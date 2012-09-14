Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics



The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$23,000.00

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines available.

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$43,000.00

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC



THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$9,000.00

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit • Patient...

DermaPen - Needling Pen , from Equipmed



DermaPen is much safer and effective in piercing the skin than Needling Rollers. It has a superior effect on collagen and elastin rejuvenation, direct EGF supply into deeper layers of the skin without...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement , from Eden Spine, LLC



The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from Dynamics West



Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE , from Eden Spine, LLC



THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC



THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$49,000.00

Model: Accu-Spina Manufacturer: North American Worldwide Year: 2008 Condition: Outstanding Price: $49,000

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM , from Eden Spine, LLC



HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect the...

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System , from Eden Spine, LLC



Eden Spine’s new dynamic posterior stabilization system, the PERFX-2™, is the result of 15 years of clinical and biomechanical research with dynamic devices. Mourad B. Mokhtar, with the support...

Sphere810 - Hair Removal Laser , from Equipmed



Sphere810 - Hair removal Laser Sphere 810 is the high powered 810nm diode laser for permanent hair removal. More enhanced power provides shorter pulse width so that it reduces patients’ pains. Also...

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA , from Global Decompression

$675.00

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium &...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$35,000.00

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System Training •...

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$32,000.00

FREE USA Shipping & Installation!! The Axiom DRX9500 is the industry leader in Cervical Only Spinal Decompression. Global Decompression is proud to bring you this DRX-9500 Cervical Spinal Decompression...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$21,000.00

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 • 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Lumbar Spinal Decompression •...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$40,000.00

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX 9000C System, FREE USA Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX9000C • 12 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Cervical & Lumbar Spinal...

WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY , from Eden Spine, LLC



The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height. The...