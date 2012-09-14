Communication Planning , from Carat Interactive



While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...

Creative , from Carat Interactive



There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...

Direct Marketing , from Carat Interactive



Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...

Internet Development , from Carat Interactive



Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...

Media Buying / Planning , from Carat Interactive



Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...

Fractional Chief Marketing Officer , from JRcmo.com





2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages , from Popesco

$149.99

http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...

Advertising , from The Miller Group



Brand elevating work including TV, radio, outdoor, print and interactive for consumer and business-to-business. The work is smart, clear and clever when clever is called for. (Otherwise, we save our cleverness...

Appointment Setting Services , from RepsForRent

$0.00

Let your Sales Team do what they are paid for...Selling! We will provide the appointment setting services so your Sales Staff can put more time into selling, and less time into complaining about trying...

Appointment Settting Services , from OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

$0.00

We will call CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, COOs or you decision makers and arrange a face to face meeting with them for you to have an opportunity to make a sale. Calling list can be generated by us or can be supplied...

Article Marketing , from Adcidia™

$0.00

Web site owners who wish to submit articles online for their article marketing campaign may do so through the following links: Article99.com: http://members.article99.com/ Smartads.info: http://www.smartads.info/articles/submit MyFamilyLiving.com: http://www.myfamilyliving.com/submit-articles/ SeoConsultants.ca: http://www.seoconsultants.ca/members/ Adcidia.biz: http://members.adcidia.biz/

B2B Contact Data & Data Services , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00

Target Group Provisioning Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate and...

B2B Social and Media Engagement , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00

Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as well...

Binding and Finishing , from Advanced Business Group, Inc.



We offer full binding and finishing services. Whether you need perfect binding, gold embossing or anything else for your printed materials, we will deliver these services.

BPO Data Processing Services , from Infovision Group



» Data Capture, Conversion, Imaging and Indexing Services » Business Process Consulting Services » Financial Transactions Processing Services » Yellow Page Publisher Services / White Pages Directory...

bRealTime , from CPXi



bRealTime leverages a decade of digital inventory monetization experience, vast scalable relationships with quality content publishers and legacy-level integration with virtually every ad serving platform...

Business and Marketing Consulting , from E-Business Consulting



The constant development, in firstly national and multinational companies is the business card of E-Business Consulting measuring the clients satisfaction of the business and marketing consulting service...

Comercial Printing , from Tri-Win Digital Print & Mail Services



Tri-win offers printing services including Digital printing, variable data printing, Ink jetting, and off-set printing.

Content Creation, Marketing Automation , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00

Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the ongoing...

Copywriting and Marketing Services including: , from Soulsplash Writers



It's simple: We're here to make YOU look GREAT! Intimately involved behind the scenes of online and print media for years, we've helped countless clients find their corporate voice. With extensive...

Corporate Communications , from The In-House Writer



- Press Statements - Executive Quotes and Talking Points - Internal Messaging - Corporate Profiles/Executive Bios - Personnel Announcements

Credit Risk Management Services , from Infovision Group



Credit Collection & Management Services » First bucket calling by trained Process Executives » Field force management for recovery of debts » Reconciliation of payments i.e. bank related, disbursement,...

Design , from The Miller Group



Collateral, sales materials, packaging, logos and corporate identity programs. Our work has been featured in Communication Arts, Graphis Annual, Adweek, Ad Age, Creative Review and The One Club Magazine.

Direct Email , from Advanced Business Group, Inc.



Our top-of-the-line software allows us to create customized email campaigns for our clients and monitor their results. Email marketing has never ben easier for you.

direct mail , from Tri-Win Digital Print & Mail Services



Tri-Win are experts in direct mail. We can design, print and mail your direct mail campaign or any combination of the services.

Direct Mail Package , from Write Advantage Inc.



Direct Mail Packages include envelope copy, sales letter, testimonials, lift notes, premium descriptions, and order forms as requested. I'll work with your sales staff and marketing departments to develop...

Direct Mailing , from Advanced Business Group, Inc.



We offer full mailing services and distribution for your marketing materials. We will print them, then we'll mail them for you.

Direct Response , from The Miller Group



Mail, TV, print, interactive. As media options continue to change, the one constant is awareness. To that end, the message must be informative, respectful of its audience, engaging and most importantly,...

Email Marketing Messages , from Write Advantage Inc.



Email Marketing Messages include up to three subject lines and the body of the email with length and strategy agreed upon in at least general terms prior to start of the project.

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00

Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base? H-I-P’s...

Graphic Design and Creative Services , from Advanced Business Group, Inc.



We offer easy FTP set-up for uploading your files. If you do not have a file prepared, our team of experienced graphic designers will be more than happy to create and design one for you. Remember, it's...

High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00

Generating thought leadership through case studies, whitepapers and ebooks, but want more of the right “eyeballs” on your content? H-I-P can drive significant numbers of downloads for you by...

Human Resource Management Services , from Infovision Group



Workforce Outsourcing » Recruitment, motivation and retention » Recruitment, motivation and retention » Employment Law & Legal Issues » Temporary Staffing solutions Training & Management...

Inbound Calling Contact Center Services , from Infovision Group



With the Industry's most advanced call routing system from Aspect® and complete support services, IVG makes sure that when your customers call, they receive prompt and professional service. When your prospects...

Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$4,500.00

There’s no more effective means of 1:1 lead generation than converging email marketing with voice prospecting. Email provides a cost-efficient education channel for communication which enables recipients...

Interactive Voice Response , from Infovision Group



» Automatic Voice Answer of Customer Calls » 24-hour Automatic Call Processing » Automated Loan Applications » Automated Dealer Locator Services » Save 60-75% over live agent

Interactive/Experiential , from The Miller Group



Blogs, web development, viral campaigns, banners, games, events, ambient media, sponsorships and search engine optimization. Our e-marketing group manages all of it.

Lead Generation Services , from RepsForRent

$0.00

Lead Generation through telemarketing is the most cost effective producer of quality prospects available. RepsForRent.com provides Professional Lead Generation Services to companies of all sizes.

Magazine Advertising Planning , from Mediabids Inc.



Mediabids can help plan your next magazine advertising campaign at no cost. We work with thousands of publications nationwide to ensure you advertise in the right publications at the right price. Use our...

Marketing Collateral , from Write Advantage Inc.



All forms of marketing collateral are available including brochures, sales letters, tear sheets, white papers, case studies, ad copy, and post cards. Marketing collateral is prices on a case by case basis.

Marketing Writing Services , from The In-House Writer



- Copywriting (brochures, ads, catalogues) - Web Content - Sales Proposals

Media Planning Buying , from The Miller Group



We work closely with several media resources to guarantee the strongest buying clout and exceptional strategic planning for on and off-line media.

Newspaper Advertising Planning , from Mediabids Inc.

$0.00

Mediabids will plan your next print advertising campaign at no cost. We work with thousands of publications nationwide to ensure you are placed in the right publications at the right price.

OnLetterhead , from Email Appeal



OnLetterhead is: - An everyday dynamic email solution. It plugs directly into your Outlook allowing you to add advertising and branding to every email you send! - A full service software application.

Other Writing Services , from The In-House Writer



- Business Plans - Resumes - Proofreading - Research - Grant Proposals

Outbound Contact Center Services , from Infovision Group



A trained team of IVG agents performs high volume outbound calling that can increase your sales reps' productivity; turn your customer/prospect database into an updated, powerful marketing tool; and, ultimately,...

Printing , from Advanced Business Group, Inc.



ABG prints Brochures, Programs, PowerPoint Presentations, Conference and Trade Show Materials, and any other Marketing Materials. We also offer environmentally sound options: printing on recycled stock,...

Public Relations , from The Miller Group



Media relations, crisis management, community outreach, multi-cultural communications and special events. The Miller Group has built a 20+ year reputation for award-winning work in these areas.

Publicity Writing Services , from The In-House Writer



- Press Releases and Product Announcements - Media Kits - Production Notes for Film and Television - Talent and Executive Bios