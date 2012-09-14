Bindery , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd



In our bindery department we put on the finishing touches, and make certain that your job is delivered on time, and in the quantity you requested. Even though clients seldom think about this step, it is...

Digital Printing , from Cerqa



Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...

Direct Mail - Data Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail



Maintaining and updating your mailing list is an essential part of running a successful mailing campaign. After all, you want to be certain to send your mailings to the right target audience while also...

Direct Mail - Lettershop Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail



With the lettershop services provided by Jarvis Direct Mail Inc, you don't have to lift a finger to get your message in the mail. Bring us your materials and we will complete the entire mailing process,...

Failure Analysis , from Cerqa



Hardware Support: Motherboards Optical and Hard Drives Memory Mechanicals Sound Cards Floppy Drives Power Supplies Magnetic Storage Software Support: System Diagnostics System Drivers CD/DVD Software Technical...

Fulfillment Services , from Jarvis Direct Mail



Running a successful business requires paying close attention to details, which is why it is essential for you to hire an experienced and dedicated company to provide you with the fulfillment services...

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies



Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies



Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies



Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies



This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

Joomla Web Design , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00

Joomla Website design, maintenance, update and even convert existing website to Joomla. All sites built by INA have been optimized for the best traffic.

Label Printing , from Banbury Labels Ltd



We are able to offer an extensive range of labels for many applications, self-adhesive and non-adhesive. Including: - Barcodes - Food - Promotional - Warning (Health & Safety)...

Large Format Printing , from Cerqa



Some benefits of our large format printing include outdoor durability with UV ink, high quality resolution, and quick turnaround. Large Format Printing Options: Trade Show Graphics Point of Purchase (POP)...

Offset Printing , from Cerqa



Benefits of Cerqa's offset printing services are... Green Printing Capabilities Fast Turnaround Flexibility Available Sheet-fed Offset Printers include multiple 40" Heidelberg sheet fed perfecting...

Order Fulfillment , from Cerqa



Either send us your products or have us procure them and we will pick and pack, package, label and ship them for you. Our order fulfillment solution is a combination of our fulfillment warehouses and our...

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies



The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

PPC Management , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00

Constantly improve your business with our experts. Assist you to mange PPC account hand in hand and attract targeted, qualified traffic！

Prepress , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd



Our fully integrated prepress operation is equipped with the most current multi-platform hardware and software configurations. Digital colour proofing and computer to plate technologies are helping our...

Printing , from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd



A wide range of available press sizes and features ensures that each print job is run on a press befitting its complexity. And, we encourage clients to collaborate with our pressmen until the desired result...

Procurement , from Cerqa



Cerqa can effectively manage your global procurement and ensure continuity of your global supply chain at all times. Cerqa has the experience and resources your company needs to succeed. Our global procurement...

Search Engine Optimization , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00

We provide Effective, Budget Conscious Solutions to Reach Top 1 page on Google organic search results in the shortest term!

Variable Data Printing , from Cerqa



Our variable digital printing equipment allows you to customize your one-to-one marketing materials with personalized messages, varying offers and price points, personalized URLs (PURLs), as well as tailored...

Web Design and Maintenance , from Inetassistant.com

$10.00

Web design with fashion and professional good looking more important-accurate traffic friendly page layout to boost your online presence.