Adult Stem Cell Therapy , from Regenocyte Worldwide



Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...

Baculovirus Expression , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...

Custom Monoclonal Antibodies for Research Purposes , from MorphoSys AG



Custom monoclonal antibodies are generated for non-therapeutic applications using the HuCAL technology. The HuCAL technology allows novel antibodies to be generated significantly faster than the current...

Custom Therapeutic Antibody Generation , from MorphoSys AG



For collaboration partners requiring fully human antibodies directed against their targets for further development as therapeutics, MorphoSys provides highly optimized antibodies according to its partners’...

Molecular Biology , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning In...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis , from TimTec Corporation



Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of multi-step...

Science Consultancy , from ScienceScope



