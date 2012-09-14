BDproperty , from Black Dog Software Group



BDproperty™ is a web-based, feature rich, full function property management and integrated accounting software application. As a truly flexible software solution BDproperty allows you to access...

Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs



Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...

Capture+ , from PCA Predict

$40.00

The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom office...

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control , from Scand LLC

$149.00

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the grid...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu , from Scand LLC

$49.00

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with dhtmlxMenu. This...

dhtmlxTabbar , from Scand LLC

$69.00

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive tabbed...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component , from Scand LLC

$99.00

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear and...

Digital Magazine , from Infoswell Media



Digital magazine publishing is now within reach for small and mid-tier publishers. Using iDigital Edition (http://www.iDigitalEdition.com), publishers can completely replicate their print magazine publication...

Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network



Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...

dotDefender Web Application Security , from Applicure Technologies



Enterprise-Class Application Security One of the biggest threats for online businesses, large and small, is that of security risks in web applications. The fact is, hackers are constantly probing the...

FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network



A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

iMLM , from Zaidsoft

$0.00

iMLM is complete Multilevel Marketing (MLM) Software. It provides online geneology viewing, online shopping cart based sales tools, business volume and commission calculation. iMLM has been developed...

JTree - Java Tree Menu , from Scand LLC

$150.00

JTree is a multi-platform Java navigation applet that can load its content from XML and supports dynamical loading of sub-nodes. Just take your data from database or file, and JTree will display it in...

Lyris , from Community Resource Network



A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups

Rezgo , from Rezgo

$0.00

Rezgo is 100% Web-based - No Software Required Rezgo's easy to use browser based administration system gives you access to your bookings, messages, customer information, and reports 24/7. All you need...

Surveyor , from Community Resource Network



Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet

TreeTable , from Scand LLC

$250.00

This Java applet combines both table (grid) view and tree view. So you can hierarchically organize your data and still have multiple columns to display not only node name, but also some properties of the...

Virtual Non-profit Community System , from Community Resource Network



A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere