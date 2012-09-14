|
12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner, from PcPools
$169.99 - Product
Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners
ALL SIZES AVAILABLE
Round Sizes from 12' to 33'
Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42'
THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY!
Our premium...
18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump, from PcPools
$389.99 - Product
STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM
These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free operation.
300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump, from PcPools
$1,129.99 - Product
Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems
ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND
This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges which...
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders, from PcPools
$2,039.99 - Product
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th
RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK
BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE
This new deck...
Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator, from PcPools
$994.99 - Product
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator
AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR
Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua Rite®...
Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$789.99 - Product
Aquabot™
Automatic Pool Cleaner
AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER!
This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the Aquabot...
Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$1,299.99 - Product
Aquabot™ Turbo T
Automatic Pool Cleaners
CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME!
The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with the...
Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$500.00 - Product
Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...
Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...
Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage.
http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...
Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...
Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...
Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner, from PcPools
$194.99 - Product
Barracuda® Zoom™Above Ground
Automatic Pool Cleaner
The Ultimate Automatic Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner!
This powerful new automatic pool cleaner features the same technology as its...
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,395.99 - Product
Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,795.95 - Product
Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,695.95 - Product
1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,808.95 - Product
4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ceramic sink. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,345.95 - Product
4-door storage & 3-drawer storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,578.95 - Product
4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,598.85 - Product
Wall Mounted Mirror w/Medicine Cabinet. Tall side unit w/Make-up Mirror Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,185.95 - Product
Sleek and Contemporary with Plenty of Storage Space. Six (6) Large Functional Drawers Underneath Sink. Faucets sold separately. Mirror included.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,845.95 - Product
Verona glass vessel-clear natural. Wall mounted Mirror, wall hung short side unit. Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.
Batteries, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment.
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/
Cabriolet Pool Lounger, from PcPools
$89.99 - Product
Cabriolet
This rugged lounge has everything you need for relaxing around the pool this summer. Our Cabriolet lounge features a super heavy duty PVC bladder on the inside with a tough nylon covering on...
Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece), from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush is...
Concrete Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock.
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/
Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
$0.67 - Product
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...
COWs (Cell on Wheels), from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer.
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/
Decommission Services, from Lattice Communications
Service
Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...
Decorative Concrete installation, from Robersion's
Service
We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio.
Give it that stone look without the stone price.
Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.
DGA, from Atak Trucking
Product
Atak Trucking offers wholesale pricing and delivery of bulk Dense Graded Aggregate “DGA”, Quarry Process. 20 Ton minimum on all deliveries to New Jersey and New York including Staten Island,...
Diesel Generator, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock.
Reliable Power
Low-frequency operation
Minimal Maintenance
Diesel
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/
Dirt, from Atak Trucking
Product
Dirt, Fill Dirt, and Screened Dirt for sale at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, & NYC since 1986. Call 917-912-2900...
Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner, from PcPools
$149.99 - Product
Dirt Devil® Above Ground
Automatic Pool Cleaner
QUICKLY CLEANS ALL TYPES OF ABOVE GROUND POOLS
This top-of-the-line automatic pool cleaner will scrub your above ground pool spotlessly clean. Dirt...
driver bit magnetizer, from Carbide Processors
$7.13 - Product
The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...
Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit, from PexUniverse.Com
$542.95 - Product
Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...
Fiber, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...
Fiberglass Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times.
Data Cooling
Fire Suppression
Racking
Cabinets
Installation
Decommission
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/
Filter Unit- CP 1000, from Carbide Processors
$599.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 1000
High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...
Filter Unit- CP 2000, from Carbide Processors
$1,198.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002
One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2002, from Carbide Processors
$2,038.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002
One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...