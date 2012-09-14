|
|
|
|Exchange My Mail Albertson, NY
Exchange My Mail, Inc® a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, offers premium Hosted Microsoft Exchange email and collaboration services that enable individuals and businesses of all sizes to...
|
|PR.com Melville, NY
PR.com is an online Directory of Businesses, Products, Services, Jobs, and Paid and Free Press Release Distribution, covering all industries.
PR.com is also an online publication of Articles,...
|
|TeraCloud, Inc. Dallas, TX
Managed Cloud Solutions from TeraCloud
TeraCloud www.teracloud.us is a National Cloud Solutions Provider delivering innovative public,...
|
|01 Communique (ONE)
Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications...
|
|ActTrader Technologies, Inc New York, NY
Since 2000 ActForex has emerged as the largest and most experienced independent trading platform provider in the world for the retail Forex...
|
|APH Computer Systems Ltd United Kingdom
Vision Accounts... Customisable Software for Business , written and maintained and distributed by APH Computer Systems Ltd, We provide...
|
|AppIt Ventures Denver, CO
AppIt Ventures is a Denver based Custom Software Development Company with experienced App Developers focused on Mobile App Development (iOS...
|
|Black Dog Software Group Warren, NJ
For over 35 years the founders of Black Dog Software Group, Inc. (BDSG®), have been leaders in the Property Management field. Together,...
|
|Cloud Partners Park City, UT
Cloud Partners sells and implements SAAS based business applications targeted at the professional services market. We provide integrated...
|
|Community Resource Network Kansas City, MO
Community Resource Network is a long established community non profit Internet service provider and Application software provider with over...
|
|Computer SOS, Inc. Buffalo, NY
Computer SOS, Inc. was founded in the mid-nineties as a small computer repair business in Williamsville, New York on the outskirts of Buffalo.
|
|Cvent Mclean, VA
Cvent offers web-based software with features including online event registration, event management, event website creation, meeting site...
|
|Data Management Software
Data Management Software (www.damaso.org) is a small capitalization company in the computer software and services sector. Initially organized...
|
|Data Tech Labs Riga, Latvia
Data Tech Labs was formed by groups of highly experienced individuals to provide Telecommunications and IT Industry with latest developments...
|
|DMSoft Technologies Uvaly, Czech Republic
DMSoft Technologies is an independent software vendor. Our slogan is
Creativity Powered By Innovation.
DMSoft Technologies Company has...
|
|Dotcom Monitor Plymouth, MN
Since 1998, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Dotcom-Monitor to deliver the ultimate value in a unified suite of advanced, externally-hosted...
|
|DVI Web Works Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles new media marketing firm DVI Web Works is your one-stop solution for custom WebMercials (Flash-based commercials), web site...
|
|e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Pune, India
e-Zest is an ISO 9001:2000 certified international IT services & consulting company that delivers affordable business and technology...
|
|Episty United Kingdom
Episty is a digital agency based in London, specialising web & mobile app development. We’re a team of designers, developers,...
|
|Flight Time TV Philipsburg, PA
Real-Time Flight Information for in your Hotel, Resort or Convention Center.
World Wide!
Broadcast on Guest TV Network or integrate into...
|
|Gadoz, Inc Seattle, WA
Gadoz is a Zope/Plone software developer, specializing in complex custom applications. They offer applications for Event Registration, Customer...
|
|HiddenBrains InfoTech ahmedabad, India
HiddenBrains.com::Indian Web Design and Software development company indulged in offshore outsourcing work, having expertise in Web development,web...
|
|iEmployee Seekonk, MA
iEmployee offers a full suite of on-demand, 100% web-hosted workforce management solutions including Paid Time Off, Online Timesheet, Time...
|
|iGUIDE Kitchener, Canada
iGUIDE®, Canada’s leading 3D tour technology company, provides key information home buyers want when shopping for a home and helping...
|
|Infoswell Media Temecula, CA
Infoswell provides a comprehensive yet simple to use website content management solution. The service provides publishers with a fully interactive...
|
|Intelligence, Inc. Downers Grove, IL
Intelligence, Inc. develops, hosts, and licenses award-winning applications that are in use by thousands of subscribers worldwide. Intelligence,...
|
|jSYSCON - Java System Contractors Cracow, Poland
High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe.
Complete solutions: problem analysis,...
|
|Mail2World Los Angeles, CA
Mail2World, Inc., designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading and award-winning suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) email and...
|
|Monitis GFI San Jose, CA
Monitis is a leading provider of easy to use, hosted systems performance management and monitoring software.
It has the following SaaS...
|
|MyMediabox Duluth, GA
MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution...
|
|MyOnlineImages.com Broken Arrow, OK
Our free image hosting account offers more than enough bandwidth and storage capacity for the average user, but for those needing a little...
|
|Numeric Analytics Chadds Ford, PA
Numeric Analytics is a national consulting practice that provides web analytics and online marketing optimization services. The company...
|
|OPUC Lon, United Kingdom
OPUC is a UK based Web Site Design and Development Agency offering combo pack solution. The combo pack contains a 10 Page Web Site, Guest...
|
|PCA Predict Cambridge, MA
Postcode Anywhere
Postcode Anywhere is a web service provider established in 2001 by Guy Mucklow and Jamie Turner.
After becoming increasingly...
|
|QiSoftware Columbia, MD
QiSoftware is a software consultancy most noted for development of the "Blogger Calendar". The consultancy provides a myriad of software...
|
|Rezgo North Vancouver, Canada
Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured...
|
|Scand LLC Minsk, Belarus
Scand LLC is software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company delivers offshore outsourcing software development...
|
|shift TV Unterfoehring, Germany
shift TV is the worlds first online personal video recorder. Users can record and watch TV with only their web browser without having to...
|
|SoniXCast LLC New York, NY
SoniXCast™ is a privately held company based in New York, New York USA (corporate branch in Toronto, Canada) which provides multimedia...
|
|Sourcebits Technologies Bangalore, India
Sourcebits is primarily a Macintosh, iPhone and Web development company having expertise in Cocoa, OpenGL, PHP, ROR, Python, MySQL, Flex,...
|
|TrackerTX
TrackerTX is a leading developer of online product tracking technologies and solutions. TrackerTX provides end users with aggregate shopping...
|
|TRI Online Ltd Bhubaneswar, India
We offer content management services . We offer services of conversion of micro fiche , micro films , hard copies to asearchable pdf or...
|
|YourMembership.com Inc. Saint Petersburg, FL
Founded in 1998 YourMembership.com Inc. develops online member communities for associations, non-profits, government organizations, corporations,...
|
|Zaidsoft Allahabad, India
Zaidsoft is complete web solution provider having core competence in J2EE based high performance, standards-compliant, next-generation scalable...
