Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty



Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty



Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Business Lines of Credit , from Liberty Capital Group, Inc.



Unsecured Business Line-of-Credit There are many types of line of credit offering out there but what we have is unsecured, short-term revolving line of credit that will allow you to free up cash and have...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty



With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Franchise Business Brokerage Services , from FranchiseBusinessBroker.com



Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the purchase...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty



To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Business Planning , from Forest Hills Financial Group



Buy-sell Funding. Business Continuation/Succession Planning . Key Person Protection. Business Overhead Expense Protection. Business Loan Protection. Salary Continuation Alternatives.

Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC



As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks Training Standard...

College Funding Strategies , from Forest Hills Financial Group





Contract CFO Services , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC



At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can handle...

Employee Benefits Planning , from Forest Hills Financial Group



Pension Plans. 401 (k) Plans. Split Dollar and Executive Bonus Plans. Deferred Compensation Planning.

Estate Analysis , from Forest Hills Financial Group



Wealth Maximization and Conservation

Fundraising Platform , from Adamson Brothers



Corporate & Entity Formation Without exception, in order to obtain funding a business must form some sort of entity. It can be a C- corporation out of Nevada, or a limited liability corporation formed...

Insurance Planning , from Forest Hills Financial Group



Life, Disability Income**, Medical, Long Term Care** **Disability income and long-term care insurance products are underwritten and issued by Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America, Pittsfield,...

Investments Consulting , from Forest Hills Financial Group





Payroll Services , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC



We help you simplify the business of life. Spend less time and gain more control over the financial management of your business. It's a snap, using state of the art technology, it's as simple as taking...

Real Estate Acquisition & Development , from Integrale Investments



Integrale Investments is a private equity real estate fund. Although the firm constantly seeks opportunity in both the national and international real estate markets, the firm’s principle investments...

Retirement Planning , from Forest Hills Financial Group



IRAs, Keogh Plans and other pension and tax advantage vehicles

Tax Planning & Preparation , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC



We make filing your taxes a breeze and provide you with peace of mind. Using state of the art technology you will find our interactive process not only time efficient, but comprehensive as well. At EMC...

Wealth Maximization Strategies , from Forest Hills Financial Group





Accounting Services , from Unisoft Accounting Services

$0.00

We offer Acccounting Services for all enterprises.

Administrative Support Services , from Merrick Management and Media Services



Some examples are bill paying, data entry, bank statement reconciliation, bookkeeping, website design, graphic design, creative writing, travel services, scheduling, email retrieval and filtering, reminder...

AEX Business Communications Help , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...

AEX Business Finance Consulting , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...

Asset Management Consulting , from DCI Delta Consulting International



Our experience in asset management consulting for private or corporate clients makes DCI as one of the most efficient company in Europe in its activity. The solutions we propose to our clients are totally...

Asset Protection , from Kent W. Meyer Law



International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign trusts,...

Auto Insurance Quotes , from HometownQuotes.Com

$0.00

Auto insurance is more than a matter of insuring your vehicle for loss or repairs after an accident. It is a financial safety net that can help you offset the cost of many common auto problems. HometownQuotes...

Auto Refinance , from RateGenius, Inc.



RateGenius finds the best rate, term, and payment when refinancing your auto loan within our network of national lenders.

Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services



Do you have back tax returns that are Unfiled? Are you missing the records and forms necessary to file your tax returns? I have the experience and procedures to help you in reconstructing the tax records...

Bank Levy Release , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services



The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or refuses...

Basel ii and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Basel ii and Capital Requirements Directive Training: The new Basel Accord (Basel ii) and the implementation in the European Union via the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) 5 days...

Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors , from Compliance LLC



Course Title Basel ii: The new challenges for the Banking Supervisors One day Objectives: This course has been designed to help professionals working for regulatory bodies and supervisory agencies...

Blue Line Trading System - Subscription Service , from AllanTrends LLC

$1.00

Blue Line Trading System offers a stock options trading service via subscriptions. Subscribers receive the actual trade alert in real-time via email and website access. This proprietary service, combined...

Book Publishing Law , from LaPolt Law, P.C.



We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with their...

Business and Strategic Planning , from GDM Consulting



GDM Consulting subscribes to the philosophy of “Plan your work and work your plan.” With an effective plan our clients can focus on critical tasks, communicate goals, and measure performance...

Business Formation , from Kent W. Meyer Law



Our firm will prepare all required documents for the registration of your new business. We will conduct the new business's first meeting of owners and prepare all necessary minutes and resolutions. We...

Business Law , from Kent W. Meyer Law



Business Formation Our firm will prepare all required documents for the registration of your new business. We will conduct the new business's first meeting of owners and prepare all necessary minutes and...

Business Valuation Services , from Accountancy Associates, LLC



AAL Business Valuation Services While no one can accurately predict what is going to happen in life, it sure doesn’t hurt to be well prepared. If you are wondering how to best structure...

Car Insurance , from HBA Health Insurance



HBA has a great range of car insurance options to suit you (and your car), whatever your vehicle insurance needs. Our range of options includes nominated drivers, low kilometres and discounts for members...

Car Insurance Quotes and Rate , from FreeInsuranceQuotes.net, LLC



Car insurance quotes from the major carriers specific to your needs and geographic area. We carry all the top insurers including State Farm, Mercury, Progressive and Allstate.

Career Training Program - Business Finance Consultant , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Career planning solutions have changed because so many career training programs were not effective. Individualized and specialized training is almost always more effective than group and generalized training.

Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US , from Casino Tax Rebate®



Casino Tax Rebate® is a Canadian accounting firm that specializes in U.S. Gambling Tax Recovery Services. Once a visitor from Canada or certain other countries wins at gambling in the USA the IRS requires...

Cat health insurance , from Trupanion

$15.00

Cat insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit and no claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they...

Coaching and Training , from GDM Consulting



GDM Consulting believes that ongoing learning is a key element for continued success. Training is available in all the same areas as consultancy services, and can be delivered to small and large groups.

College Plan , from My College Planning

$650.00

We work with families to determine the "expected family contribution" for their school. We then use a handful of the 3,500 strategies available to reduce the amount of college costs, often saving...

Commercial Lender Negotiations , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



For most small business owners, communicating and negotiating with commercial lenders represents one of their most disliked activities. Because of this, AEX is often particularly helpful and productive...

Commercial Real Estate Loan Programs , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



AEX Commercial Financing Group provides commercial real estate loans up to $25 million throughout the United States for commercial purchases, refinancing and construction. AEX Commercial Financing Group...

Commercial Real Estate Mortgage , from Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.



Altoma advises on financings from $1mm to no ceiling, in all CRE asset classes, and in every investment profile using perm, bridge/mezz/pref and construction loans, from LifeCo, Bank, CMBS, Mortgage REIT...