Security & Investigation Services
 Sub-industries:
Armored Vehicle Services
Correctional Institutions
Investigation Services
Locksmiths
Security Guards & Patrol Services
Security Systems Services
Surveillance, Investigation & Security Consulting
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Security & Investigation Services
Home Security Home Security
We offer reviews of home security cameras, home security alarms, and other security related products. 
Swift Engineering Inc. Swift Engineering Inc. San Clemente, CA
Swift Engineering, Inc. is an innovation company providing products, technologies and fully integrated product development solutions from... 
Advanced Surveillance Group Advanced Surveillance Group Mount Clemens, MI
Advanced Surveillance Group is a full service private investigative agency providing surveillance, background checks, computer forensic... 
AG Investigations AG Investigations Syracuse, NY
www.andrewsgorman.com Insurance claims investigations and surveillance are our specialty. We are licensed by The New York State Department... 
AtHoc Emergency Notification AtHoc Emergency Notification Burlingame, CA
Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications. 
Avante Security Inc. Avante Security Inc. Toronto, Canada
Avante is certain there is nothing more important than the safety and security of your family, your home, and your business. We offer... 
Bodyguards Security Guards USA Bodyguards Security Guards USA New York, NY
(800) 549-3150 Executive Protection Security Guards Bodyguards Services, Cctv Dvr Surveillance Solutions and Installation with Internet... 
Brivo Systems, LLC Brivo Systems, LLC Bethesda, MD
The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and... 
Consumer Victim Advocates Inc Consumer Victim Advocates Inc Greenwood Village, CO
We are Colorado’s premier identity theft investigators and restoration specialist. We provide identity theft and fraud solutions to... 
CRA, Inc. CRA, Inc. Alexandria, VA
National Security: One Community At A Time CRA, Inc. is exclusively dedicated to providing homeland security consultation services to Federal,... 
Curtin & Associates Curtin & Associates Los Angeles, CA
Curtin Associates was started in 2004 as a management consulting service specializing in employment practices complliance and Human Resources... 
Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof... provo, ut
At Custom Armored Vehicles, we are known for the superior quality of our products. We use the latest in armoring technology to install materials... 
EMERgency 24 EMERgency 24 Chicago, IL
EMERgency 24 Inc. is a leading security monitoring and technology firm based in Chicago with branch operations in Washington D.C., Detroit... 
Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Novato, CA
Employment Screening Resources (ESR) is a national leader in pre-employment screening and safe hiring. ESR is literally the firm that wrote... 
FindCo, LLC FindCo, LLC Phillipsburg, NJ
FindCo, LLC is about "Less search and more Find". We help business get found on the net by consumer needing their services. Check... 
Gailey Associates Inc. Gailey Associates Inc. Garden Grove, CA
Gailey Associates Inc is an California Licensed Private Investigations Agency base in Orange County and Los Angeles, California. Gailey... 
Gossman Internet Protection Services Gossman Internet Protection Services Hurst, IL
Gossman Protection Services provides FREE online security and safety management services to online services, adult sites, irc servers, chat... 
GPS North America GPS North America Langhorne, PA
GPS North America delivers integrated fleet management solutions to sales, service, and delivery companies throughout North America. We... 
High-Tech Bridge SA High-Tech Bridge SA Geneva, Switzerland
High-Tech Bridge SA (htbridge.com) is a Swiss company dedicated to Information Security by Ethical Hacking. With a vendor and product independent... 
Home Security Home Security
We offer home security resources, research and information including information on home security systems. 
ICS Inc ICS Inc
Private investigators at International Counterintelligence Services, Inc.™ (ICS®), and our supporting group of forensic experts,... 
Instant Checkmate Instant Checkmate Las Vegas, NV
Instant Checkmate is the web's fastest growing background check service. Gain instant access to hundreds of millions of criminal, sex offender,... 
Integra Screen Integra Screen Singapore, Singapore
Established in 2000, IntegraScreen has rapidly grown into a global provider of Immigration Screening, International Due Diligence Services... 
International Investigators, Inc. International Investigators, Inc. Indianapolis, IN
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, we are an international private investigations company with resident agents in numerous US cities, and in... 
International Security Instructors International Security Instructors River Edge, NJ
International Secutiy Instructors provides advanced Counter & Anti Terrorism training for Police, Military, Government and the private... 
Kid Print Solutions Kid Print Solutions Corona, CA
CHild ID and Fingerprinting Service. 
KL Security Enterprises, LLC KL Security Enterprises, LLC Stockland, IL
Solutions for business continuity, information assurance, and disaster recovery planning with a complete line of high security fireproof... 
MAC Investigations MAC Investigations Peabody, MA
Michael A. Coller is licensed by the Massachusetts State Police as a Private Investigator. He is also a sworn Constable in within Essex... 
Milton Security Group LLC Milton Security Group LLC Fullerton, CA
Milton Security Group LLC is at the forefront of new developments in network security technology that provide the framework in the most... 
New Horizon Security Services, Inc. New Horizon Security Services, Inc. Manassas, VA
New Horizon is a family owned and operated company that provides armed and unarmed security services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia... 
North American Investigations North American Investigations Mineola, NY
North American Investigations is a private investigation firm who specializes in matrimonial, adultery, infidelity, cheating spouse, and... 
Orbis Integrated Solutions Orbis Integrated Solutions Marlboro, MA
Orbis Integrated Solutions is a business consulting and technology services firm which focuses on Investigative Solutions and Data Management... 
Razzlechip Solutions Ltd Razzlechip Solutions Ltd Yaba, Nigeria
The Nigeria based company provides due diligence, background checks, covert surveillance, infidelity investigations, fraud and scam screening,... 
Ross & Baruzzini, Inc. Ross & Baruzzini, Inc. Saint Louis, MO
Ross & Baruzzini is a global engineering and architectural leader specializing in planning, design and consulting for facilities and... 
Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd Baulkham Hills, Australia
Secure Edge Technologies (SET) supplies, implements, monitors and supports Access and Environmental Control solutions that are used by its... 
Security Systems Security Systems Winnipeg, Canada
Reviews, product comparisons, and buying guide on security systems and alarm monitoring. 
Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd. Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd. Shenzhen, China
China-based corporation specialized in building automation, security software, conference system, PDS, CCTV, alarm, security products, fiber... 
TAMA Investigations TAMA Investigations Snellville, GA
Georgia surveillance investigators meeting all your private investigative needs. PDC001807 T.A.M.A Investigations, Inc. is a full service... 
Thermal Matrix USA Thermal Matrix USA Tampa, FL
Thermal Matrix supplies advanced and sophisticated concealed object detection systems for both the military and private sector. Systems... 
United Risk Partners, LLC United Risk Partners, LLC Elk Grove Village, IL
United Risk Partners protects your business, secures your critical assets, and mitigates risk by means of a comprehensive, critical methodology. 
VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVIC... United Kingdom
BSi registered and SIA licensed security services. A comprehensive range of services is available to all markets/industries, public and... 
