China Business Development , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Data Entry and Conversion , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

Executive and Personal Assistant , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

Fax800™ FaxFreedom , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95 - Service

Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each FaxFreedom...

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95 - Service

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO , from Telecentrex, LLC

$19.95 - Service

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME , from Telecentrex, LLC

$29.95 - Service

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.

Graphic Design , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

Live Customer Support , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With the help of BPOVIA Live Customer Support, customers from all of the world can build their own remote call centers beyond their shores.

Online Marketing and SEO , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA provides high quality, award-winning Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization and Internet Marketing service to entrepreneurs and SOHO Business Owners, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies

Service

The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

RealtyOne800™ AdTrakker , from Telecentrex, LLC

$24.95 - Service

The Adtrakker™ system is an advanced toll-free hotline designed specifically for real estate and mortgage professionals to list multiple properties and generate qualified leads. It can be used to...

Research and Data Analysis , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Research and Analysis team has a wonderful knowledge of Internet resources and mathematics models, they provide service of high accuracy.