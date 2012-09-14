Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training , from CRA, Inc.

CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...

Background Check Investigations , from Gailey Associates Inc.

Background Searches Most searches are done in 24 hours of request Background Searches Civil Court Record Criminal Court Record Reference Interview Prior Insurance Claims Prior Lawsuits WCAB Background Consumer...

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems , from Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders - Remote Monitoring via Internet Two Weeks Continuous Recording

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services , from International Investigators, Inc.

As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to conduct...

Child custody investigations , from TAMA Investigations

Do you think your child's other parent is unfit? Do you think you are the better parent? Do you have a custody case going before a judge? Do you need evidence to help you with custody or joint custody...

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

Attorneys, corporations and individuals rely on International Investigators, Inc. for definitive results in every type of legal matter: Background Research Investigations Child Custody Due Diligence Embezzlement Financial...

Computer Forensics , from High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge offers Digital Forensics expert service to eliminate the negative consequences and investigate cyber crime and fraud incidents.

Criminal Background Checks , from Instant Checkmate

$0.00 - Service

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.

Forensic Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

All too often, criminal matters are neglected or ignored by law enforcement and prosecutors. In such circumstances, International Investigators, Inc. has been effective in investigating and preparing...

ForensicPrint Child ID System , from Kid Print Solutions

$1,999.00 - Product

ForensicPrint is designed to be the most powerful, easy to use, portable child identification system available! ForensicPrint will enable your organization to quickly and easily capture all the vital...

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services , from International Investigators, Inc.

Product

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of your...

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support , from CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and have...

LIFEcard Health , from EMERgency 24

$0.00 - Service

The LIFEcard Health program acts as your own health advocate when you or your loved ones are unable to communicate. The Health LIFEcard informs medical personnel or concerned parties of existing medical...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00 - Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against...

Malware Analysis & Reverse Engineering , from High-Tech Bridge SA

During reverse engineering of a malware, certified experts of High-Tech Bridge will analyze malicious binary’s behavior and activities. Malware can be an executable file, system library, LKM (Loadable...

Manned Guarding , from VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

$0.00 - Service

Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing and...

Military and Defense Support , from CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc. works with the Department of Defense to help policymakers, Commanders, and operational elements engage the threat and take appropriate action to safeguard service members. We enhance capability...

Pandemic Training & Exercise Support , from CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc. focuses on enhancing all-hazards preparedness and response capabilities, developing and implementing mass treatment strategies (e.g., Cities Readiness Initiative (CRI), Pandemic Flu Plans, and...

Penetration Testing , from High-Tech Bridge SA

A penetration test is a simulation of a hacker attack on a network, system, application or website, used to discover existing vulnerabilities and weaknesses before hackers find and exploit them. In other...

Private Detective , from TAMA Investigations

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to Alimony,...

Professional Engineering & Architectural Services , from Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini is committed to the concept of design integration. Our ability to offer our clients a creative architectural team, skilled engineering disciplines, talented technology consulting group,...

Scenario-based Training for Homeland Security Analysts and Investigators - CRA's SHOEBOX Workshop , from CRA, Inc.

CRA Inc.'s Shoebox Workshop is a dynamic scenario-based training workshop for homeland security analysts and investigators. CRA's world-class investigators and analysts instruct this course. The course...

Security , from Avante Security Inc.

Security Services Include • Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm. • Crisis...

Security Awareness , from High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge's certified experts conduct professional security trainings for IT personnel through lectures and seminars.

Security Consulting , from High-Tech Bridge SA

Before or after a penetration test or security audit you might have a demand for IT security consulting in order to better understand your IT security strategy. High-Tech Bridge security experts are ready...

Security Guards , from Bodyguards Security Guards USA

$0.00 - Service

State Licensed, bonded and insured, armed and unarmed Security Guards. We provide uniformed Guards, undercover or in executive attire. We provide 24 hour security.

Seven Signs of Lying - CD , from MAC Investigations

$14.95 - Product

How can YOU tell what is a LIE and what is the TRUTH? Join Private Investigator, Michael Coller, as he gives you the "7 Signs of Lying." Mr. Coller plants his 20 years of experience and expertise...

Source Code Review , from High-Tech Bridge SA

Our security experts will carefully examine each line of code in order to find vulnerabilities and weaknesses not automatically detected by automated security tools and scanners.

Surveilance Investigation , from Gailey Associates Inc.

Surveillance we perform: Suspected Cheating Loved One Workers Compensation Activity check Employee Business Competition "Nanny-Cam" Vehicle/foot Surveillance and many more! Places we have obtained...

Surveillance , from North American Investigations

Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases: Catch a Cheating Spouse Domestic Cases Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations Child Custody Cases Tracking a Teen Insurance Fraud Workers Compensation...

Surveillance , from AG Investigations

$0.00 - Service

AG Investigations offers comprehensive investigative services in all areas listed below. Experience is important, and our clients can be assured that we have highly-trained investigators who have passed...

Suspicious or Fraudulent Insurance Claims Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

Insurance companies from both the Life and Health, and Property and Casualty arenas consistently refer their adjustors to International Investigators, Inc. for the investigation of suspected fraudulent...

SUV Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car) , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$70,000.00 - Service

SUV Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new SUV with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against possible attackers.

Tracelet , from Avante Security Inc.

The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...

Worker's Compensation Investigations , from Gailey Associates Inc.

Worker's Compensation Investigations Hodson and Associates is a leader in Worker's Compensation Investigations. Our licensed, experienced and professional private investigators can conduct investigations...