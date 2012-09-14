|
|Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance.
|ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data...
|Adaptive Solutions Inc. Norristown, PA
Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community.
We...
|Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards.
|AppFusions, Inc. CA
AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services...
|Artezio Moscow, Russia
Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more...
|B2B Soft NEW YORK, NY
B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless...
|DidItBetter Software Tampa, FL
Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the...
|Eagle Technology, Inc. Mequon, WI
Eagle Technology, Inc. is a software and services company focused on developing comprehensive Facility Management Software, Enterprise Asset...
|EntropySoft Paris, France
EntropySoft is a main actor in the ECI (Enterprise Content Integration) market. It is specialized in managing content flows and linking...
|GSS America Inc Arlington Heights, IL
GSS America Inc, an IT consulting and Business Process Outsourcing firm based in Chicago with an offshore delivery center in India. Our...
|iProfile Austin, TX
The pioneer in IT profiling since 1993 and now the global leader, iProfile provides high-tech company sales and marketing organizations...
|Magnum Technologies
Magnum Technologies, Inc. provides software and services that quantify the impact of information technology (IT) performance on a company’s...
|MessageSolution, Inc. Milpitas, CA
MessageSolution is global technology leader in comprehensive email, SharePoint and file systems content archiving, legal discovery, and...
|NoPassword Sunnyvale, CA
NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden...
|SPARX Systems Lone tree, CO
Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing...
|Tenrox Glendale, CA
Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased...
