Products & Services

Within Enterprise Application Integration Software

Products & Services

Adeptia BPM Server

Adeptia BPM Server

Adeptia Inc

$0.00Product

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server

Adeptia Data Transformation Server

Adeptia Inc

$0.00Service

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation...

Adeptia Integration Server

Adeptia Integration Server

Adeptia Inc

$0.00Product

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and...

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite

ABO Software Private Limited

Product

ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse

SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET

SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool

SPARX Systems

Product

Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

Project & Process Management Software

Project & Process Management Software

Tenrox

Product

Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you...

ProTeus Enterprise

ProTeus Enterprise

Eagle Technology, Inc.

Product

ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports...

ProTeus Professional

ProTeus Professional

Eagle Technology, Inc.

Product

ProTeus Professional is designed for medium to large operations. It includes a Microsoft SQL Server Express database and hasadvanced work order functionality, enhanced inventory control, expanded...

Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software

Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software

Tenrox

Product

Measure the productivity and/or profitability of each team and project. Know what's working and what's not. Gives real-time revenue and cost overviews for your clients, projects, resources, etc. Make...

Tenrox Project Planning Software

Tenrox Project Planning Software

Tenrox

Product

Project planning is an essential component of project management software focused on detailed scheduling of tasks and resource assignments. Your workforce today is decentralized, globalized, and...

Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution

Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution

Tenrox

Product

Our online project management software is a modular solution for managing your projects and resources in a flat world, where work is fragmented, “projectized”, and performed by different...

Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software

Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software

Tenrox

Product

Variety of reporting formats and dashboards: Thanks to our flexible platform and graphical interface, your Tenrox solution is easily mapped to your organization and work breakdown structures. This...

Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software

Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software

Tenrox

Product

With Tenrox time tracking software solutions, you can manage and account for "differentiated time" by project, by resource, by unit, any breakdown you choose, in accordance with your...

Tenrox Workforce Planning Software

Tenrox Workforce Planning Software

Tenrox

Product

With Tenrox Project Workforce Management & Planning Software, you can see your entire organization as a “shared project workforce” and manage your worldwide inventory of skills,...

Wireless Standard POS

Wireless Standard POS

B2B Soft

Product

B2B Soft's flagship product, Wireless Standard, is a leading SaaS Point-of-Sale solution that provides access to software and its functions for the wireless industry. With an innovative approach to...

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