordable...
PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$489.00 - Product
The PCP-USB telemedicine stethoscope features a single head design with amplification and Piezo sensing microphone imbedded in the chestpiece. Also imbedded in the chestpiece are analog to digital converter...
Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3, from Source-Omega
$39.95 - Product
PURE ONE™
PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical prevention...
USB ExamCam, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$449.00 - Product
Hand Held General Examination Camera with HD, Autofocus, LED Light and USB connection
Intuitive Ergonomics - Simple to Use
Medical Grade Plastic – Clean with Alcohol Wipes
Manufactured and Assembled...
1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder, from Moringa Source
$32.50 - Product
One pound of organically grown Moringa Oleifera leaf powder. Dried in a temperature-controlled USDA compliant facility.
1" Personal Pumi Bar: 10 Pack, from Teregen Personal Products
$0.00 - Product
1" Personal Pumi Bar;
Ideal for use on hands and small areas of feet to gently remove dry skin, calluses and corns. Use with soap and water and massage onto problem areas of skin two to three...
3 Pack of the 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar, from Teregen Personal Products
$0.00 - Product
The 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar is used with soap and water, most commonly in a shower or bath, to gently remove rough, thick dry skin and painful and unattractive corns and calluses from feet...
5-HTP, from Home Herb
$18.00 - Product
5-HTP
by Jarrow Formulas
Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas...
Our Price: $18.00
http://www.homeherb.com/productdetail.asp?pid=1592
5-HTP, from Best Nutritions
$8.39 - Product
5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve:
* mood
* depression
* Migraine headaches
* Tension headaches
* Chronic daily headaches
* appetite
* behavior
See great selections of 5-htp,...
Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software, from Baxa Corporation
Product
A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...
Acai Berry Pulp, from Unit Brazil
Product
Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.
ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening, from TimTec Corporation
Product
A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.
Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter, from Baxa Corporation
Product
Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...
Adult Stem Cell Therapy, from Regenocyte Worldwide
Service
Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...
Advanced Artery Solution, from True Health
$39.95 - Product
Advanced Artery Solution™
users routinely report:
•Better blood pressure
•Regular heart beat
•Improved circulation
•Normal cholesterol
•Higher energy
•Increased sexual...
Advanced Blood Sugar Solution, from Health Resources
$39.95 - Product
Unbalanced Blood Sugar… Bad News for Your Body
To maintain healthy blood sugar levels, your insulin must be maintained at healthy levels. This "master hormone" not only maintains healthy...
Advanced Colon Care II, from Health Resources
$29.95 - Product
The Natural Colon Cleansing Supplement
For Healthy, Regular Elimination
Advanced Colon Care II™ can help:
•Promote regular bowel movements
•Ease occasional constipation
•Support your...
Advanced D3 Plus, from Health Resources
$39.95 - Product
Protect Your Heart and Brain
from Inflammation!
Advanced D3 Plus™, a Vitamin D3 supplement can help:
•Promote healthy heart and brain function
•Relieve minor pain & inflammation
•Support...
Advanced Digestion Solution, from Health Resources
$29.95 - Product
Relieve Occasional Heartburn and Acid Indigestion—
Safely and Naturally
Advanced Digestion Solution™ can help:
•Promote quick, healthy digestion
•Relieve heartburn and acid indigestion
•Relief...
Advanced Hair Formula, from Health Resources
$39.95 - Product
Turn Thin, Fragile Hair
into a Fuller Thicker Mane...
Whether you're a man or a woman, Advanced Hair Formula™ can help you:
•Speed up your new hair growth!
•Slow down your hair fallout!
•Cover...
Advanced Joint Relief, from Health Resources
$39.95 - Product
The Natural Way to Help
Manage Your Minor Pain
Advanced Joint Relief™ can help:
•Provide minor pain relief
•Battle free radicals
•Keep your antioxidant levels high
•Support healthy...
Advanced ResV plus, from Health Resources
$39.95 - Product
Slow Down The Aging Process
And Increase Your Longevity
Advanced ResV Plus™ can help you:
•Ramp up your antioxidant protection!
•Ward off "old age" health problems!
•Restore...
alfa B-12, from ENZACTA
Product
Vitamin B-12 is a recognized basic complex in charge of natural processes like red blood cell production and cleansing of the blood, which gives strength and energy to carry out essential activities. It’s...
alfa ENERGY, from ENZACTA
Product
An exclusive liquid formula made from totally natural elements, designed to enrich the water we drink, transforming it into a source of superior cellular hydration. Water is an essential part of our daily...
alfa HFI, from ENZACTA
Product
Made from humic and fulvic acids derived from the soil, it helps to protect the body against micro-invaders so that you don’t fall victim to viruses. These ingredients cover and protect the cells...
alfa PXP FORTE, from ENZACTA
Product
Supports cellular regeneration in the body, using the nutritional properties of the rice, which is cultivated at its best stage. An organic product of high quality, it comes from the Siam Valley in Thailand,...
alfa PXP ROYALE, from ENZACTA
Product
Totally, 100% natural, this dietary supplement is made with the best varieties of purple rice.
It contains polysaccharide peptides and is rich in anthocyanins, proteins and good sugars, which when combined...
alfa YAKUNAAH, from ENZACTA
Product
It means "love of life", and has been carefully designed to deserve this name. It’s exclusive formula is combined with the most powerful and legendary superfruits in the world. which offer...
Alfagin Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International
Product
Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...
Alkaline Body Balance, from Health Resources
$29.95 - Product
Reduce Acid And Restore Your Health
Alkaline Body Balance™ can help:
•Boost energy and relieve occasional fatigue
•Support healthy immunity
•Slow premature aging
•Ease occasional...
All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts, from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts.
1) Astragalus Plant Extract-----Astragaloside...
Aloe Vera Extract, from Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.
Product
We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia.
We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates and...
Alpha Lipoic Acid, from Best Nutritions
$10.79 - Product
Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) converts blood sugar into energy. Alpha lipoic acid, excellent antioxidant. It reduces naturally the harmful chemicals known as free radicals from the body. Alpha Lipoic Acid support...
Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils, from Unit Brazil
Product
Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.
Andrographis Paniculate P.E., from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts.
Now we can supply the Andrographis...
Anti-Anxiety herbs, from Amazon Botanicals
$18.97 - Product
These all natural anti-anxiety herbs will make you feel happier. Anti-anxiety herbs produce a calming effect that reduce stress and anxiety. These anti-anxiety herbs have faster results than St. Johns...
Antioxidant dietary supplement | Anthocyanins from Purple Corn, from Amazon Botanicals
$18.97 - Product
This antioxidant dietary supplement contains one of the most exciting natural nutritional groups missing from the typical modern diet - anthocyanins from purple corn. Anthocyanins are found in purple colored...