Products & Services

Within Mayonnaise, Dressing, & Other Prepared Sauce Manufacturing

Products & Services

Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce

Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$20.00Product

This Cajun hot sauce has class. The rare flavour of morel mushrooms and dry Chardonnay accentuate the sassafras creating a Cajun sauce that is beyond belief. Rich, powerful, and full of...

Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce

Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

Dessert Hot sauce. First you taste dark chocolate and rich Jamaican Vanilla delectably blended with French Roast espresso coffee. Then the rising heat of the habanero peppers expresses itself in...

Co-Packing

Co-Packing

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00Service

Using their federally registered facilty, Brooks Pepperfire Foods manufactures product for other companies, working from existing recipes or developing new ones based on customer requests.

Fusion Fire Hot Sauce

Fusion Fire Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

A hot sauce fusion of 8 different fresh hot peppers. Builds slowly as the peppers express themselves one after another in different parts of the mouth. Many background flavours create an amazing and...

Jamaican Jerk Marinade and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauce - both available in mild and spicy

Jamaican Jerk Marinade and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauce - both available in mild and spicy

Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

$0.00Product

Originally jerk was developed by the Jamaican Maroons as a way of spicing, preserving and slow-cooking meat and poultry. Our award-winning Jamaican Jerk Marinades and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping...

Jerked Curry Hot Sauce

Jerked Curry Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

A hot sauce fusion of Caribbean Jerk and Madras Curry. Made with our unique blend of fresh ground spices and fresh hot peppers. So realistic, you can almost feel the sun on your face, smell the...

Private Label

Private Label

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00Service

Using products already developed for Brooks Pepperfire Foods these labels make the products as unique as our customers. Used by gift basket companies, bridal boutiques, varied retailers and...

Soleil's Glazing Sauce

Soleil's Glazing Sauce

Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

$0.00Product

A smooth and spicy Caribbean glazing sauce perfect for wings, ribs, chicken and fish or for dipping. USDA Certified organic, all-natural, zero fat, No MSG or corn syrup, vegetarian. Available in...

Specialty Food Consultation

Specialty Food Consultation

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00Service

With over 30 years experience in the Specialty Food Industry, Greg Brooks has the experience and expertise to offer consultation services to our customers in helping them choose the right peppers and...

Thai Satay Hot Sauce

Thai Satay Hot Sauce

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00Product

A hot sauce that lets you feel the island richness as the coconut and peanut blend with soft sugars, tart limes, and beckoning spices. It is quite hot straight up, but softens gently as it...

Products & Services 1 - 10 of 10