AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting , from LaMar Lighting Company

Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...

Motion Control Technology , from AMCI

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...

Position Sensing Solutions , from AMCI

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...

Specialty I/O Modules , from AMCI

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...

Aurai - Rio Water Eye Massager , from In-Trust

$149.00 - Product

Who is talking about AURAI (Our brand)? THE VERGE / DIGITAL TRENDS / REFINERY29 / TECHAERIS / TODAY Style and so on Our Awards： DESIGN AWARD 2016 / GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2015 / ISPO AWARD WINNER Rio...

Decorative light bollards , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety solution. VISCO...

Decorative non lighted bollards , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist in...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated via...

Decorative street light poles , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO can...

Decorative traffic signal poles , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles and...

Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report , from Electronics.ca Publications

$3,950.00 - Product

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Billion. The major product segments analyzed are Consumer Electronics, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,...

AHP Lamp , from Aihua America, Inc.

Super high pressure mercury lamp used in the front and rear projection industry. Please call for pricing and availability.

Backflow Preventer , from PexUniverse.Com

$169.95 - Product

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers

Cold forging fasteners , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$1.20 - Product

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$0.00 - Product

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper) , from PexUniverse.Com

$0.67 - Product

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...

Crestline Chandeliers , from Avalanche Ranch Light Company

$0.00 - Product

In this catelgory are 7 different sizes of chandeliers, from 18 inches in diameter to the 48 inch. The Crestline Chandelier Series are our most popular and oldest chandeliers, with many custom opportunities.

D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control , from Electronic Design & Research

$49.98 - Product

Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current...

Dental new model , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic Zero position return Automatic action Head rest Double action Head set Movable arm rest to facilitate...

ECG-101S,102,603 , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Hand held ECG 19*9*3,5 CM High resolution thermal printing array system High frequency response reach to 150Hz Rhythm Lead selectable LCD impuls wave Capable of printing continuous one channel...

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit , from PexUniverse.Com

$542.95 - Product

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...

Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S) , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Pulse O SPO2 MD-FO for finger Fos Fingertip Oximeter (FOS) MD-FOpro Pos Fingertip Oximeter (POS2) MD-FOs 90s Fingertip Oximeter (90S)

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP , from PexUniverse.Com

$159.00 - Product

FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well as...

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater , from PexUniverse.Com

$77.95 - Product

Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among conservationists...

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater , from PexUniverse.Com

$568.95 - Product

HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.

HID Lamps , from Aihua America, Inc.

Variety of HID lamps including metal halide and high pressure soidum. Please contact us for an inventory and price list. Custom bulbs and private label services are also available.

Hot dog maker , from Yong King International Co., Ltd.

* Convenience- 4 pcs hot dog griller with bun warming chamber (3L, good for 2~3 buns) * Fast cooking- 4~5 mins cooking, other hot dog maker in market takes 8 minutes * Cool touch body * Energy-Saving,...

Hot dog maker , from Yong King International Co., Ltd.

Features: · Stainless steel spikes warm up buns or baguettes · Non-stick, easy to clean cooking surface · 8 to 10 minute cooking time · No greasy...

LED , from Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

$0.00 - Service

LED lamps,LED Seven segment display,LED Dot Matrix,LED Light Bar,Outdoor Lamp Cluster , LED related products , suah as LED flashlight, LED headlamp, LED key chain, high power LED flashlight, LED channel...

lithium polymer batteries , from Creup Technologies Ltd.

More light weight, thinner and smaller, softcase packaging and great safety performance, higher energy density than classical Li-ion system, flexible & custom designs, no memory effect and long cycle...

Medical Cables and Parts , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

ECG Parts ECG Palient Cable Patient monitor cable Spo2/sensor cables Holter&Telemeter box EEG calbes Leadwire Connectors

OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China , from Tronixlink PIL

Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize the best options for printed circuit board and end product...

Projector Bulb Recycling , from eele Laboratories, LLC

$0.00 - Service

Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...

ReLamping projector lamps , from eele Laboratories, LLC

We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...

SC70-6LD , from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Sono Trax BasicS , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Ergonomic design, compact and light Easy-to-use Accurate FHR detection, large LCD display and clean sound High sensitivity interchangeable probe Automatic and manual FHR Counting Long time continuous...

SOT223-3LD , from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

SOT23-3LD , from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Special Fasteners made in Taiwan , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$10.00 - Product

Our production capacity :- General industrial applications forging and cold-forming metal parts Seamless Pipe series products and polygon cutting machining process Various thread forming and rolling machining Automobile...

Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU , from PexUniverse.Com

$322.00 - Product

Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venterfeatures include: adjustable pre and post-purge settings, LED Status/diagnostic indicators, Fan Prover switch monitoring. Tjernlund HS2 offers superior draft...

Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat , from PexUniverse.Com

$84.00 - Product

Tjernlund specializes in draft, combustion air and ventilation products. Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Fan Powered Crawl Space Exhaust Ventilator quickly reduces moisture helping to protect both home and occupants.

Ultra soft beam LED Down light with brand new design , from Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

$10.00 - Product

Haichang Optotech has recently launched Jade Series Down light, which is a brand new LED fixture with ultra soft beam. The light body uses die casting aluminum. The light surface is paint with high diffuse,...