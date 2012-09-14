Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$20.00

This Cajun hot sauce has class. The rare flavour of morel mushrooms and dry Chardonnay accentuate the sassafras creating a Cajun sauce that is beyond belief. Rich, powerful, and full of flavour. The...

Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00

Dessert Hot sauce. First you taste dark chocolate and rich Jamaican Vanilla delectably blended with French Roast espresso coffee. Then the rising heat of the habanero peppers expresses itself in the...

Fusion Fire Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00

A hot sauce fusion of 8 different fresh hot peppers. Builds slowly as the peppers express themselves one after another in different parts of the mouth. Many background flavours create an amazing and inescapable...

Jamaican Jerk Marinade and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauce - both available in mild and spicy , from Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

$0.00

Originally jerk was developed by the Jamaican Maroons as a way of spicing, preserving and slow-cooking meat and poultry. Our award-winning Jamaican Jerk Marinades and Jamaican BBQ & Dipping Sauces...

Jerked Curry Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00

A hot sauce fusion of Caribbean Jerk and Madras Curry. Made with our unique blend of fresh ground spices and fresh hot peppers. So realistic, you can almost feel the sun on your face, smell the salt...

Soleil's Glazing Sauce , from Nanny's Jamaican Kitchen, Inc.

$0.00

A smooth and spicy Caribbean glazing sauce perfect for wings, ribs, chicken and fish or for dipping. USDA Certified organic, all-natural, zero fat, No MSG or corn syrup, vegetarian. Available in retail-size...