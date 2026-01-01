Products & Services

Within Biotechnology

Products & Services

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software

Baxa Corporation

Product

A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user...

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

TimTec Corporation

Product

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and...

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter

Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap...

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Regenocyte Worldwide

Service

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone...

Baculovirus Expression

Baculovirus Expression

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Service

Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace,...

BatchMaster ERP

BatchMaster ERP

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster ERP is BatchMaster Software's integrated ERP system, where you have the choice of financial software to integrate including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Accpac, Sage MAS 200, QuickBooks, and...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP is built entirely within Microsoft Dynamics© GP as a single-interface, single-login, single-database ERP solution for process...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One brings BatchMaster Software's 25+ years experience within the menu structure of SAP Business One, delivering full process manufacturing functionality in...

BatchMaster Product Management

BatchMaster Product Management

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster Product Management provides the formulation and / or production functionality required as a stand-alone application, or with integration to Tier I or other systems. BatchMaster Product...

Compound Libraries for Screening

Compound Libraries for Screening

TimTec Corporation

Product

TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in...

Consumable Inventory Management Software

Consumable Inventory Management Software

Novatek International

Product

Novatek’s Consumable Management Software (CMS) is a 21 CFR part 11 compliant, comprehensive inventory management system. It allows management of purchase orders, receivables, inventory locations,...

Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes

Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes

MorphoSys AG

Service

Custom monoclonal antibodies are generated for non-therapeutic applications using the HuCAL technology. The HuCAL technology allows novel antibodies to be generated significantly faster than the...

Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation

Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation

MorphoSys AG

Service

For collaboration partners requiring fully human antibodies directed against their targets for further development as therapeutics, MorphoSys provides highly optimized antibodies according to its...

CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs

CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs

Baxa Corporation

Product

Featuring a unique hub design that provides vented access to vials or non-vented access to IV bags, performing the work of two devices. Both bags and vials may then be accessed in one procedure -...

D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application

D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application

Novatek International

Product

D.A.T.A. is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant application used to manage and exchange information in all industries. It is made of three distinct modules: a document management system, an audit module and a...

Environmental Monitoring Program

Environmental Monitoring Program

Novatek International

Product

Environmental Monitoring Program is an application capable of capturing all environmental data in a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant, fully validated system. It is envisioned for sterile and non sterile...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers

Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa introduced the Exacta-Med Dispensers in 1975 for use in hospitals to provide a safer alternative for dosing oral liquid medications than a hypodermic syringe. Exacta-Med Dispensers provide safe...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections

Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, offers the Exacta-Med Oral Dispenser specifically designed for safe oral liquid delivery. The Exacta-Med...

Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder

Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder

Baxa Corporation

Product

The Baxa Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder is the only closed closed system that handles both macro and micro ingredients.   The EM2400 is a Windows®-based system that utilizes...

Finished product Analyzer

Finished product Analyzer

Novatek International

Product

The Finished Product Analyzer module is a software application that is used for capturing the test data from finished product testing. This application consists of Product Registration, where the...

Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger

Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger

ScienceScope

Product

ScienceScope are now pushing educational datalogging into the 21st century by introducing our first wireless Bluetooth datalogger, the 'Logbook WL'. By utilising the latest Bluetooth technology, this...

MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser

MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser

Baxa Corporation

Product

The MicroFuse® Infuser was designed for intermittent, fixed-rate drug delivery. It provides a simple, low-cost alternative to proprietary minibag delivery systems and expensive infusion pumps.

Molecular Biology

Molecular Biology

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Service

Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis

TimTec Corporation

Service

Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Oral and Enteral Liquid Dispensers with Purple Plungers

Oral and Enteral Liquid Dispensers with Purple Plungers

Baxa Corporation

Product

Specialized Baxa oral dispensers now have a purple plunger for immediate visual differentiation from IV syringes to prevent wrong-route administration errors. Oral dispensers are syringe-like devices...

Preventive Maintenance and Calibration

Preventive Maintenance and Calibration

Novatek International

Product

The Preventive Maintenance and Calibration (PMC) module is a software application that is used to track the status of equipments used in a regulated environment. The software allows the registration...

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Service

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of...

Rapid-Fill™ Automated Syringe Filler

Rapid-Fill™ Automated Syringe Filler

Baxa Corporation

Product

Designed for speed and accuracy, the Rapid-Fill ASF automates the process of sterile syringe filling, capping and labeling in a pharmacy hood. The Rapid-Fill was designed to meet a market need of 360...

Raw Material Analyzer

Raw Material Analyzer

Novatek International

Product

The Raw Material Analyzer module is a software application that is used to facilitate the testing of Raw materials and incoming Packaging components. The Software consists of the following windows:...

Repeater™ Pump

Repeater™ Pump

Baxa Corporation

Product

For pharmacy fluid transfer applications. Accurate to 0.2 mL. Maximum water flow rate - 13.5 mL/second. Power cord, foot pedal, and Technical Manual included. 9.5" x 8.25" x 12.75"...

Science Consultancy

Science Consultancy

ScienceScope

Service

ShrinkSafe® Paralytic Identification Bands for High-Alert Medications

ShrinkSafe® Paralytic Identification Bands for High-Alert Medications

Baxa Corporation

Product

An innovative approach to eliminating medication errors associated with paralytic agents or Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (NMBAs). ShrinkSafe ID bands are plastic sleeves specific to high-alert...

SMARTPAK® Sterile Bulk Bag for Prescription Compounding

SMARTPAK® Sterile Bulk Bag for Prescription Compounding

Baxa Corporation

Product

SmartPak is a patented packaging system designed for cost effective and efficient prescription IV drug compounding. The easy-to-use system provides an alternative to reconstituting multiple...

Stability Program

Stability Program

Novatek International

Product

The Stability module is a software application that manages the day-to-day activities of the stability department within the quality control and/or R&D divisions. Its design takes into consideration...

The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer

The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer

Novatek International

Product

The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer (APCA) module is an application used to automatically verify the incoming printed components against a pre-approved master. This software is language...

Tissue Culture & Fermentation

Tissue Culture & Fermentation

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Service

Tissue Culture & Fermentation Scale-up of E. coli in 10-L/55-L bioreactors Scale-up of yeasts in multiple 10-L bioreactors Scale-up of insect-cell and mammalian expression in bioreactors...

ValiMed Medication Validation System

ValiMed Medication Validation System

Baxa Corporation

Product

The ValiMed System offers clinicians a simple and cost-effective tool to ensure medication safety by verifying that medications are correctly compounded. Its patent-pending technology identifies the...

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