Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Angkor Zipline Silver Zipline Eco-Adventure Tour , from Angkor Zipline

$59.00 - Service

Angkor Zipline’s silver eco-adventure is perfect for anyone with a limited amount of time or budget, still wanting to experience the thrill of the only zipline inside the UNESCO World Heritage designated...

Gold Zipline Eco-Adventure Canopy Tour , from Angkor Zipline

$99.00 - Service

The Zipline Gold eco-adventure that has made Angkor famous. The only zipline tour inside Angkor Park is a safe, world-class adventure that is thrilling while maintaining an emphasis on safety, fun &...

Lodging , from Park City Lodging, Inc.

Product

Park City Lodging, Inc. represents more than 150 properties throughout the Park City area - Deer Valley, Park City and the Canyons. Our properties range from economy to deluxe condos, as well as private...

Vacation Rentals , from Park City Lodging, Inc.

Product

For 28 years, Park City Lodging, Inc. (formerly R&R Properties) has offered outstanding vacation lodging for every taste and budget, from luxury private homes and townhomes to deluxe, moderate, or...

Airline Tickets , from faremax.com

Product

Largest selection of negotiated airline tickets on the Internet. Domestic and International destinations. Last minute deals.

All Inclusive Excursions Travel , from All Inclusive Excursions

Service

* Over 20,000 hotels and motel with discounts up to 65% * Condos up to 75% off by the day or week with hundreds of thousands of weeks to choose from * No fee air ticketing * Discount cruises up to 50%...

Bai Tho deluxe Junk 2 day full package , from Asiana Travel Mate Vietnam Tours and Travel

$125.00 - Product



Biking Hidden Paths of Mai Chau & Ninh Binh - SET DEPARTURES AVAILABLE , from Active Travel Asia

$379.00 - Product



Cancun Travel- Your Mexico Hotel Experts , from Dolphin Discovery

Service

Cancun Travel brings you a wide selection of hotels in Cancun and the surrounding areas with great deals and discounts that you won't find anywhere else. Use our safe and secure online booking service...

Cinnamon Grand Colombo , from Escape Holidays

Product

The Cinnamon Grand Colombo is considered “The Gold Standard” of city hotels in Sri Lanka. With its unique blend of modern and plush comforts – the hotel is considered the epitome of Luxury...

Conquer Mount Fansipan - Cat Cat Route - SET DEPARTURE AVAILABLE , from Active Travel Asia

$309.00 - Product

At 3143m Mt. Fansipan is the highest peak in Vietnam and the entire Indochina peninsula. This remote trek provides plenty to see and absorb, from the scattered rocks inscribed with drawings and designs...

Deep Water Shark Encounters-2000 Feet , from Shark Diver

$2,900.00 - Service

Discover the deepest diving non-commercial submarine on the planet, and go where few humans have been before - beyond imagination. In 2005 CEO and adventurer Patric Douglas discovered this remarkable operation...

Different Sapa - Different Trek - SET DEPARTURES AVAILABLE , from Active Travel Asia

$305.00 - Product

This trip gives you the best Sapa has to offer but not in the normal way. The traditional treks start in Sapa and finish back in Sapa. This special trek starts in Ben Den and finishes in Sapa. The trek...

Dtraveller- Tour and Shore Excursion Experts in Mexico and the Caribbean , from Dolphin Discovery

Service

Dtraveller brings you a safe and secure way to book your tours to the Mexican Caribbean (Cancun, Isla Mujeres, Riviera Maya and Cozumel), Puerto Vallarta, Grand Cayman and Tortola. With an extensive product...

extreme tourism, scuba tours, film productions , from Shark Diver

Service

Shark Diver is the industry leader in Safe and Sane Shark Diving (TM) with big animals. We specialize in white sharks, tiger sharks and film and television productions with sharks from Mexico to the Bahamas.

extreme tourism, scuba tours, film productions , from Shark Diver

Service

Shark Diver is the industry leader in Safe and Sane Shark Diving (TM) with big animals. We specialize in white sharks, tiger sharks and film and television productions with sharks from Mexico to the Bahamas.

extreme tourism, scuba tours, film productions , from Shark Diver

Service

Shark Diver is the industry leader in Safe and Sane Shark Diving (TM) with big animals. We specialize in white sharks, tiger sharks and film and television productions with sharks from Mexico to the Bahamas.

Fantastic kayaking and cruise - Kayaking Halong Bay 3 days , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$365.00 - Service

Roundtrip Shuttle Bus Service by Indochina Sails from Hanoi: USD 30/ person. Pick-up/ Drop-off at your hotel in Hanoi. Departure: 7:45am - 8.00am INCLUDED Welcome Drink Cruise Itinerary and Program Entrance...

Fantastic kayaking and cruise in Halong Bay , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$369.00 - Service

This tour offers you a great chance to discover Halong Bay, the wonderland of karst topography with 3,000 limestone and dolomite islets sprinkled over an area of 1,500 square km. On this tour you will...

Full Moon Festival in Luxury cruise on Halong bay , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$180.00 - Product

Every night in September is a Full Moon Night on Indochina Sails as we celebrate the Full Moon Festival with decorated lanterns, traditional Chinese mooncakes and "September Double Happy Hour". (...

Giant Manta Rays in Socorro , from Shark Diving International

Service

Join us in the "Mexican Galapagos". There are sharks! Hammerhead schools, White Tips, Silver Tips, Silkys, Duskies, Galapagos & occasionally Tigers. We have counted up to 7 shark species...

Great White shark diving , from Shark Diver

$2,650.00 - Service

Great White shark diving adventures conducted at famed Isla Guadalupe shark site aboard two mian dive vessels. Expeditions are 5 days each, with three full days of sunrise to sunset cage diving. Shark...

Great White Shark Expeditions , from Shark Diving International

Service

See the Great White Shark! Customers can choose between two of the best locations, the Farallon Islands or Isla Guadalupe. You do not need to be a certified diver.

Great White Shark Expeditions , from Shark Diving International

Service

See the Great White Shark! Customers can choose between two of the best locations, the Farallon Islands or Isla Guadalupe. You do not need to be a certified diver.

Halong bay kayaking tours: Fantastic kayaking and cruise in Halong Bay , from Active Travel Asia

$459.00 - Service

Ha Long Bay, located in the Gulf of Tonkin, covers an area of 1500 square km. with more than a thousand limestone peaks soaring from its crystalline emerald water. The calm sea provides an ideal location...

Helicopter Tour, Nothing Is Impossible , from Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Product

The Luxury Travel Company (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com ), Vietnam’s leading bespoke travel experience, is experienced in providing special services and unique tourism products to luxury global travelers...

Indochina sails Hot Deals for Vietnam residents and Expatriates , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$129.00 - Service

Indochina sails Hot Deals 129 USD per person ( Twin shared) INCLUDED - Shuttle bus return Hanoi - Halong Bay – Hanoi (shuttle bus) - 2 days 1 night itinerary and program - Welcome Drink - Lunch,...

Luxury Travel and Tourism , from Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Product

Luxury Travel Company’s main business activities - luxury inbound/outbound operator, luxury adventures, custom tours, romance, wellness and spa, MICE, family travel and private travel arrangements...

Maldives Resorts , from Escape Holidays

Service

Maldives hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. Whether you want a Water Bungelow, an elegant Ocean Villa, an exclusive celebrity suite or a private aqua room –...

Mekong Explorer - SET DEPARTURES AVAILABLE , from Active Travel Asia

$399.00 - Product

If one wants to get to know an area, biking is a real delight. Our biking trip is truly an opportunity to participate in the everyday life of the Mekong Delta. We can pedal amid schoolchildren, ride behind...

Motorcycling the Ho Chi Minh Trail 11days - SET DEPARTURES AVAILABLE , from Active Travel Asia

$1,579.00 - Product

The legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail was the supply line used by North Vietnam to link North and South Vietnam during the American War. Soldiers, ammunition, weapons and supplies were carried by hand, bicycle...

Myrtle Beach Lodging , from Myrtle Beach Shows

Product

From beachfront resorts to family-friendly rentals close to the most popular attractions in Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Shows makes booking lodging for your South Carolina vacation easy and affordable.

Myrtle Beach Show Tickets , from Myrtle Beach Shows

Product

In addition to the beach, Myrtle Beach offers many great shows that are appropriate for family vacations as well as romantic getaways. Offering tickets for shows like the Carolina Opry and Dixie Stampede,...

Myrtle Beach Vacation Packages , from Myrtle Beach Shows

Product

Enjoying a perfect beach vacation in Myrtle Beach has never been easier! By booking a pre-made vacation package complete with lodging (of your choice) and show tickets, you'll be able to save time and...

NewYorkStay.com , from WorldEscape LLC

Service

NewYorkStay.com is your one stop URL for all your New York accommodation needs. Whatever you're looking for, accommodation wise, we are sure to have what you are looking for. We offer the complete range...

Overnight Cruise for 3 days/2nights on Halong Bay , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$556.00 - Service

See Halong Bay in style on Indochina Sails - a newly built wooden junk featuring twenty luxurious cabins furnished in classic Eastern style. A truly memorable experience awaits you as you cruise this delightful...

Overnight Indochina Sails Cruise for 2 days/1 night on Halong Bay, Vietnam , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$306.00 - Service

DAY 1 11.30 Arrive at Bai Chay/ Halong 11.45 Boarding – enjoy Welcome Cocktail and receive cruise briefing and safety instructions 12.15 Depart to Halong Bay – start cruise and check-in cabins 13.00...

Sapa tour: Sapa Trekking & Home-stay , from Active Travel Asia

$143.00 - Service

At an elevation of 1,600 meters, Sapa is a delightful former French hill station situated in the mountainous region of Vietnam's northwest, close to the Chinese border. The region is home to many ethnic...

Sharks in the Cocos Islands (Research & Dive Trip) , from Shark Diving International

Service

Dive Cocos Island off the coast of Costa Rica with Hammerhead Shark Diving on our shark research and tagging trip! Biodiversity is the theme on this trip; see white tip sharks, Galapagos sharks, giant...

Sharks in the Galapagos , from Shark Diving International

Service

The marine life which inhabits the waters of the Galapagos Islands is fantastic. Galapagos is one of the premier dive destinations in the world. The sheer abundance of life is amazing. On most dives you...

South Africa Sardine Run , from Shark Diving International

Service

Join us and Africa's premiere shark diving and safari adventure company SEAL EXPEDITIONS for the "Greatest Shoal on Earth"! Experience adventure-diving safaris - built around the unique features...

Special Summer - Luxury Halong Bay cruises, Vietnam , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$338.00 - Service

Special Summer Promotion on Halong bay Gastronomic BBQ Seafood and Summer wines cruise promotion from 1st May- 30 Sept 2009. 2 DAYS 1 NIGHT ( VALID From 1 May – 30 September 09) Superior cabin 169...

Sri Lanka Hotels , from Escape Holidays

Service

Sri Lanka hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. The best Sri Lankan hotels island-wide! Whether you want a beach hotel, an elegant five star city hotel, an exclusive...

Summer promotion - Free wine tasting & kayaking 3 days in Halong Bay , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$574.00 - Service

Special Summer Promotion on Halong bay Gastronomic BBQ Seafood and Summer wines cruise promotion from 1st May- 30 Sept 2009. 2 DAYS 1 NIGHT ( VALID From 1 May – 30 September 09) Superior cabin 169...

Summer wines cruises promotion in Halong Bay, Vietnam , from Indochina Sails - Luxury Cruises in Halong Bay

$180.00 - Service

Gastronomic BBQ Seafood and Summer wines cruise promotion from 1st May- 30 August 2008. 180 USD per person ( twin shared) Superior Double/Twin(Twin shared) • Shuttle bus return Hanoi - Halong Bay...

Swim with dolphins and manatees in Cozumel , from Dolphin Discovery

Product

Chankanaab National Park , a beautiful conservation area, is located in the heart of the island and was created to protect the incredible fauna and flora species of Cozumel, as well as its world-renowned...

Swim with dolphins and sea lions in Puerto Vallarta , from Dolphin Discovery

Product

Discover Aquaventuras Park in the Mexican Pacific Sea where you will find tons of fun for all your family members during a day full of action, adventure and entertaining. Feel the emotion and speed of...

Swim with dolphins at Six Flags Mexico City , from Dolphin Discovery

Product

Six Flags will make your dreams come true! Dolphins, the ocean sweethearts' are now close to give us an experience that we will never forget. Six Flags Mexico welcomes these cute marine pals that will...

Swim with dolphins in Grand Cayman , from Dolphin Discovery

Product

Within the turquoise waters of the western Caribbean lies the peaceful British Territory of the Cayman Islands and our Dolphin Discovery Location!. Dolphin Discovery Location!, Grand Cayman, the country�s...