Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software, from Baxa Corporation
A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...
ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening, from TimTec Corporation
A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.
Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter, from Baxa Corporation
Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...
BatchMaster ERP, from BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00
BatchMaster ERP is BatchMaster Software's integrated ERP system, where you have the choice of financial software to integrate including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Accpac, Sage MAS 200, QuickBooks, and more.
This...
BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP, from BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00
BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP is built entirely within Microsoft Dynamics© GP as a single-interface, single-login, single-database ERP solution for process manufacturers...
BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One, from BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00
BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One brings BatchMaster Software's 25+ years experience within the menu structure of SAP Business One, delivering full process manufacturing functionality in the...
BatchMaster Product Management, from BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00
BatchMaster Product Management provides the formulation and / or production functionality required as a stand-alone application, or with integration to Tier I or other systems.
BatchMaster Product Management...
Compound Libraries for Screening, from TimTec Corporation
TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in custom...
Consumable Inventory Management Software, from Novatek International
Novatek’s Consumable Management Software (CMS) is a 21 CFR part 11 compliant, comprehensive inventory management system. It allows management of purchase orders, receivables, inventory locations, transfers,...
D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application, from Novatek International
D.A.T.A. is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant application used to manage and exchange information in all industries. It is made of three distinct modules: a document management system, an audit module and a training...
Environmental Monitoring Program, from Novatek International
Environmental Monitoring Program is an application capable of capturing all environmental data in a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant, fully validated system. It is envisioned for sterile and non sterile health...
Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers, from Baxa Corporation
Baxa introduced the Exacta-Med Dispensers in 1975 for use in hospitals to provide a safer alternative for dosing oral liquid medications than a hypodermic syringe. Exacta-Med Dispensers provide safe oral...
Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder, from Baxa Corporation
The Baxa Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder is the only closed closed system that handles both macro and micro ingredients. The EM2400 is a Windows®-based system that utilizes graphic...
Finished product Analyzer, from Novatek International
The Finished Product Analyzer module is a software application that is used for capturing the test data from finished product testing. This application consists of Product Registration, where the user...
Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger, from ScienceScope
ScienceScope are now pushing educational datalogging into the 21st century by introducing our first wireless Bluetooth datalogger, the 'Logbook WL'. By utilising the latest Bluetooth technology, this ground...
MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser, from Baxa Corporation
The MicroFuse® Infuser was designed for intermittent, fixed-rate drug delivery. It provides a simple, low-cost alternative to proprietary minibag delivery systems and expensive infusion pumps. Specialized...
Oral and Enteral Liquid Dispensers with Purple Plungers, from Baxa Corporation
Specialized Baxa oral dispensers now have a purple plunger for immediate visual differentiation from IV syringes to prevent wrong-route administration errors. Oral dispensers are syringe-like devices with...
Preventive Maintenance and Calibration, from Novatek International
The Preventive Maintenance and Calibration (PMC) module is a software application that is used to track the status of equipments used in a regulated environment. The software allows the registration of...
Rapid-Fill™ Automated Syringe Filler, from Baxa Corporation
Designed for speed and accuracy, the Rapid-Fill ASF automates the process of sterile syringe filling, capping and labeling in a pharmacy hood. The Rapid-Fill was designed to meet a market need of 360 million...
Raw Material Analyzer, from Novatek International
The Raw Material Analyzer module is a software application that is used to facilitate the testing of Raw materials and incoming Packaging components. The Software consists of the following windows: Product...
Repeater™ Pump, from Baxa Corporation
For pharmacy fluid transfer applications. Accurate to 0.2 mL. Maximum water flow rate - 13.5 mL/second. Power cord, foot pedal, and Technical Manual included. 9.5" x 8.25" x 12.75" (248...
SMARTPAK® Sterile Bulk Bag for Prescription Compounding, from Baxa Corporation
SmartPak is a patented packaging system designed for cost effective and efficient prescription IV drug compounding. The easy-to-use system provides an alternative to reconstituting multiple small-volume...
Stability Program, from Novatek International
The Stability module is a software application that manages the day-to-day activities of the stability department within the quality control and/or R&D divisions. Its design takes into consideration the...
The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer, from Novatek International
The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer (APCA) module is an application used to automatically verify the incoming printed components against a pre-approved master. This software is language independent...
ValiMed Medication Validation System, from Baxa Corporation
The ValiMed System offers clinicians a simple and cost-effective tool to ensure medication safety by verifying that medications are correctly compounded. Its patent-pending technology identifies the strength...