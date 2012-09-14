PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Enterprise Application Integration Software
Summa Networks Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. 
ABO Software Private Limited ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data... 
Adaptive Solutions Inc. Adaptive Solutions Inc. Norristown, PA
Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community. We... 
Adeptia Inc Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards. 
AppFusions, Inc. AppFusions, Inc. CA
AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services... 
Artezio Artezio Moscow, Russia
Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more... 
B2B Soft B2B Soft NEW YORK, NY
B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless... 
DidItBetter Software DidItBetter Software Tampa, FL
Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the... 
Eagle Technology, Inc. Eagle Technology, Inc. Mequon, WI
Eagle Technology, Inc. is a software and services company focused on developing comprehensive Facility Management Software, Enterprise Asset... 
EntropySoft EntropySoft Paris, France
EntropySoft is a main actor in the ECI (Enterprise Content Integration) market. It is specialized in managing content flows and linking... 
GSS America Inc GSS America Inc Arlington Heights, IL
GSS America Inc, an IT consulting and Business Process Outsourcing firm based in Chicago with an offshore delivery center in India. Our... 
iProfile iProfile Austin, TX
The pioneer in IT profiling since 1993 and now the global leader, iProfile provides high-tech company sales and marketing organizations... 
Magnum Technologies Magnum Technologies
Magnum Technologies, Inc. provides software and services that quantify the impact of information technology (IT) performance on a company’s... 
MessageSolution, Inc. MessageSolution, Inc. Milpitas, CA
MessageSolution is global technology leader in comprehensive email, SharePoint and file systems content archiving, legal discovery, and... 
NoPassword NoPassword Sunnyvale, CA
NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden... 
SPARX Systems SPARX Systems Lone tree, CO
Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing... 
Tenrox Tenrox Glendale, CA
Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased... 
