Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software , from Baxa Corporation

A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening , from TimTec Corporation

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter , from Baxa Corporation

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...

Adult Stem Cell Therapy , from Regenocyte Worldwide

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...

Baculovirus Expression , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...

BatchMaster ERP , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster ERP

BatchMaster ERP is BatchMaster Software's integrated ERP system, where you have the choice of financial software to integrate including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Accpac, Sage MAS 200, QuickBooks, and more. This...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP is built entirely within Microsoft Dynamics© GP as a single-interface, single-login, single-database ERP solution for process manufacturers...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One brings BatchMaster Software's 25+ years experience within the menu structure of SAP Business One, delivering full process manufacturing functionality in the...

BatchMaster Product Management , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster Product Management provides the formulation and / or production functionality required as a stand-alone application, or with integration to Tier I or other systems. BatchMaster Product Management...

Compound Libraries for Screening , from TimTec Corporation

TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in custom...

Consumable Inventory Management Software , from Novatek International

Novatek’s Consumable Management Software (CMS) is a 21 CFR part 11 compliant, comprehensive inventory management system. It allows management of purchase orders, receivables, inventory locations, transfers,...

Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes , from MorphoSys AG

Custom monoclonal antibodies are generated for non-therapeutic applications using the HuCAL technology. The HuCAL technology allows novel antibodies to be generated significantly faster than the current...

Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation , from MorphoSys AG

For collaboration partners requiring fully human antibodies directed against their targets for further development as therapeutics, MorphoSys provides highly optimized antibodies according to its partners’...

CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs , from Baxa Corporation

Featuring a unique hub design that provides vented access to vials or non-vented access to IV bags, performing the work of two devices. Both bags and vials may then be accessed in one procedure - avoiding...

D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application , from Novatek International

D.A.T.A. is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant application used to manage and exchange information in all industries. It is made of three distinct modules: a document management system, an audit module and a training...

Environmental Monitoring Program , from Novatek International

Environmental Monitoring Program is an application capable of capturing all environmental data in a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant, fully validated system. It is envisioned for sterile and non sterile health...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers , from Baxa Corporation

Baxa introduced the Exacta-Med Dispensers in 1975 for use in hospitals to provide a safer alternative for dosing oral liquid medications than a hypodermic syringe. Exacta-Med Dispensers provide safe oral...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections , from Baxa Corporation

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, offers the Exacta-Med Oral Dispenser specifically designed for safe oral liquid delivery. The Exacta-Med Dispenser’s...

Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder , from Baxa Corporation

The Baxa Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder is the only closed closed system that handles both macro and micro ingredients. The EM2400 is a Windows®-based system that utilizes graphic...

Finished product Analyzer , from Novatek International

The Finished Product Analyzer module is a software application that is used for capturing the test data from finished product testing. This application consists of Product Registration, where the user...

Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger , from ScienceScope

ScienceScope are now pushing educational datalogging into the 21st century by introducing our first wireless Bluetooth datalogger, the 'Logbook WL'. By utilising the latest Bluetooth technology, this ground...

MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser , from Baxa Corporation

The MicroFuse® Infuser was designed for intermittent, fixed-rate drug delivery. It provides a simple, low-cost alternative to proprietary minibag delivery systems and expensive infusion pumps. Specialized...

Molecular Biology , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning In...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis , from TimTec Corporation

Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Oral and Enteral Liquid Dispensers with Purple Plungers , from Baxa Corporation

Specialized Baxa oral dispensers now have a purple plunger for immediate visual differentiation from IV syringes to prevent wrong-route administration errors. Oral dispensers are syringe-like devices with...

Preventive Maintenance and Calibration , from Novatek International

The Preventive Maintenance and Calibration (PMC) module is a software application that is used to track the status of equipments used in a regulated environment. The software allows the registration of...

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of multi-step...

Rapid-Fill™ Automated Syringe Filler , from Baxa Corporation

Designed for speed and accuracy, the Rapid-Fill ASF automates the process of sterile syringe filling, capping and labeling in a pharmacy hood. The Rapid-Fill was designed to meet a market need of 360 million...

Raw Material Analyzer , from Novatek International

The Raw Material Analyzer module is a software application that is used to facilitate the testing of Raw materials and incoming Packaging components. The Software consists of the following windows: Product...

Repeater™ Pump , from Baxa Corporation

For pharmacy fluid transfer applications. Accurate to 0.2 mL. Maximum water flow rate - 13.5 mL/second. Power cord, foot pedal, and Technical Manual included. 9.5" x 8.25" x 12.75" (248...

Science Consultancy , from ScienceScope

ShrinkSafe® Paralytic Identification Bands for High-Alert Medications , from Baxa Corporation

An innovative approach to eliminating medication errors associated with paralytic agents or Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (NMBAs). ShrinkSafe ID bands are plastic sleeves specific to high-alert medications.

SMARTPAK® Sterile Bulk Bag for Prescription Compounding , from Baxa Corporation

SmartPak is a patented packaging system designed for cost effective and efficient prescription IV drug compounding. The easy-to-use system provides an alternative to reconstituting multiple small-volume...

Stability Program , from Novatek International

The Stability module is a software application that manages the day-to-day activities of the stability department within the quality control and/or R&D divisions. Its design takes into consideration the...

The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer , from Novatek International

The Automated Packaging Component Analyzer (APCA) module is an application used to automatically verify the incoming printed components against a pre-approved master. This software is language independent...

Tissue Culture & Fermentation , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Tissue Culture & Fermentation Scale-up of E. coli in 10-L/55-L bioreactors Scale-up of yeasts in multiple 10-L bioreactors Scale-up of insect-cell and mammalian expression in bioreactors Optimization...