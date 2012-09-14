Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software , from Baxa Corporation



A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening , from TimTec Corporation



A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter , from Baxa Corporation



Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...

BatchMaster ERP , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster ERP is BatchMaster Software's integrated ERP system, where you have the choice of financial software to integrate including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Accpac, Sage MAS 200, QuickBooks, and more. This...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP is built entirely within Microsoft Dynamics© GP as a single-interface, single-login, single-database ERP solution for process manufacturers...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One brings BatchMaster Software's 25+ years experience within the menu structure of SAP Business One, delivering full process manufacturing functionality in the...

BatchMaster Product Management , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Product Management provides the formulation and / or production functionality required as a stand-alone application, or with integration to Tier I or other systems. BatchMaster Product Management...

Compound Libraries for Screening , from TimTec Corporation



TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in custom...

Consumable Inventory Management Software , from Novatek International



Novatek’s Consumable Management Software (CMS) is a 21 CFR part 11 compliant, comprehensive inventory management system. It allows management of purchase orders, receivables, inventory locations, transfers,...

CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs , from Baxa Corporation



Featuring a unique hub design that provides vented access to vials or non-vented access to IV bags, performing the work of two devices. Both bags and vials may then be accessed in one procedure - avoiding...

D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application , from Novatek International



D.A.T.A. is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant application used to manage and exchange information in all industries. It is made of three distinct modules: a document management system, an audit module and a training...

Environmental Monitoring Program , from Novatek International



Environmental Monitoring Program is an application capable of capturing all environmental data in a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant, fully validated system. It is envisioned for sterile and non sterile health...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers , from Baxa Corporation



Baxa introduced the Exacta-Med Dispensers in 1975 for use in hospitals to provide a safer alternative for dosing oral liquid medications than a hypodermic syringe. Exacta-Med Dispensers provide safe oral...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections , from Baxa Corporation



Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, offers the Exacta-Med Oral Dispenser specifically designed for safe oral liquid delivery. The Exacta-Med Dispenser’s...

Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder , from Baxa Corporation



The Baxa Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder is the only closed closed system that handles both macro and micro ingredients. The EM2400 is a Windows®-based system that utilizes graphic...

Finished product Analyzer , from Novatek International



The Finished Product Analyzer module is a software application that is used for capturing the test data from finished product testing. This application consists of Product Registration, where the user...

Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger , from ScienceScope



ScienceScope are now pushing educational datalogging into the 21st century by introducing our first wireless Bluetooth datalogger, the 'Logbook WL'. By utilising the latest Bluetooth technology, this ground...

MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser , from Baxa Corporation



The MicroFuse® Infuser was designed for intermittent, fixed-rate drug delivery. It provides a simple, low-cost alternative to proprietary minibag delivery systems and expensive infusion pumps. Specialized...

Oral and Enteral Liquid Dispensers with Purple Plungers , from Baxa Corporation



Specialized Baxa oral dispensers now have a purple plunger for immediate visual differentiation from IV syringes to prevent wrong-route administration errors. Oral dispensers are syringe-like devices with...

Preventive Maintenance and Calibration , from Novatek International



The Preventive Maintenance and Calibration (PMC) module is a software application that is used to track the status of equipments used in a regulated environment. The software allows the registration of...

Rapid-Fill™ Automated Syringe Filler , from Baxa Corporation



Designed for speed and accuracy, the Rapid-Fill ASF automates the process of sterile syringe filling, capping and labeling in a pharmacy hood. The Rapid-Fill was designed to meet a market need of 360 million...

Raw Material Analyzer , from Novatek International



The Raw Material Analyzer module is a software application that is used to facilitate the testing of Raw materials and incoming Packaging components. The Software consists of the following windows: Product...

Repeater™ Pump , from Baxa Corporation



For pharmacy fluid transfer applications. Accurate to 0.2 mL. Maximum water flow rate - 13.5 mL/second. Power cord, foot pedal, and Technical Manual included. 9.5" x 8.25" x 12.75" (248...

ShrinkSafe® Paralytic Identification Bands for High-Alert Medications , from Baxa Corporation



An innovative approach to eliminating medication errors associated with paralytic agents or Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (NMBAs). ShrinkSafe ID bands are plastic sleeves specific to high-alert medications.

SMARTPAK® Sterile Bulk Bag for Prescription Compounding , from Baxa Corporation



SmartPak is a patented packaging system designed for cost effective and efficient prescription IV drug compounding. The easy-to-use system provides an alternative to reconstituting multiple small-volume...

Stability Program , from Novatek International



The Stability module is a software application that manages the day-to-day activities of the stability department within the quality control and/or R&D divisions. Its design takes into consideration the...

The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer , from Novatek International



The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer (APCA) module is an application used to automatically verify the incoming printed components against a pre-approved master. This software is language independent...