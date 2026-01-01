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Application Service Providers

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Platinum Company Profiles

Exchange My Mail

Exchange My Mail

Exchange My Mail, Inc® a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, offers premium Hosted Microsoft Exchange email and collaboration services that enable individuals and businesses of all sizes to...

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

Company Profiles

01 Communique

01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications software. As the digital and wireless economy...

ActTrader Technologies, Inc

ActTrader Technologies, Inc

Since 2000 ActForex has emerged as the largest and most experienced independent trading platform provider in the world for the retail Forex market. Providing technology and "best practice"...

APH Computer Systems Ltd

APH Computer Systems Ltd

Vision Accounts... Customisable Software for Business , written and maintained and distributed by APH Computer Systems Ltd, We provide Hardware, Software and Support services to business of all...

AppIt Ventures

AppIt Ventures

AppIt Ventures is a Denver based Custom Software Development Company with experienced App Developers focused on Mobile App Development (iOS App Development & Android App Development), Web...

Applicure Technologies

Applicure Technologies

applicure web firewall

Black Dog Software Group

Black Dog Software Group

For over 35 years the founders of Black Dog Software Group, Inc. (BDSG®), have been leaders in the Property Management field. Together, we have managed commercial, retail, residential and...

Cloud Partners

Cloud Partners

Cloud Partners sells and implements SAAS based business applications targeted at the professional services market. We provide integrated Professional Services Management (PSM), Human Capital...

Community Resource Network

Community Resource Network

Community Resource Network is a long established community non profit Internet service provider and Application software provider with over 350 affiliate members in the metropolitan Kansas City area.

Computer SOS, Inc.

Computer SOS, Inc.

Computer SOS, Inc. was founded in the mid-nineties as a small computer repair business in Williamsville, New York on the outskirts of Buffalo. Since then we have grown to a full service company...

Cvent

Cvent

Cvent offers web-based software with features including online event registration, event management, event website creation, meeting site selection, event sourcing, and online surveys. Cvent helps...

Data Management Software

Data Management Software

Data Management Software (www.damaso.org) is a small capitalization company in the computer software and services sector. Initially organized in the spring of 2004, the company started offering...

Data Tech Labs

Data Tech Labs

Data Tech Labs was formed by groups of highly experienced individuals to provide Telecommunications and IT Industry with latest developments in packet voice routing, network management. Key company...

DMSoft Technologies

DMSoft Technologies

DMSoft Technologies is an independent software vendor. Our slogan is Creativity Powered By Innovation. DMSoft Technologies Company has been working successfully in the market as the software vendor...

Dotcom Monitor

Dotcom Monitor

Since 1998, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Dotcom-Monitor to deliver the ultimate value in a unified suite of advanced, externally-hosted solutions for proactively monitoring the...

DVI Web Works

DVI Web Works

Los Angeles new media marketing firm DVI Web Works is your one-stop solution for custom WebMercials (Flash-based commercials), web site design, web hosting, electronic commerce and website...

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

e-Zest is an ISO 9001:2000 certified international IT services & consulting company that delivers affordable business and technology solutions through global software development model. Founded...

Episty

Episty

Episty is a digital agency based in London, specialising web & mobile app development. We’re a team of designers, developers, and digital experts who passionates about technology and...

Flight Time TV

Flight Time TV

Real-Time Flight Information for in your Hotel, Resort or Convention Center. World Wide! Broadcast on Guest TV Network or integrate into message board.

Gadoz, Inc

Gadoz, Inc

Gadoz is a Zope/Plone software developer, specializing in complex custom applications. They offer applications for Event Registration, Customer Surveys, Leave Request for Employees, and a...

HiddenBrains InfoTech

HiddenBrains InfoTech

HiddenBrains.com::Indian Web Design and Software development company indulged in offshore outsourcing work, having expertise in Web development,web site designing,ecommerce shopping cart,dynamic web...

iEmployee

iEmployee

iEmployee offers a full suite of on-demand, 100% web-hosted workforce management solutions including Paid Time Off, Online Timesheet, Time & Attendance, HR/Benefit, Employee Self-Service, Pay...

iGUIDE

iGUIDE

iGUIDE®, Canada’s leading 3D tour technology company, provides key information home buyers want when shopping for a home and helping real estate professionals improve the shopping...

Infoswell Media

Infoswell Media

Infoswell provides a comprehensive yet simple to use website content management solution. The service provides publishers with a fully interactive and dynamic website that enables readership...

Intelligence, Inc.

Intelligence, Inc.

Intelligence, Inc. develops, hosts, and licenses award-winning applications that are in use by thousands of subscribers worldwide. Intelligence, Inc. is committed to inventing new technologies to...

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe. Complete solutions: problem analysis, custom dedicated software, maintenance. Mainly foucused...

Lattice Computer Consultants FZ LLC

Lattice Computer Consultants FZ LLC

Lattice Consultants is an independent IT outsourcing & solution providing company established in the year 1994, based in Dubai, United Arab ...

Mail2World

Mail2World

Mail2World, Inc., designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading and award-winning suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) email and collaboration solutions. Custom-engineered to handle tens of...

Monitis GFI

Monitis GFI

Monitis is a leading provider of easy to use, hosted systems performance management and monitoring software. It has the following SaaS products: Monitis Central - Website, server, network,...

MyMediabox

MyMediabox

MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution industries. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia...

MyOnlineImages.com

MyOnlineImages.com

Our free image hosting account offers more than enough bandwidth and storage capacity for the average user, but for those needing a little beyond that can use our premium plan which allows 10 gig of...

Numeric Analytics

Numeric Analytics

Numeric Analytics is a national consulting practice that provides web analytics and online marketing optimization services. The company couples web analytics and online marketing to help its clients...

OPUC

OPUC

OPUC is a UK based Web Site Design and Development Agency offering combo pack solution. The combo pack contains a 10 Page Web Site, Guest Book and Contact US form, Search Engine Submission, Directory...

PCA Predict

PCA Predict

Postcode Anywhere Postcode Anywhere is a web service provider established in 2001 by Guy Mucklow and Jamie Turner. After becoming increasingly frustrated with the age, inaccuracy and prohibitive...

QiSoftware

QiSoftware

QiSoftware is a software consultancy most noted for development of the "Blogger Calendar". The consultancy provides a myriad of software solutions for business, emphasis on small business, and...

Rezgo

Rezgo

Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured booking engine, point of sale, and distribution system...

Scand LLC

Scand LLC

Scand LLC is software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company delivers offshore outsourcing software development services supplied by the best quality, timeliness and...

shift TV

shift TV

shift TV is the worlds first online personal video recorder. Users can record and watch TV with only their web browser without having to buy additional hardware.

SoniXCast LLC

SoniXCast LLC

SoniXCast™ is a privately held company based in New York, New York USA (corporate branch in Toronto, Canada) which provides multimedia content delivery and licensing services to independant,...

Sourcebits Technologies

Sourcebits Technologies

Sourcebits is primarily a Macintosh, iPhone and Web development company having expertise in Cocoa, OpenGL, PHP, ROR, Python, MySQL, Flex, Ajax, JavaScript, HTML / XHTML & CSS. You may enjoy...

TeraCloud, Inc.

TeraCloud, Inc.

Managed Cloud Solutions from TeraCloud TeraCloud www.teracloud.us is a National Cloud Solutions Provider delivering innovative public, private and hybrid services to organizations throughout the...

TrackerTX

TrackerTX

TrackerTX is a leading developer of online product tracking technologies and solutions. TrackerTX provides end users with aggregate shopping solutions that enhance the overall shopping experience.

TRI Online Ltd

TRI Online Ltd

We offer content management services . We offer services of conversion of micro fiche , micro films , hard copies to asearchable pdf or any other format required . Contact : Narayan P.

YourMembership.com Inc.

YourMembership.com Inc.

Founded in 1998 YourMembership.com Inc. develops online member communities for associations, non-profits, government organizations, corporations, congregations, secondary schools, universities,...

Zaidsoft

Zaidsoft

Zaidsoft is complete web solution provider having core competence in J2EE based high performance, standards-compliant, next-generation scalable Web applications, Web services and other Enterprise...

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