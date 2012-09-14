PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting, from LaMar Lighting Company
Product
Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...
Motion Control Technology Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...
Specialty I/O Modules Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
Aurai - Rio Water Eye Massager Aurai - Rio Water Eye Massager, from In-Trust
$149.00 - Product
Who is talking about AURAI (Our brand)? THE VERGE / DIGITAL TRENDS / REFINERY29 / TECHAERIS / TODAY Style and so on Our Awards： DESIGN AWARD 2016 / GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2015 / ISPO AWARD WINNER Rio...
Decorative light bollards Decorative light bollards, from VISCO, Inc.
Product
VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety solution. VISCO...
Decorative non lighted bollards Decorative non lighted bollards, from VISCO, Inc.
Product
VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist in...
Decorative pedestrian scale light poles Decorative pedestrian scale light poles, from VISCO, Inc.
Product
VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated via...
Decorative street light poles Decorative street light poles, from VISCO, Inc.
Product
VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO can...
Decorative traffic signal poles Decorative traffic signal poles, from VISCO, Inc.
Product
VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles and...
Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report, from Electronics.ca Publications
$3,950.00 - Product
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Billion. The major product segments analyzed are Consumer Electronics, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,...
AHP Lamp AHP Lamp, from Aihua America, Inc.
Product
Super high pressure mercury lamp used in the front and rear projection industry. Please call for pricing and availability.
Backflow Preventer Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Cold forging fasteners Cold forging fasteners, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$1.20 - Product
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$0.00 - Product
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper) Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
$0.67 - Product
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...
Crestline Chandeliers Crestline Chandeliers, from Avalanche Ranch Light Company
$0.00 - Product
In this catelgory are 7 different sizes of chandeliers, from 18 inches in diameter to the 48 inch. The Crestline Chandelier Series are our most popular and oldest chandeliers, with many custom opportunities.
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98 - Product
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current...
DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Dental new model Dental new model, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Product
Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic Zero position return Automatic action Head rest Double action Head set Movable arm rest to facilitate...
ECG-101S,102,603 ECG-101S,102,603, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Product
Hand held ECG 19*9*3,5 CM High resolution thermal printing array system High frequency response reach to 150Hz Rhythm Lead selectable LCD impuls wave Capable of printing continuous one channel...
Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit, from PexUniverse.Com
$542.95 - Product
Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...
Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S) Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S), from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Product
Pulse O SPO2 MD-FO for finger Fos Fingertip Oximeter (FOS) MD-FOpro Pos Fingertip Oximeter (POS2) MD-FOs 90s Fingertip Oximeter (90S)
FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP, from PexUniverse.Com
$159.00 - Product
FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well as...
HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$77.95 - Product
Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among conservationists...
HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$568.95 - Product
HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.
HID Lamps HID Lamps, from Aihua America, Inc.
Product
Variety of HID lamps including metal halide and high pressure soidum. Please contact us for an inventory and price list. Custom bulbs and private label services are also available.
Hot dog maker Hot dog maker, from Yong King International Co., Ltd.
Product
* Convenience- 4 pcs hot dog griller with bun warming chamber (3L, good for 2~3 buns) * Fast cooking- 4~5 mins cooking, other hot dog maker in market takes 8 minutes * Cool touch body * Energy-Saving,...
LED LED, from Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd
$0.00 - Service
LED lamps,LED Seven segment display,LED Dot Matrix,LED Light Bar,Outdoor Lamp Cluster , LED related products , suah as LED flashlight, LED headlamp, LED key chain, high power LED flashlight, LED channel...
lithium polymer batteries lithium polymer batteries, from Creup Technologies Ltd.
Product
More light weight, thinner and smaller, softcase packaging and great safety performance, higher energy density than classical Li-ion system, flexible & custom designs, no memory effect and long cycle...
Medical Cables and Parts Medical Cables and Parts, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Product
ECG Parts ECG Palient Cable Patient monitor cable Spo2/sensor cables Holter&Telemeter box EEG calbes Leadwire Connectors
OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China, from Tronixlink PIL
Service
Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize the best options for printed circuit board and end product...
Projector Bulb Recycling Projector Bulb Recycling, from eele Laboratories, LLC
$0.00 - Service
Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs.  We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...
ReLamping projector lamps ReLamping projector lamps, from eele Laboratories, LLC
Service
We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs.  We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...
SC70-6LD SC70-6LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Sono Trax BasicS Sono Trax BasicS, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Product
Ergonomic design, compact and light Easy-to-use Accurate FHR detection, large LCD display and clean sound High sensitivity interchangeable probe Automatic and manual FHR Counting Long time continuous...
SOT223-3LD SOT223-3LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
SOT23-3LD SOT23-3LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Special Fasteners made in Taiwan Special Fasteners made in Taiwan, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$10.00 - Product
Our production capacity :- General industrial applications forging and cold-forming metal parts Seamless Pipe series products and polygon cutting machining process Various thread forming and rolling machining Automobile...
Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU, from PexUniverse.Com
$322.00 - Product
Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venterfeatures include: adjustable pre and post-purge settings, LED Status/diagnostic indicators, Fan Prover switch monitoring. Tjernlund HS2 offers superior draft...
Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat, from PexUniverse.Com
$84.00 - Product
Tjernlund specializes in draft, combustion air and ventilation products. Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Fan Powered Crawl Space Exhaust Ventilator quickly reduces moisture helping to protect both home and occupants.
Ultra soft beam LED Down light with brand new design Ultra soft beam LED Down light with brand new design, from Haichang Optotech Co., Limited
$10.00 - Product
Haichang Optotech has recently launched Jade Series Down light, which is a brand new LED fixture with ultra soft beam. The light body uses die casting aluminum. The light surface is paint with high diffuse,...
Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet, from PexUniverse.Com
$365.00 - Product
Zurn Grease interceptor are most common for the food production industry & restaurants, both of which produce large amounts of untreated waste that cannot be directly discharged into the sewage system...
