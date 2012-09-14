Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Microsoft Office 365 , from TeraCloud, Inc.

Service

TeraCloud’s expert staff will tailor your Microsoft Office 365 service based on your needs. Whether you choose the basic Microsoft Exchange online feature, or select the fully featured Office 365...

'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance , from Enventure Technologies

Service

Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

360 DEGREE TRANSACTIONAL DOCUMENT ASSESSMENTS , from Cornerstone Communications

Service

Describing the consulting process, this is the first step in implementing an enterprise document management system.

Air-Guard Extreme , from PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...

Air-Guard Flush Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...

Air-Guard Surface Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...

Application Architecture , from Claricode

Service

Claricode helps their clients design applications with a flexible architecture that meets their healthcare software's current and future needs.

Bika Interlab , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

LIMS for proficiency testing and Inter-Laboratory Comparison Inter-laboratory organisations administer the distribution of control samples for member labs to analyse and report on – for comparison...

Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Open Source web-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Customizations, support and service provision. On line analysis requests, sample tracking and results. Deliver analysis results to...

Bika LIMS , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Bika LIMS for general laboratory applications with integrated document content management. generic LIMS application, industry independent

Bika Wine , from Bika Lab Systems

$0.00 - Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems targetted at the wine and beverages industry. LIMS integrated with full Content Management System.

Board Re-engineering , from Enventure Technologies

Service

- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components - Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence - Creating design files with full manufacturing data...

BoM Cleansing , from Enventure Technologies

Service

BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,...

BPO Services , from Mecosoft Systems Pvt Ltd

Service

Our Services: Our key services to clients include: v Data Entry Services / Data Processing Services v Data Conversion Services v Insurance Forms Processing v Scanning, OCR with Editing...

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Service

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

Business Intelligence and ERP , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

CBW Diplomat Premier , from Computer Builders Warehouse

$599.00 - Product



certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers , from PCMACNERDS

$169.00 - Product

We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all computers...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...

Custom Labeling , from PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...

Custom software development services , from Intelligence-Soft

$0.00 - Service

Russian offshore software development company Intelligence-Soft provides services in following areas of IT: • Application programming based upon Microsoft technologies (VC++, VB, C#, COM/ActiveX)...

Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance , from Enventure Technologies

Service

The task of creating, validating and maintaining electronic component information enables a company to leverage a 'known-good' reference as a basis for all transactions, including search, selection and...

Database design and creation , from Claricode

Service

Claricode designs databases for their client's projects based on its extensive medical software expertise.

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control , from Scand LLC

$149.00 - Product

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the grid...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu , from Scand LLC

$49.00 - Product

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with dhtmlxMenu. This...

dhtmlxTabbar , from Scand LLC

$69.00 - Product

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive tabbed...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component , from Scand LLC

$99.00 - Product

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear and...

Engineering Services , from PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad Engineering...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse , from SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with simple...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET , from SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual Studio.NET...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool , from SPARX Systems

Product

Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

eQMS::DNA , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...

eQMS::LIMS , from Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...

Figure Series 2 Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$115.50 - Product

The curved front edge and unique support pad configuration of the Figure Series Platforms is the first significant response, to most recent ergonomic theory. The Figure 2 Platform allows the user to bring...

Figure Series 6 Keyboard Platform , from Task 2, Inc.

$130.50 - Product

The Figure 6 Platform allows the user to bring their body closer to the platform surface. This posture allows the user’s arms to hand loosely and naturally parallel to the upper body. The forearms...

Free Classifieds , from Invision-Graphics Inc.

$0.00 - Service

Free Classifieds, promote or sell your products or services at Invision-Graphics, whether your looking for work or need a professional, post a classified ad and find what your looking for today. http://www.invision-graphics.com/webmaster-classifieds.html

GanttChart for ClearQuest 1.3. Unlimited corporate version. IBM Business partners only , from Rational Tools

$25,900.00 - Product

Description: Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest...

GanttChart for IBM Rational ClearQuest , from Rational Tools

$1,640.00 - Product

Ad hoc planning and operational management. The module of the visualization of the ClearQuest tasks hierarchy as Gantt diagram The module is made in the form of Plug-in for IBM Rational ClearQuest 7.0...

Graphic Design , from Claricode

Service

Claricode's graphic designers make sure that each client's medical software application looks and feels professional.

GUI Design Studio , from Caretta Software

$497.00 - Product

GUI Design Studio is a graphical user interface design tool for Microsoft Windows that you can use to rapidly create demonstration prototypes without any coding or scripting. Draw individual screens,...

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Product

The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces...

Horizon Career , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Get Work, Offer Work and Network! Do it all at Horizon Career! HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career management...

IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES , from Cornerstone Communications

Service

Following the consultation and choice of software and/or hardware to be implemented, the induction, integration and training for new and existing processes and systems are followed through.

Intelligence-Soft Web-based Project Management System , from Intelligence-Soft

$295.00 - Product

Intelligence-Soft Project Management System is a web-based application, which incorporates planning, reporting and communication tools. System is intended mainly for the management of software development...

Invision-Graphics TextAds , from Invision-Graphics Inc.

$0.00 - Service

TextAds made simple and affordable, there's no graphic needed or paying someone to design your logo or banner, and their 100% search engine friendly and effective! Find out more here! <a...

IT Consulting , from Stark Technologies, LLC

Service

Let Stark Technologies, LLC provide advising businesses on how best to use information technology to meet their business objectives. In addition to providing advice, IT consultancies often estimate, manage,...