Air-Guard Extreme , from PDU Cables



The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...

Air-Guard Flush Mount , from PDU Cables



The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...

Air-Guard Surface Mount , from PDU Cables



Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...

Bika Interlab , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00

LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for comparison...

Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00

Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results to...

Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00

Bika LIMS for general laboratory applications with integrated document content management. generic LIMS application, industry independent

Bika Wine , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00

Laboratory Information Management Systems targetted at the wine and beverages industry. LIMS integrated with full Content Management System.

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group



KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

CBW Diplomat Premier , from Computer Builders Warehouse

$599.00



certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers , from PCMACNERDS

$169.00

We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all computers...

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control , from Scand LLC

$149.00

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the grid...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu , from Scand LLC

$49.00

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with dhtmlxMenu. This...

dhtmlxTabbar , from Scand LLC

$69.00

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive tabbed...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component , from Scand LLC

$99.00

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear and...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse , from SPARX Systems



The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with simple...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET , from SPARX Systems



The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual Studio.NET...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool , from SPARX Systems



Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

eQMS::DNA , from Pardus d.o.o.



eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...

eQMS::LIMS , from Pardus d.o.o.



eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...

Figure Series 2 Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$115.50

The curved front edge and unique support pad configuration of the Figure Series Platforms is the first significant response, to most recent ergonomic theory. The Figure 2 Platform allows the user to bring...

Figure Series 6 Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$130.50

The Figure 6 Platform allows the user to bring their body closer to the platform surface. This posture allows the user’s arms to hand loosely and naturally parallel to the upper body. The forearms...

GanttChart for ClearQuest 1.3. Unlimited corporate version. IBM Business partners only , from Rational Tools

$25,900.00

Description: Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest...

GanttChart for IBM Rational ClearQuest , from Rational Tools

$1,640.00

Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest 7.0...

GUI Design Studio , from Caretta Software

$497.00

GUI Design Studio is a graphical user interface design tool for Microsoft Windows that you can use to rapidly create demonstration prototypes without any coding or scripting. Draw individual screens,...

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.



The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces...

Intelligence-Soft Web-based Project Management System , from Intelligence-Soft

$295.00

Intelligence-Soft Project Management System is a web-based application, which incorporates planning, reporting and communication tools. System is intended mainly for the management of software development...

JTree - Java Tree Menu , from Scand LLC

$150.00

JTree is a multi-platform Java navigation applet that can load its content from XML and supports dynamical loading of sub-nodes. Just take your data from database or file, and JTree will display it in...

License pack «Advanced» , from Rational Tools

$18,742.00

20 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest 4 licenses of ProjectTracker 2 license of UML2ClearQuest 1 year advanced support * (two high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...

License pack «Professional» , from Rational Tools

$30,352.00

40 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest 8 licenses of ProjectTracker 4 license of UML2ClearQuest 1 year advanced support * (one high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...

License pack «Starter» , from Rational Tools

$10,992.00

10 licenses of GanttChart for ClearQuest 2 licenses of ProjectTracker 1 license of UML2ClearQuest 1 year advanced support * (one high-priority modifications for GanttChart for ClearQuest and ProjectTracker...

Micro 20 Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$77.63

Our Micro 20 Platform is our most basic platform, featuring a standard 20 inch width, gel wrist support and non-skid pads to prevent the keyboard from slipping and moving around. This platform when combined...

Micro Figure Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$101.25

The Task 2™ Micro Platforms are made of unique thin-core materials providing the lowest possible profile. This lightweight material is offered in multiple shapes and sizes to fit almost any workstation...

Micro Series 27 Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$75.00

Our Micro 27 Platform features a 27 inch wide surface allowing mousing to be done directly on main surface. Mousing can be performed on both right and left sides alike. Also features gel wrist support...

Mobile Solutions: , from Castle Group



Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes, schedule...

Orieshop , from Orisys Infotech Pvt. Ltd.



Orieshop is an Electronic Point of Sales shopping cart system for small and medium sized business. With Orieshop you can build and manage your online store without any technical knowledge. Bundled with...

Orinet Caffe , from Orisys Infotech Pvt. Ltd.



Orinet cafe is a client server application which allows you to easily mange and monitor all client machines status remotely from the server in online and in real time. It has been designed primarily...

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) , from PROLIM Global Corporation



At PROLIM we believe that an efficient PLM system that ties all the business activities right from concept to reality (Engineering to Design to Manufacturing and Purchase / Sales) is a must-have if you...

Printer Supplies – Ink – Toners – Refill Kits and More! , from PCMACNERDS

$0.00

The leading supplier of discount ink cartridges and toners, and a complete line of printer inkjet cartridges, inkjet refill kits, laser toner, fax toner and countless other printer supplies for virtually...

Project Tracker 2.5.1. , from Rational Tools

$700.00

'ProjectTracker for MSP Server 2003 & 2007' MS Project and MSP Server and ClearQuest integration module. This tool is registered as the V.A.P-solution in IBM. State-of-art MS Project (Project Server...

ProStore4 , from eBlox, Inc.



ProStore4 is the most flexible company store solution in the industry. We can handle your client's special requests and customization requirements down to the last pixel. eBlox is the premiere provider...

ProTeus Enterprise , from Eagle Technology, Inc.



ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports networks...

ProTeus Professional , from Eagle Technology, Inc.



ProTeus Professional is designed for medium to large operations. It includes a Microsoft SQL Server Express database and hasadvanced work order functionality, enhanced inventory control, expanded budgeting...

Rackmount Computers , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00

Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product availability.

RBackup Remote Backup Software , from Remote Backup Systems, Inc.

$599.00

RBackup Remote Backup Software works like regular data backup software, but with one important difference. Instead of sending backups to a tape drive or other media attached to the computer it is backing...

Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions , from Castle Group



Sage CRM SalesLogix Sales Increase productivity by automating key aspects of the selling cycle, maximize team selling effectiveness with advanced sales tools, and make informed decisions based on accurate...

SILVERRUN BPM Business Process Modeler , from Grandite



- Available as local and as network license - Provides modeling your enterprise's organization and business - Supports process cost, resource, duration and frequency modeling and management - Assigns...

SILVERRUN RDM Relational Data Modeler , from Grandite



- Available as local and as network license - Supports logical and physical data modeling - Provides strong support for management of enterprise, application and database models - Expresses business...

Single Board Computers , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00

Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs, PICMG...

storeBlox , from eBlox, Inc.



storeBlox is a powerful, yet amazingly affordable, web commerce solution that turns your web presence into a revenue stream. It gives you instant control over the products, pricing and content you want...