2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels. , from LaserInkjetLabels.com

$76.99 - Product

Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...

8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON , from LaserInkjetLabels.com

$48.99 - Product

On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS AND 2 SCORES ON LINER SIDE evenly spaced and running in the 11" direction - Pack of 50 Sheets. For detailed measurements of this product, click here 8511.jpg Now...

Bindery , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd

Service

In our bindery department we put on the finishing touches, and make certain that your job is delivered on time, and in the quantity you requested. Even though clients seldom think about this step, it is...

Digital Printing , from Cerqa

Service

Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...

Direct Mail - Data Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail

Service

Maintaining and updating your mailing list is an essential part of running a successful mailing campaign. After all, you want to be certain to send your mailings to the right target audience while also...

Direct Mail - Lettershop Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail

Service

With the lettershop services provided by Jarvis Direct Mail Inc, you don't have to lift a finger to get your message in the mail. Bring us your materials and we will complete the entire mailing process,...

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...

Failure Analysis , from Cerqa

Service

Hardware Support: Motherboards Optical and Hard Drives Memory Mechanicals Sound Cards Floppy Drives Power Supplies Magnetic Storage Software Support: System Diagnostics System Drivers CD/DVD Software Technical...

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers , from Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...

Fulfillment Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail

Service

Running a successful business requires paying close attention to details, which is why it is essential for you to hire an experienced and dedicated company to provide you with the fulfillment services...

Full Colour Business Cards , from Delhiprinter.com

$40.00 - Product

Our regular print products : Business Cards, Letter Heads, Envelopes, Brochures, Posters, Folders, offset printing - Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch...

Full Colour Envelopes (9" x 4") , from Delhiprinter.com

$90.00 - Product

- Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00 3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00 4. 1000 full color Envelopes...

Full Colour Letter Heads , from Delhiprinter.com

$90.00 - Product

- Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00 3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00 4. 1000 full color Envelopes...

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...

Joomla Web Design , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00 - Service

Joomla Website design, maintenance, update and even convert existing website to Joomla. All sites built by INA have been optimized for the best traffic.

Label Printing , from Banbury Labels Ltd

Service

We are able to offer an extensive range of labels for many applications, self-adhesive and non-adhesive. Including: - Barcodes - Food - Promotional - Warning (Health & Safety)...

Large Format Printing , from Cerqa

Service

Some benefits of our large format printing include outdoor durability with UV ink, high quality resolution, and quick turnaround. Large Format Printing Options: Trade Show Graphics Point of Purchase (POP)...

Offset Printing , from Cerqa

Service

Benefits of Cerqa's offset printing services are... Green Printing Capabilities Fast Turnaround Flexibility Available Sheet-fed Offset Printers include multiple 40" Heidelberg sheet fed perfecting...

Order Fulfillment , from Cerqa

Service

Either send us your products or have us procure them and we will pick and pack, package, label and ship them for you. Our order fulfillment solution is a combination of our fulfillment warehouses and our...

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies

Service

The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

PPC Management , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00 - Service

Constantly improve your business with our experts. Assist you to mange PPC account hand in hand and attract targeted, qualified traffic！

Prepress , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd

Service

Our fully integrated prepress operation is equipped with the most current multi-platform hardware and software configurations. Digital colour proofing and computer to plate technologies are helping our...

Printing , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd

Service

A wide range of available press sizes and features ensures that each print job is run on a press befitting its complexity. And, we encourage clients to collaborate with our pressmen until the desired result...

Procurement , from Cerqa

Service

Cerqa can effectively manage your global procurement and ensure continuity of your global supply chain at all times. Cerqa has the experience and resources your company needs to succeed. Our global procurement...

Search Engine Optimization , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00 - Service

We provide Effective, Budget Conscious Solutions to Reach Top 1 page on Google organic search results in the shortest term!

Variable Data Printing , from Cerqa

Service

Our variable digital printing equipment allows you to customize your one-to-one marketing materials with personalized messages, varying offers and price points, personalized URLs (PURLs), as well as tailored...

Web Design and Maintenance , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00 - Service

Web design with fashion and professional good looking more important-accurate traffic friendly page layout to boost your online presence.

White Uncoated Laser Labels , from LaserInkjetLabels.com

$10.49 - Product

4033 = ON 8.5" x 11" Sheet of 6 Labels - Pack of 100 Sheets w/ Permanent Adhesive For detailed measurements of this product, click link above Label Qualities: These high quality smudge resistant...