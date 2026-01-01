Products & Services
Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$20.00Product
Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$15.00Product
Co-Packing
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$0.00Service
Fusion Fire Hot Sauce
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$15.00Product
Jamaican Jerk Marinade and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauce - both available in mild and spicy
Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.
$0.00Product
Jerked Curry Hot Sauce
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$15.00Product
Private Label
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$0.00Service
Soleil's Glazing Sauce
Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.
$0.00Product
Specialty Food Consultation
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$0.00Service
Thai Satay Hot Sauce
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$15.00Product