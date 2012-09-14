PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$165.00

PCP-SSP - Single User Software License - Perpetual Use - No Recurring Fees In-Band Solution Simple, Easy to Use Interface - No Technical Training Required Integrates into Audio Channel of Existing Video...

ZOOM Cloud Video Service - Annual User License - Unlimited Use Please Call to Set Up Account , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$180.00

ZOOM Desktop Video Conference Service - Unlimited Use - Single User License - Usable on Multiple Devices - Auto Renewable Annual Fee Clean Simple Interface – Easy to Use HD Video and High Quality...

Adult Stem Cell Therapy , from Regenocyte Worldwide



Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...

Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



As today's business environment becomes increasingly more competitive, physician, nurses, cosmetologists, estheticians, and career professionals need to focus on fresh approaches and innovative ideas to...

Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...

Baculovirus Expression , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...

Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...

Capsule Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap's capsule manufacturer service focuses on delivering top-quality products to our customers. All of our products are GMP-certified, and our production capabilities enable us to provide the highest-quality...

Contract Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs is the premier choice when it comes to finding a source for contract manufacturing your nutritional supplements. Our business model is surrounded by excellence and can help provide you with...

Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes , from MorphoSys AG



Custom monoclonal antibodies are generated for non-therapeutic applications using the HuCAL technology. The HuCAL technology allows novel antibodies to be generated significantly faster than the current...

Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation , from MorphoSys AG



For collaboration partners requiring fully human antibodies directed against their targets for further development as therapeutics, MorphoSys provides highly optimized antibodies according to its partners’...

Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



The A to Z of what does the practice of dermatology include. In order to be part of the healthcare team graduates must learn...

DNA Testing - Legal DNA Tests DNA Identity Testing Center Paternity DNA Testing Immigration DNA Test , from DNA Exam (A division of Bio-Synthesis Inc.)

$0.00

The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a wide...

ECM 4.0 (Enterprise Communications Management) , from dna13 Inc.



The Corporate ECM Suite offers a solution set for corporate stakeholder relations teams and their counterparts across their organization. The product also delivers a comprehensive and completely customized...

How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



This course will assist certified estheticians, nurses, and career professionals in making the transition from beauty and health care providers to medical esthetics practitioners. The intent and purpose...

Label Design , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs offers you full service custom label design and printing that is unrivaled by our competitors. Our experienced staff of graphic designers and print specialists can design your label, box,...

Liquid Vitamin Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap specializes in liquid vitamin manufacturer solutions, from manufacturing services to packaging design and shipping management. We can help you create the perfect custom liquid vitamin product...

Lotion & Cream Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



No matter what kind of cream or lotion you're interested in, Nutricap offers custom cream manufacturer solutions for all types of ointments, gels, pastes, and liquids. Our high-quality lotion and cream...

Molecular Biology , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning In...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis , from TimTec Corporation



Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Order Fulfillment & Drop Shipping , from Nutricap Labs



Our Supplement Fulfillment Service includes both the storage and shipping of your product. This is convenient for you in that it allows you to both dedicate your time to other important aspects such as...

Packaging Design Services , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs has all of your packaging design solutions from bottles for liquids to jars for powders -- however you need to package your product we can help you design the perfect packaging. We offer...

Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



Patient coordinators / clinical coordinators are highly-sought out by cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists and other practitioners offering medically-driven, physical enhancement services. Learn all you...

Powder Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



For custom powder blending, including protein powder manufacturing and bodybuilding powder manufacturing, Nutricap provides a full array of GMP-certified products and services. If you're looking for a...

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of multi-step...

Science Consultancy , from ScienceScope





Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development



70 million women (8000 a day) are now entering or experiencing menopausal symptoms. This is the largest segment of the female consumer market. The financially successful esthetician/nurse can not afford...

Supplement Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs is the number one choice for all of your supplement manufacturer needs including—but not limited to—vitamins, minerals, standard extracts, and natural herbs. If you are interested...

Tablet Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Our comprehensive tablet manufacturer solutions include a capacity of 20 million tablets per day using a high-speed, double-rotary tablet press. We offer top-quality, GMP certified products and start-to-finish...

Tissue Culture & Fermentation , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Tissue Culture & Fermentation Scale-up of E. coli in 10-L/55-L bioreactors Scale-up of yeasts in multiple 10-L bioreactors Scale-up of insect-cell and mammalian expression in bioreactors Optimization...

We Build Distribution Networks for Medical Manufacturers , from Med Services Europe GmbH



