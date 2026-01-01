Products & Services

Within Computer Systems Design & Related Services

Gold Products & Services

Government Services

Government Services

Positive Psyche

Service

Our team supports large mission critical programs for multiple Federal agencies and we have a multi-state footprint. Citizen engagement services through contact centers, digitization of Federal...

Recruitment and Staffing

Recruitment and Staffing

Positive Psyche

Service

Our team of recruiters has two plus decades of experience in finding the right candidate(s) for your program/company. We have placed Data Scientists, Program Managers, Sr. IT personnel, customer...

Trucking

Trucking

Positive Psyche

Service

Local and nationwide secure transport services for both commercial and government customers. Multiple credentials and TWIC certified.

Products & Services

'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance

'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance

Enventure Technologies

Service

Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added...

360 DEGREE TRANSACTIONAL DOCUMENT ASSESSMENTS

360 DEGREE TRANSACTIONAL DOCUMENT ASSESSMENTS

Cornerstone Communications

Service

Describing the consulting process, this is the first step in implementing an enterprise document management system.

Air-Guard Extreme

Air-Guard Extreme

PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver...

Air-Guard Flush Mount

Air-Guard Flush Mount

PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal...

Air-Guard Surface Mount

Air-Guard Surface Mount

PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape...

Application Architecture

Application Architecture

Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

Bika Interlab

Bika Interlab

Bika Lab Systems

$0.00Product

LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for...

Bika LIMS

Bika LIMS

Bika Lab Systems

$0.00Product

Bika LIMS for general laboratory applications with integrated document content management. generic LIMS application, industry independent

Bika LIMS

Bika LIMS

Bika Lab Systems

$0.00Product

Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results...

Bika Wine

Bika Wine

Bika Lab Systems

$0.00Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems targetted at the wine and beverages industry. LIMS integrated with full Content Management System.

Board Re-engineering

Board Re-engineering

Enventure Technologies

Service

- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing...

BoM Cleansing

BoM Cleansing

Enventure Technologies

Service

BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component...

BPO Services

BPO Services

Mecosoft Systems Pvt Ltd

Service

Our Services: Our key services to clients include: v Data Entry Services / Data Processing Services v Data Conversion Services v Insurance Forms Processing v Scanning, OCR with...

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions:

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions:

Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,”...

Business Continuity

Business Continuity

Valley Networks

Service

System Disasters, Natural Disasters, Human Error What if we were to tell you that with a Business Continuity plan if someone were to take a sledgehammer to your server, we could have everyone back...

Business Continuity Planning

Business Continuity Planning

AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Service

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

Business Intelligence and ERP

Business Intelligence and ERP

e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

Cable Configuration Tool

Cable Configuration Tool

PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save...

CBW Diplomat Premier

CBW Diplomat Premier

Computer Builders Warehouse

$599.00Product

certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers

certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers

PCMACNERDS

$169.00Product

We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all...

Cloud Services

Cloud Services

Valley Networks

Service

Valley Networks can help you harness the power, pricing, and stability of the Cloud With cloud computing implemented by Valley Networks, upgrading and maintaining your IT infrastructure has never...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center...

Custom Labeling

Custom Labeling

PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if...

Custom Software Development

Custom Software Development

Andersen

$25.00Service

More than 2,000+ experienced and qualified IT professionals are ready to get started within 10 business days. You control the hiring, resume review, and testing process for professionals, and all of...

Custom software development services

Custom software development services

Intelligence-Soft

$0.00Service

Russian offshore software development company Intelligence-Soft provides services in following areas of IT: • Application programming based upon Microsoft technologies (VC++, VB, C#,...

Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance

Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance

Enventure Technologies

Service

The task of creating, validating and maintaining electronic component information enables a company to leverage a 'known-good' reference as a basis for all transactions, including search, selection...

Database design and creation

Database design and creation

Claricode

Service

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control

Scand LLC

$149.00Product

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu

Scand LLC

$49.00Product

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with...

dhtmlxTabbar

dhtmlxTabbar

Scand LLC

$69.00Product

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component

Scand LLC

$99.00Product

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear...

Engineering Services

Engineering Services

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse

SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET

SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool

SPARX Systems

Product

Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

eQMS::DNA

eQMS::DNA

Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and...

eQMS::LIMS

eQMS::LIMS

Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information...

Figure Series 2 Keyboard Platform

Figure Series 2 Keyboard Platform

Task 2, Inc.

$115.50Product

The curved front edge and unique support pad configuration of the Figure Series Platforms is the first significant response, to most recent ergonomic theory. The Figure 2 Platform allows the user to...

Figure Series 6 Keyboard Platform

Figure Series 6 Keyboard Platform

Task 2, Inc.

$130.50Product

The Figure 6 Platform allows the user to bring their body closer to the platform surface. This posture allows the user’s arms to hand loosely and naturally parallel to the upper body. The...

Free Classifieds

Free Classifieds

Invision-Graphics Inc.

$0.00Service

Free Classifieds, promote or sell your products or services at Invision-Graphics, whether your looking for work or need a professional, post a classified ad and find what your looking for...

GanttChart for ClearQuest 1.3. Unlimited corporate version. IBM Business partners only

GanttChart for ClearQuest 1.3. Unlimited corporate version. IBM Business partners only

Rational Tools

$25,900.00Product

Description: Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational...

GanttChart for IBM Rational ClearQuest

GanttChart for IBM Rational ClearQuest

Rational Tools

$1,640.00Product

Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest...

Graphic Design

Graphic Design

Claricode

Service

Claricode's graphic designers make sure that each client's medical software application looks and feels professional.

GUI Design Studio

GUI Design Studio

Caretta Software

$497.00Product

GUI Design Studio is a graphical user interface design tool for Microsoft Windows that you can use to rapidly create demonstration prototypes without any coding or scripting. Draw individual...

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Product

The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0...

Horizon Career

Horizon Career

e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Get Work, Offer Work and Network! Do it all at Horizon Career! HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career...

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