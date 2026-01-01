Products & Services

Within Building Material & Garden Equipment & Supplies Dealers

Products & Services

12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner

12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner

PcPools

$169.99Product

Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners ALL SIZES AVAILABLE Round Sizes from 12' to 33' Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42' THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY! Our...

12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover)

12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover)

PcPools

$19.99Product

Winter Pool Cover 8 Yr Warranty GIANT 4-FOOT OVERLAP FOR LONGER WEAR! Our competitors only use 3-ft. overlaps - We don't skimp on fabric! Arctic Armor above-ground winter pool covers use an extra...

18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump

18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump

PcPools

$389.99Product

STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free...

300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump

300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump

PcPools

$1,129.99Product

Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges...

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders

PcPools

$2,039.99Product

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE This new...

Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

PcPools

$879.99Product

On Sale Alta™ Above Ground Pools THE QUALITY OF OUR ECONOMICAL 6” TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL SURPASSES THAT OF POOLS COSTING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS MORE! You can rest assured that our...

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator

PcPools

$994.99Product

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua...

Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

PcPools

$789.99Product

Aquabot™ Automatic Pool Cleaner AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER! This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the...

Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

PcPools

$1,299.99Product

Aquabot™ Turbo T Automatic Pool Cleaners CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME! The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with...

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00Product

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe...

Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls

Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls

DesignerHardware.com

Product

California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single...

Backflow Preventer

Backflow Preventer

PexUniverse.Com

$169.95Product

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and...

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset

DesignerHardware.com

Product

The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The...

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set

DesignerHardware.com

Product

Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625".

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set

DesignerHardware.com

Product

Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette...

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock

DesignerHardware.com

Product

The Soho 2-Point Lock Handleset is the newest offering from Baldwin's Images Collection. The Soho was designed to match perfectly with the Soho interior lever and deadbolt. The Soho's minmalist...

Barbados 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

Barbados 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

PcPools

$699.99Product

Barbados™ Above Ground Pool HIGH QUALITY ABOVE GROUND POOL AT THIS GREAT PRICE! The Barbados™ steel constructed above ground pool will give you and your family many years of fun in the...

Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner

Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner

PcPools

$194.99Product

Barracuda® Zoom™Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner The Ultimate Automatic Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner! This powerful new automatic pool cleaner features the same technology as...

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,395.99Product

Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,795.95Product

Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,695.95Product

1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,808.95Product

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ceramic sink. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,345.95Product

4-door storage & 3-drawer storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,578.95Product

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,598.85Product

Wall Mounted Mirror w/Medicine Cabinet. Tall side unit w/Make-up Mirror Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,185.95Product

Sleek and Contemporary with Plenty of Storage Space. Six (6) Large Functional Drawers Underneath Sink. Faucets sold separately. Mirror included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,845.95Product

Verona glass vessel-clear natural. Wall mounted Mirror, wall hung short side unit. Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Batteries

Batteries

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Bella 12'x24' Oval 52" Steel Pool with 8" Toprail with 20-ga. Swirl Bottom Overlap Liner (NL297-20)

Bella 12'x24' Oval 52" Steel Pool with 8" Toprail with 20-ga. Swirl Bottom Overlap Liner (NL297-20)

PcPools

$2,149.99Product

Bella™ 52" Oval Above Ground Pools OUR HEAVY DUTY 8" TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL COMBINES HIGH QUALITY WITH AN ATTRACTIVE EXTERIOR Our deluxe Bella™ steel above ground pool will...

Bermuda 24’ Round 54” Aluminum Above Ground Pool with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock Uni-Bead Liner (NL933825)

Bermuda 24’ Round 54” Aluminum Above Ground Pool with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock Uni-Bead Liner (NL933825)

PcPools

$3,899.99Product

Pre Season Sale Bermuda Above Ground Pools TOP OF THE LINE ABOVE GROUND ALUMINUM SWIMMING POOL IS SUPER STRONG, DURABLE AND BEAUTIFUL This top of the line above ground ALL aluminum swimming pool...

Cabriolet Pool Lounger

Cabriolet Pool Lounger

PcPools

$89.99Product

Cabriolet This rugged lounge has everything you need for relaxing around the pool this summer. Our Cabriolet lounge features a super heavy duty PVC bladder on the inside with a tough nylon covering...

Capri 15' Round 54" Resin Pool with 8" Toprail with 25-ga. Rolling Rock Uni-bead Liner (NL930225)

Capri 15' Round 54" Resin Pool with 8" Toprail with 25-ga. Rolling Rock Uni-bead Liner (NL930225)

PcPools

$1,679.99Product

On Sale Capri Above Ground Pools OUR PREMIUM ABOVE-GROUND POOL FEATURING A HI- TECH RESIN STRUCTURE THAT IS 100% CORROSION-PROOF! Beautiful and contemporary style combined with high-tech materials...

Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece)

Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece)

DesignerHardware.com

Product

Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush...

Concrete Shelters

Concrete Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper)

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper)

PexUniverse.Com

$0.67Product

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting...

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services

Decommission Services

Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately...

Decorative Concrete installation

Decorative Concrete installation

Robersion's

Service

We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio. Give it that stone look without the stone price. Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.

DGA

DGA

Atak Trucking

Product

Atak Trucking offers wholesale pricing and delivery of bulk Dense Graded Aggregate “DGA”, Quarry Process. 20 Ton minimum on all deliveries to New Jersey and New York including Staten...

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Dirt

Dirt

Atak Trucking

Product

Dirt, Fill Dirt, and Screened Dirt for sale at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, & NYC since 1986. Call...

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner

PcPools

$149.99Product

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner QUICKLY CLEANS ALL TYPES OF ABOVE GROUND POOLS This top-of-the-line automatic pool cleaner will scrub your above ground pool spotlessly clean.

driver bit magnetizer

driver bit magnetizer

Carbide Processors

$7.13Product

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex...

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

PexUniverse.Com

$542.95Product

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a...

Fiber

Fiber

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing...

Fiberglass Shelters

Fiberglass Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Carbide Processors

$599.00Product

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light...

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Carbide Processors

$1,198.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Carbide Processors

$2,038.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

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