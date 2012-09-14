PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Direct Marketing Services

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary, from EssentialSpanish.com
$12.00
Our 44 page dictionary covers important terminology for today's busy professionals! Clear and concise English to Spanish translations along with part of speech. This book is used by an abundant number...
Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist Workbook Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist Workbook, from EssentialSpanish.com
$30.00
Our first book covering a plethora of important information that all SLPs must have if they have Spanish speaking caseloads. 122 Pages 8 1/2" X 11" Spiral Bound Information covered includes: Part...
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series - 8 Book Series Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series - 8 Book Series, from EssentialSpanish.com
$33.25
Hardcover children's books Get all 8 for the price of 7!
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Conejitos Felupitos (Fluffy Bunnies) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Conejitos Felupitos (Fluffy Bunnies), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series El Niñito Azul (Little Boy Blue) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series El Niñito Azul (Little Boy Blue), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Gatitos Mimosos (Cudly Kittens) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Gatitos Mimosos (Cudly Kittens), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Humpty Dumpty Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Humpty Dumpty, from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Juan Y Juanita (Jack 'N Jill) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Juan Y Juanita (Jack 'N Jill), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Bebés Del Zoológico (Zoo Babies) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Bebés Del Zoológico (Zoo Babies), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Perritos Jugetones (Playful Puppies) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Perritos Jugetones (Playful Puppies), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Mary Tenía Una Ovejita (Mary Had A Little Lamb) Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Mary Tenía Una Ovejita (Mary Had A Little Lamb), from EssentialSpanish.com
$4.75
Hardcover children's book
Gold Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Heat Transter Device industry that you would know the world’s major regional...
Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Heat Transter Device Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Heat Transter Device industry that you would know the world’s major regional...
Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Hygrothermograph industry that you would know the world’s major regional market...
Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Hygrothermograph Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Hygrothermograph industry that you would know the world’s major regional market...
Global Intelligent Robot Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Intelligent Robot Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Intelligent Robot Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Intelligent Robot industry that you would know the world’s major regional market...
Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel industry that you...
Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Oil Christmas Tree for Deepwater industry that you would know the world’s...
Global Polyamide Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Polyamide Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Polyamide Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Polyamide industry that you would know the world’s major regional market conditions of...
Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Sterilization Wastewater Cooling industry that you would know the world’s...
Global Veterinary Stethoscopes Industry 2016 Market Research Report Global Veterinary Stethoscopes Industry 2016 Market Research Report, from GosReports
$2,850.00
Global Veterinary Stethoscopes Industry 2016 Market Research Report was a professional and depth research report on Global Veterinary Stethoscopes industry that you would know the world’s major regional...
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
76 Plus 76 Plus, from Goldshield Elite
$13.70
Containing 74 trace minerals, vitamin C, 13 botanical elements, calcium and phosphorus, 76 Plus tablets help support a healthy nervous system, mental focus, heart health, energy levels and general wellness...
76 Plus K Liquid Minerals 76 Plus K Liquid Minerals, from Goldshield Elite
$21.50
As disease is on the rise, minerals are on the wane. Nourish your body quickly and easily with 76 Plus K. Two tablespoons provide 60mg. of vitamin C, 13 botanical elements, 74 trace minerals and 585 mg.
76 Plus Powder 76 Plus Powder, from Goldshield Elite
$29.95
The 74 trace minerals found in montmorillonite help provide your body with the balance it needs to combat daily stress. These minerals, along with calcium and phosphorous, work harmoniously with vitamins...
AdReady AdReady, from CPXi

AdReady provides best-in-class programmatic technology and managed media services to brands, agencies, publishers and marketers. Our clients are able to drive efficient and effective digital ad campaigns...
Advanced Shark Cartilage Advanced Shark Cartilage, from Goldshield Elite
$42.95
Advanced Shark Cartilage represents the most targeted supplement of its kind. Each tablet provides an exclusive, super-potent source of health-giving nutrients. Advanced Shark Cartilage contains a pharmaceutical-grade...
Air Solution Ozone Generator Replacement Air Solution Ozone Generator Replacement, from Goldshield Elite
$49.95
Replacement Generator for the Air Solution; designed to filter and purify the air you and your family breathe. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $49.95. This product...
Air Solution Replacement Filter Air Solution Replacement Filter, from Goldshield Elite
$49.95
Essential for activating the six-stage purification system. Dramatically improves indoor air quality. Under normal conditions in a non-smoking environment, the filter should be replaced once every 10-12...
Air Solution: Air Filtration System Air Solution: Air Filtration System, from Goldshield Elite
$249.95
Indoor air is 100 times more polluted than outdoor air. Now you can breathe easy with the Air Solution. This economically priced, six-stage air purification system features: a H.E.P.A. filter designed...
Almond Flavoring Almond Flavoring, from Goldshield Elite
$3.95
A delicate, slightly sweet, rich and distinctive taste for your baking needs. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $3.95. This product is also available on a retail basis...
Aloe Plus Cranberry Liquid Aloe Plus Cranberry Liquid, from Goldshield Elite
$29.95
A potent, concentrated nutritional tonic containing three different forms of aloe vera providing a complete spectrum of aloe benefits. Coupled with natural cranberry extract, an excellent vitamin C source,...
Antiseptic Salve Antiseptic Salve, from Goldshield Elite
$7.50
Rawleigh's original Antiseptic Salve continues its popularity. You will love its soothing and lubricating action. A thin coating keeps air and dirt away from areas where the Antiseptic Salve is applied.
Ariflex Ariflex, from Goldshield Elite
$27.95
Ariflex is expertly formulated to provide an invaluable balance of glucosamine sulfate and omega-3 fish oils. This exclusive, patented formula, backed by scientific studies, offers superior nutritional...
Bee Secret Bee Secret, from Goldshield Elite
$9.95
Enjoy the healing benefits of Bee Secret anytime with the new easy-to- open tin. This personal size container fits comfortably in your pocket or purse. Bee Secret offers a proprietary blend of herbs and...
Bee-III Bee-III, from Goldshield Elite
$22.70
Specially formulated with nutrients aimed at promoting lipid metabolism including flush-free niacin, Bee III is known for increasing energy metabolism or the spark that ignites the fuel. Included among...
Black Walnut Flavoring Black Walnut Flavoring, from Goldshield Elite
$3.95
A savory nutty flavor. A must for your special cookies and cake frostings. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $3.95. This product is also available on a retail basis to...
Bone & Joint Support Pack Bone & Joint Support Pack, from Goldshield Elite
$99.95
Save 10% Every Month! The Bone & Joint Support Pack provides therapeutic doses targeting connective tissue, cartilage, bone and joint health. Improve quality of life naturally by taking the building...
Bowl Cleaner Applicator Bowl Cleaner Applicator, from Goldshield Elite
$0.75
BOWL CLEANER APPLICATOR/BRUSH. BE SURE TO ORDER THE CADDIE/HOLDER (see item #92065). This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $0.75. This product is also available on a retail...
Bowl Cleaner Caddie Bowl Cleaner Caddie, from Goldshield Elite
$3.50
BOWL CLEANER CADDIE. BE SURE TO ORDER THE APPLICATOR/BRUSH. (see item #92064) This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $3.50. This product is also available on a retail basis...
Brown Gravy Mix Brown Gravy Mix, from Goldshield Elite
$8.75
This unique ”recipe” remains the same! The Brown Gravy Mix continues to offer a quick, easy and delicious gravy solution. Just like making gravy from scratch. It's the easy, no lump, gravy...
Butter Flavoring Butter Flavoring, from Goldshield Elite
$3.95
A natural, sweet cream butter flavoring. Perfect as a low fat, low cholesterol alternative for frostings and also as an added flavor to breads and rolls. This product is available on a wholesale basis...
Butter Rum Flavoring Butter Rum Flavoring, from Goldshield Elite
$3.95
An exotic flavor from the Caribbean. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $3.95. This product is also available on a retail basis to non-members for only $4.95.
Cal-Mag Plus Cal-Mag Plus, from Goldshield Elite
$9.40
The body requires more calcium and magnesium than any other vitamin or mineral. They are the building blocks of the skeletal system, the bones and teeth. In Cal-Mag Plus, five bone-building calcium sources...
Camphor Balm Camphor Balm, from Goldshield Elite
$8.50
An old-fashioned remedy that continues to produce results. Shake well, warm in your hands, and liberally massage Camphor Balm to areas needing soothing relief. Repeat as necessary to enhance circulation...
Cardio & Chelation MAX Pack Cardio & Chelation MAX Pack, from Goldshield Elite
$109.95
NEW! SAVE OVER 10% EVERY MONTH! By combining three proven Chelators, EDTA, SHMP and Serrapetatse with 1 gram of fish oil, 1 gram of heart healthy fiber, plant sterols, CoQ10 and a full spectrum of targeted...
Cardio-Results Cardio-Results, from Goldshield Elite
$26.95
Cardio Results combines policosanol, a natural plant extract with flush-free niacin, vitamins B6 and B12, folate, and a cholactive heart healthy blend of guggul extract, odor-controlled garlic extract,...
Classic Perfor-Max Classic Perfor-Max, from Goldshield Elite
$23.50
Help combat free radicals with Perfor-Max, our antioxidant that’s rich in OPCs (ologomeric proanthocyanidins). The Classic capsule formula contains grape seed, pine bark, and curcumin extract.* This...
Coastal Vacations Travel Package Coastal Vacations Travel Package, from Coastal Freedom
$1,295.00
The Coastal Vacations Level 1 lifetime travel membership is a combination of 20 membership cards & over 30 bonus vacations valued at over $15,000.00, but it is available exclusively to YOU, for only...
Coconut Flavoring Coconut Flavoring, from Goldshield Elite
$3.95
You'll think you're in the tropics when you use this rich coconut flavoring. Use in desserts, or add a drop to a fruit drink for extra flavor. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members...
Colloidal Silver Colloidal Silver, from Goldshield Elite
$23.50
Elite’s Colloidal Silver is comprised solely of 99.99% pure microfine silver in a 5 ppm concentration. It remains in suspension because of its small electrical charge and the phenomenon known as...
Products 1 - 50 of 138 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help