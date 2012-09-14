PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Security & Investigation Services

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...
Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems, from Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders - Remote Monitoring via Internet Two Weeks Continuous Recording
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...
ForensicPrint Child ID System ForensicPrint Child ID System, from Kid Print Solutions
$1,999.00
ForensicPrint is designed to be the most powerful, easy to use, portable child identification system available! ForensicPrint will enable your organization to quickly and easily capture all the vital...
GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services, from International Investigators, Inc.

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of your...
Seven Signs of Lying - CD Seven Signs of Lying - CD, from MAC Investigations
$14.95
How can YOU tell what is a LIE and what is the TRUTH? Join Private Investigator, Michael Coller, as he gives you the "7 Signs of Lying." Mr. Coller plants his 20 years of experience and expertise...
Tracelet Tracelet, from Avante Security Inc.

The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...
Products 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help