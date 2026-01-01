Products & Services
Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software
Baxa Corporation
Product
ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening
TimTec Corporation
Product
Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter
Baxa Corporation
Product
Adult Stem Cell Therapy
Regenocyte Worldwide
Service
Baculovirus Expression
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
BatchMaster ERP
BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00Product
BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP
BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00Product
BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One
BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00Product
BatchMaster Product Management
BatchMaster Software, Inc.
$0.00Product
Compound Libraries for Screening
TimTec Corporation
Product
Consumable Inventory Management Software
Novatek International
Product
Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes
MorphoSys AG
Service
Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation
MorphoSys AG
Service
CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs
Baxa Corporation
Product
D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application
Novatek International
Product
Environmental Monitoring Program
Novatek International
Product
Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers
Baxa Corporation
Product
Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections
Baxa Corporation
Product
Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder
Baxa Corporation
Product
Finished product Analyzer
Novatek International
Product
Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger
ScienceScope
Product
MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser
Baxa Corporation
Product
Molecular Biology
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis
TimTec Corporation
Service
Oral and Enteral Liquid Dispensers with Purple Plungers
Baxa Corporation
Product
Preventive Maintenance and Calibration
Novatek International
Product
Protein Sciences and Protein Purification
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
Rapid-Fill™ Automated Syringe Filler
Baxa Corporation
Product
Raw Material Analyzer
Novatek International
Product
Repeater™ Pump
Baxa Corporation
Product
Science Consultancy
ScienceScope
Service
ShrinkSafe® Paralytic Identification Bands for High-Alert Medications
Baxa Corporation
Product
SMARTPAK® Sterile Bulk Bag for Prescription Compounding
Baxa Corporation
Product
Stability Program
Novatek International
Product
The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer
Novatek International
Product
Tissue Culture & Fermentation
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
ValiMed Medication Validation System
Baxa Corporation
Product