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Security & Investigation Services

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

COMPANY OVERVIEW Qtonic Quantum: Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™ (formerly Qryptonic) Qtonic Quantum is an enterprise post-quantum security testing and cryptographic risk assessment company...

Gold Company Profiles

EyeZense, Inc.

EyeZense, Inc.

EyeZense Inc., a smart security start-up company based in Silicon Valley dedicated to developing smart security products focusing on safety monitoring and situational awareness solutions using an...

HearthMasters Inc.

HearthMasters Inc.

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Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control is a manufacturer of innovative access control solutions. Products are sold though a global dealer network. Malibu Access Control Products are sold dealer direct. The foundation...

Company Profiles

Advanced Surveillance Group

Advanced Surveillance Group

Advanced Surveillance Group is a full service private investigative agency providing surveillance, background checks, computer forensic investigations, telephone research and locating...

AG Investigations

AG Investigations

www.andrewsgorman.com Insurance claims investigations and surveillance are our specialty. We are licensed by The New York State Department of State, and are fully insured to protect our clients. All...

AtHoc Emergency Notification

AtHoc Emergency Notification

Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications.

Avante Security Inc.

Avante Security Inc.

Avante is certain there is nothing more important than the safety and security of your family, your home, and your business. We offer total security solutions custom designed. Hence, we treat...

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

(800) 549-3150 Executive Protection Security Guards Bodyguards Services, Cctv Dvr Surveillance Solutions and Installation with Internet Monitoring SECURITY USA is a leader in high quality...

Brivo Systems, LLC

Brivo Systems, LLC

The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and versatility of the Internet to provide total control and...

Consumer Victim Advocates Inc

Consumer Victim Advocates Inc

We are Colorado’s premier identity theft investigators and restoration specialist. We provide identity theft and fraud solutions to help you repair the damage from stolen identity. Our services...

CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc.

National Security: One Community At A Time CRA, Inc. is exclusively dedicated to providing homeland security consultation services to Federal, State, local governments, key private industries, and...

Curtin & Associates

Curtin & Associates

Curtin Associates was started in 2004 as a management consulting service specializing in employment practices complliance and Human Resources management for small and medfium sized businesses located...

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

At Custom Armored Vehicles, we are known for the superior quality of our products. We use the latest in armoring technology to install materials of only the highest quality. High-hardened steel,...

Cyber Security Hub

Cyber Security Hub

The Cyber Security Hub is an online news source for global cyber security professionals and business leaders who leverage technology and services to secure the entire perimeter in their...

EMERgency 24

EMERgency 24

EMERgency 24 Inc. is a leading security monitoring and technology firm based in Chicago with branch operations in Washington D.C., Detroit and Los Angeles. Providing wholesale nationwide alarm...

Employment Screening Resources (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources (ESR) is a national leader in pre-employment screening and safe hiring. ESR is literally the firm that wrote the book on background checks, “The Safe Hiring...

FindCo, LLC

FindCo, LLC

FindCo, LLC is about "Less search and more Find". We help business get found on the net by consumer needing their services. Check is out at www.findco.com.

Gailey Associates Inc.

Gailey Associates Inc.

Gailey Associates Inc is an California Licensed Private Investigations Agency base in Orange County and Los Angeles, California. Gailey Associates Inc. can be reached 24/7 at (714) 773-5345 or toll...

Gossman Internet Protection Services

Gossman Internet Protection Services

Gossman Protection Services provides FREE online security and safety management services to online services, adult sites, irc servers, chat communities, groups, forums, BBS, and community-based...

GPS North America

GPS North America

GPS North America delivers integrated fleet management solutions to sales, service, and delivery companies throughout North America. We offer a full continuum of asset tracking...

High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge SA (htbridge.com) is a Swiss company dedicated to Information Security by Ethical Hacking. With a vendor and product independent approach, the internal Research & Development...

Home Security

Home Security

We offer home security resources, research and information including information on home security systems.

ICS Inc

ICS Inc

Private investigators at International Counterintelligence Services, Inc.™ (ICS®), and our supporting group of forensic experts, counterintelligence agents, and legal information...

Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate is the web's fastest growing background check service. Gain instant access to hundreds of millions of criminal, sex offender, marital records and more with Instant Checkmate's...

Integra Screen

Integra Screen

Established in 2000, IntegraScreen has rapidly grown into a global provider of Immigration Screening, International Due Diligence Services and Risk Data. Our company was born and raised in Asia, so...

International Investigators, Inc.

International Investigators, Inc.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, we are an international private investigations company with resident agents in numerous US cities, and in over 70 countries worldwide.  Formed in 1960 by former...

International Security Instructors

International Security Instructors

International Secutiy Instructors provides advanced Counter & Anti Terrorism training for Police, Military, Government and the private sectors. Training is based on Israeli doctrines, experience...

Kid Print Solutions

Kid Print Solutions

CHild ID and Fingerprinting Service.

KL Security Enterprises, LLC

KL Security Enterprises, LLC

Solutions for business continuity, information assurance, and disaster recovery planning with a complete line of high security fireproof safes, filing cabinets, and fireproof hard drives for...

MAC Investigations

MAC Investigations

Michael A. Coller is licensed by the Massachusetts State Police as a Private Investigator. He is also a sworn Constable in within Essex County, Massachusetts. Michael has 20 year experience as a...

Milton Security Group LLC

Milton Security Group LLC

Milton Security Group LLC is at the forefront of new developments in network security technology that provide the framework in the most demanding security environments worldwide. We guide our...

New Horizon Security Services, Inc.

New Horizon Security Services, Inc.

New Horizon is a family owned and operated company that provides armed and unarmed security services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and the D.C. Metropolitan area for premier real estate...

North American Investigations

North American Investigations

North American Investigations is a private investigation firm who specializes in matrimonial, adultery, infidelity, cheating spouse, and unfaithful partner issues. Whether it is a marital issue of a...

Orbis Integrated Solutions

Orbis Integrated Solutions

Orbis Integrated Solutions is a business consulting and technology services firm which focuses on Investigative Solutions and Data Management Solutions. Orbis' principal drive is to work closely with...

Protus3

Protus3

Protus3 is a Raleigh-based security consulting, investigations and design firm with clients located all over the United States. They provide expertise in security system designs, security consulting...

Razzlechip Solutions Ltd

Razzlechip Solutions Ltd

The Nigeria based company provides due diligence, background checks, covert surveillance, infidelity investigations, fraud and scam screening, computer forensics, penetration testing, vulnerability...

Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini is a global engineering and architectural leader specializing in planning, design and consulting for facilities and infrastructure in the government, healthcare, higher...

Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd

Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd

Secure Edge Technologies (SET) supplies, implements, monitors and supports Access and Environmental Control solutions that are used by its customers to Secure and Protect their Sensitive and...

Security Systems

Security Systems

Reviews, product comparisons, and buying guide on security systems and alarm monitoring.

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

China-based corporation specialized in building automation, security software, conference system, PDS, CCTV, alarm, security products, fiber optics and access control.

Swift Engineering Inc.

Swift Engineering Inc.

Swift Engineering, Inc. is an innovation company providing products, technologies and fully integrated product development solutions from ideation to market. Swift has over 30 years of design,...

TAMA Investigations

TAMA Investigations

Georgia surveillance investigators meeting all your private investigative needs. PDC001807 T.A.M.A Investigations, Inc. is a full service Investigation Agency covering the entire State of...

Thermal Matrix USA

Thermal Matrix USA

Thermal Matrix supplies advanced and sophisticated concealed object detection systems for both the military and private sector. Systems can detect terrorists such as suicide bombers who are hiding...

United Risk Partners, LLC

United Risk Partners, LLC

United Risk Partners protects your business, secures your critical assets, and mitigates risk by means of a comprehensive, critical methodology. We identify your physical, financial, and...

VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

BSi registered and SIA licensed security services. A comprehensive range of services is available to all markets/industries, public and private throughout the UK. Core services include security...

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