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Building Material & Garden Equipment & Supplies Dealers

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Platinum Company Profiles

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design is an internationally recognized architectural design firm known for its cutting-edge house plans. With a commitment to innovation, functionality, and unmatched aesthetics,...

Company Profiles

Ardi Bathrooms

Ardi Bathrooms

Our duty is to provide an excellent shopping experience for our customers every step of the way. We offer top of the line modern and traditional bathroom vanities, mirrors, and a wide range of...

Atak Trucking

Atak Trucking

Wholesale suppliers of Building Materials & Construction Materials including Gravel, Pea Gravel, Sand, Stone, Dirt, Topsoil, Rock Salt and Aggregate materials to New Jersey & New York State...

Boston Cedar

Boston Cedar

All About Boston Cedar Boston Cedar's exclusive commitment to the independent retail lumber and building materials dealer in the Northeastern United States is what separates it from its competition.

BuildDirect

BuildDirect

BuildDirect, the world's leading online manufacturer-wholesaler of flooring & building materials. Since our launch in 1999, satisfied customers in every state in the U.S. plus over 60 countries...

BW'S Flooring Supply

BW'S Flooring Supply

BW's is a premier Arizona flooring dealer, specializing in bringing our customers the very best hardwood and laminate flooring in Arizona. Browse our online catalog to learn more about our quality...

Cabinet-S-Top, Inc.

Cabinet-S-Top, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Cabinet-S-Top is a dynamic company that has been serving the needs of northeast Ohio for nearly 24 years. We have developed a tradition of high standards of professionalism and our...

Carbide Processors

Carbide Processors

Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget friendly prices. Over 30 years of experience in the...

Clementines Kitchen

Clementines Kitchen

Finally – a shop for food enthusiasts featuring top kitchen cookware and kitchen accessories plus cooking classes taught by Le Cordon Bleu-trained owner David Babock, available in the store...

Climate Doctors

Climate Doctors

Online store offering a wide variety of heating, air conditioning and home ventilation products for the home, kitchen, bathroom, and commercial applications. Products including thermostats, furnaces,...

DesignerHardware.com

DesignerHardware.com

DesignerHardware.com a company focused on delivering innovative high-end door hardware, plumbing fixtures and faucets to all consumers via an innovative and entertaining shopping experience by...

DirectBuy

DirectBuy

DirectBuy® is the leading home improvement and home furnishings club with direct insider prices. Founded in 1971, DirectBuy is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana and currently has over 130...

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to...

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products specializes in the rental and sale of commercial-grade floor mats, elevator pads, crowd control systems, and other facility management products. Family owned and operated...

Embers Out LLC

Embers Out LLC

As wildfires again rage across California, Embers Out, LLC, a new company based in Yorba Linda, proudly announces the launch of its new line of fire and water damage prevention vents, designed to...

Goela Engineers (Overseas)

Goela Engineers (Overseas)

We would like to introduce our company as producers and exporters of spare parts for various tractor including ford, Massey Ferguson, international, Zetor, Ursus, Romanian, Russian Belarus,...

Hot Tub Works

Hot Tub Works

Stop paying too much for hot tub supplies! We feature the highest quality spa filters, every hot tub chemical you could ever need, spa covers for any hot tub and a great selection of hot tub and spa...

IPN Lighting

IPN Lighting

We are a retailer of WAC lighting products. We carry their full line of products, as well as the more upscale line of W2 architectural lighting. Due to our low prices our customers save a lot of...

Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is a leading solutions-based provider that encompasses a wide variety of telecommunications equipment and comprehensive services for telecommunication infrastructure...

Nail Gun Depot

Nail Gun Depot

Nail Gun Depot offers quality tools and fasteners at discounted prices - specializing in the supply of pneumatic nailers, staplers and fasteners to the trades and industry. Featured products from...

Omni Global Corporation Ltd

Omni Global Corporation Ltd

Omni Global Corp, is a premier & established manufacturer and exporter of quality Natural Stones & Bathroom & Kitchen products. All our products are widely exported to USA, Australia etc. Our...

PcPools

PcPools

PcPools is one of America's leading direct marketers of swimming pool and spa supplies. It is our mission to provide the best products and service to our customers. PcPools specializes in above...

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

Pet Stop of North Georgia Provides three product services: 1) Atlanta Underground Dog Fencing, 2) Plexidor Professional Dog Doors, 3) Atlanta Dog Training and Dog Boarding Services. Pet Stop of...

PexUniverse.Com

PexUniverse.Com

PexUniverse.com is the best place online to shop for your hydronic underfloor heating, HVAC and plumbing supplies. We stock Plumbing supplies, Valves, Fittings, Pipes, Copper fittings, Radiant...

Plumbtile.com

Plumbtile.com

Plumbtile offers contemporary and traditional kitchen and bath designs from the finest brands worldwide, through our nationally recognized internet company. Leading the decorative marketplace since...

PlumbWorld.co.uk

PlumbWorld.co.uk

The UK's largest independent online retailer of bathroom, plumbing and heating products.

Pool Deals

Pool Deals

Pool Deals is an online retailer of swimming pool & hot tub supplies and equipment. Through it's main website www.pooldeals.com, Pool Deals has become on of the largest online retailers of...

RFMS, Inc.

RFMS, Inc.

RFMS is best known as the leading flooring software provider for the flooring industry. Terry Wheat, founder and president of RFMS, has been a successful flooring dealer for over 35 years. In its...

Robersion's

Robersion's

We are a landscape supply company. We carry all types of mulches, gravel, stones, and timbers. We also have a gift store with items such as windchimes and bird houses. We deliver our landscape...

Starlinepool

Starlinepool

Starline Pools & Equipment has been producing automatic pool covers for the international swimming pool market for over 35 years. Recently this manufacturer introduced new HQ slats, produced...

Sunny Aspects Limited

Sunny Aspects Limited

Sunny Aspects manufacture a range of semi-transparent garden screens and artificial grass based garden products ideal for small gardens, patios, roofs, terraces and commercial premises.

Tarps Now®

Tarps Now®

Tarps Now features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and divider curtains. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps,...

TheDBStore.com

TheDBStore.com

The DB Store is a privately owned company based in West Hills, California. Launched in 2009, thedbstore.com offers premium home bar supplies including beer and wine fridges, pub glasses, beer and...

Tile Factory Outlet

Tile Factory Outlet

Tile Factory Outlet otherwise known as TFO has quickly become Sydney's premier tile outlet for all tiling needs. TFO continues to offer the latest and the best range of tiles from Europe and other...

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