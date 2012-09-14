PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Business Brokerage Business Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.
Business Consulting Business Consulting, from Manheim Realty
Service
Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...
Business Lines of Credit Business Lines of Credit, from Liberty Capital Group, Inc.
Service
Unsecured Business Line-of-Credit There are many types of line of credit offering out there but what we have is unsecured, short-term revolving line of credit that will allow you to free up cash and have...
Commercial Brokerage Commercial Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...
Franchise Business Brokerage Services Franchise Business Brokerage Services, from FranchiseBusinessBroker.com
Service
Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the purchase...
Mergers & Acquisitions Mergers & Acquisitions, from Manheim Realty
Service
To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Business Planning Business Planning, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
Buy-sell Funding. Business Continuation/Succession Planning . Key Person Protection. Business Overhead Expense Protection. Business Loan Protection. Salary Continuation Alternatives.
Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks Training Standard...
College Funding Strategies College Funding Strategies, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance, from Foundation Title LLC
Product
Foundation Title Commercial Division leverages the talents of very experienced Title Examiners led by C. Clinton Cooper, Esq. who has more than 35 years experience in Commercial Real Estate involving high...
Contract CFO Services Contract CFO Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can handle...
Employee Benefits Planning Employee Benefits Planning, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
Pension Plans. 401 (k) Plans. Split Dollar and Executive Bonus Plans. Deferred Compensation Planning.
Estate Analysis Estate Analysis, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
Wealth Maximization and Conservation
Fundraising Platform Fundraising Platform, from Adamson Brothers
Service
Corporate & Entity Formation Without exception, in order to obtain funding a business must form some sort of entity. It can be a C- corporation out of Nevada, or a limited liability corporation formed...
Group Life & Health Benefits Group Life & Health Benefits, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Product
Long-Term Disability Protection. Group Major Medical. Group Dental.
Insurance Planning Insurance Planning, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
Life, Disability Income**, Medical, Long Term Care** **Disability income and long-term care insurance products are underwritten and issued by Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America, Pittsfield,...
Investment Products Investment Products, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Product
Variable Annuities* Stocks and Bonds* Mutual Funds* *Securities products and services offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), 7 Hanover Square, New York, NY 10004, 1-888-600-4667. PAS...
Investments Consulting Investments Consulting, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
OVIE Adult Piggy Bank $ - Shadow Box with Wood Frame - Savings Fund 6x6 OVIE Adult Piggy Bank $ - Shadow Box with Wood Frame - Savings Fund 6x6, from OVIE LLC
$34.97 - Product
Great for visual and creative people! Our piggy banks come in a white shadow box frame with changeable decorative backgrounds. Let's say you are saving for a honeymoon fund. You can use our chalk markers...
OVIE Adult Piggy Bank - Shadow Box with Wood Frame - Savings Fund 6x6 OVIE Adult Piggy Bank - Shadow Box with Wood Frame - Savings Fund 6x6, from OVIE LLC
$34.97 - Product
Great for visual and creative people! Our piggy banks come in a white shadow box frame with changeable decorative backgrounds. Let's say you are saving for a honeymoon fund. You can use our chalk markers...
Payroll Services Payroll Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
We help you simplify the business of life. Spend less time and gain more control over the financial management of your business. It's a snap, using state of the art technology, it's as simple as taking...
Real Estate Acquisition & Development Real Estate Acquisition & Development, from Integrale Investments
Service
Integrale Investments is a private equity real estate fund. Although the firm constantly seeks opportunity in both the national and international real estate markets, the firm’s principle investments...
Residential Real Estate Title Insurance Residential Real Estate Title Insurance, from Foundation Title LLC
Product
Owner's Title Insurance: Without it, you could lose your most valuable asset - your home If you have recently purchased or refinanced a home, chances are you have had to get title insurance. What exactly...
Retirement Planning Retirement Planning, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
IRAs, Keogh Plans and other pension and tax advantage vehicles
Tax Planning & Preparation Tax Planning & Preparation, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
We make filing your taxes a breeze and provide you with peace of mind. Using state of the art technology you will find our interactive process not only time efficient, but comprehensive as well. At EMC...
Wealth Maximization Strategies Wealth Maximization Strategies, from Forest Hills Financial Group
Service
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
1-list of 10-stocknames-in dividend or speculative 1-list of 10-stocknames-in dividend or speculative, from TheSpeculator
$27.95 - Product
1-list of 10-stocknames-in either dividend companies stocknames or speculative companies stocknames-both for making higher profits on your investments.
1-list of 20-stocknames-in dividend or speculative 1-list of 20-stocknames-in dividend or speculative, from TheSpeculator
$45.95 - Product
1-list of 20-stocknames-in your choice of dividend or speculative companies stocknames that are for helping all investors make higher profits on their investments.
1-list of 30-stocknames-in dividend or speculative 1-list of 30-stocknames-in dividend or speculative, from TheSpeculator
$64.95 - Product
1-list of 30-stocknames-in your choice of dividend or speculative companies stocknames that can help you make higher profits on your investments.
1-list of 40-stocknames-in dividend or speculative 1-list of 40-stocknames-in dividend or speculative, from TheSpeculator
$79.95 - Product
1-list of 40-stocknames-in your choice of dividend or speculative companies stocknames-that can help you make higher profits on your investments.
1-list of 5-stocknames-in either dividend or speculative 1-list of 5-stocknames-in either dividend or speculative, from TheSpeculator
$14.95 - Product
1-list of 5-stocknames-of dividend or speculative companies stocknames.
1-list of 80-stocknames-in dividend or speculative 1-list of 80-stocknames-in dividend or speculative, from TheSpeculator
$129.95 - Product
1-list of 80-stocknames-in your choice of dividend or speculative companies stocknames-that can help you make higher profits on your investments.this is our super value list that most investors prefer...
100% Financing Loans 100% Financing Loans, from MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists
Product
Rates are higher for qualified borrowers who have a high credit score with a low debt to income ratio.
100% Mortgage 100% Mortgage, from FloridaLoan.net
Product
100% to 560 credit score, full documentation. 100% To 575 credit score, stated documentation. 100% to $1,200,000.
1031 tic exchange resource 1031 tic exchange resource, from 1031 Junction
Product
This site was created and is maintained by Fagan & Rawlings Capital Management, a national leader and expert in the 1031 TIC Exchange industry. The purpose of this site is to be an educational resource...
Accounting Services Accounting Services, from Unisoft Accounting Services
$0.00 - Service
We offer Acccounting Services for all enterprises.
Adjustable Rate Loans Adjustable Rate Loans, from American Financial Resources
Product
AFR Mortgage offers adjustable rate mortgage financing mortgage programs for clients who are seeking short term home loan options. Their products include 3 year ARMs, 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages, 7 year...
Administrative Support Services Administrative Support Services, from Merrick Management and Media Services
Service
Some examples are bill paying, data entry, bank statement reconciliation, bookkeeping, website design, graphic design, creative writing, travel services, scheduling, email retrieval and filtering, reminder...
Aetna Medicare Aetna Medicare, from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC
$0.00 - Product
Aetna Medicare is one of our top selling plans here in New Jersey. We work along side top level Aetna corporate employees and guarantee the best possible plan for our customers.
AEX Business Communications Help AEX Business Communications Help, from AEX Commercial Financing Group
Service
AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...
AEX Business Finance Consulting AEX Business Finance Consulting, from AEX Commercial Financing Group
Service
Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...
Asset Management Consulting Asset Management Consulting, from DCI Delta Consulting International
Service
Our experience in asset management consulting for private or corporate clients makes DCI as one of the most efficient company in Europe in its activity. The solutions we propose to our clients are totally...
Asset Protection Asset Protection, from Kent W. Meyer Law
Service
International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign trusts,...
Asset Protection Asset Protection, from Kent W. Meyer Law
Service
International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign trusts,...
Auto Insurance Quotes Auto Insurance Quotes, from HometownQuotes.Com
$0.00 - Service
Auto insurance is more than a matter of insuring your vehicle for loss or repairs after an accident. It is a financial safety net that can help you offset the cost of many common auto problems. HometownQuotes...
Auto Refinance Auto Refinance, from RateGenius, Inc.
Service
RateGenius finds the best rate, term, and payment when refinancing your auto loan within our network of national lenders.
Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns, from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Do you have back tax returns that are Unfiled? Are you missing the records and forms necessary to file your tax returns? I have the experience and procedures to help you in reconstructing the tax records...
Bank Levy Release Bank Levy Release, from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or refuses...
Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD), from Compliance LLC
Service
Course Title Basel ii and Capital Requirements Directive Training: The new Basel Accord (Basel ii) and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) 5 days...
Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors, from Compliance LLC
Service
Course Title Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors One day Objectives: This course has been designed to help professionals working for regulatory bodies and supervisory agencies...
