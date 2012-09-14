PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Biotechnology

Adult Stem Cell Therapy Adult Stem Cell Therapy, from Regenocyte Worldwide

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...
Baculovirus Expression Baculovirus Expression, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...
Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes, from MorphoSys AG

Custom monoclonal antibodies are generated for non-therapeutic applications using the HuCAL technology. The HuCAL technology allows novel antibodies to be generated significantly faster than the current...
Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation, from MorphoSys AG

For collaboration partners requiring fully human antibodies directed against their targets for further development as therapeutics, MorphoSys provides highly optimized antibodies according to its partners’...
Molecular Biology Molecular Biology, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning In...
Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis, from TimTec Corporation

Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.
Protein Sciences and Protein Purification Protein Sciences and Protein Purification, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of multi-step...
Science Consultancy Science Consultancy, from ScienceScope
Tissue Culture & Fermentation Tissue Culture & Fermentation, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Tissue Culture & Fermentation Scale-up of E. coli in 10-L/55-L bioreactors Scale-up of yeasts in multiple 10-L bioreactors Scale-up of insect-cell and mammalian expression in bioreactors Optimization...
