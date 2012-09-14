Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com

Service

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

Business Directory , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

Hosted Microsoft Exchange , from Exchange My Mail

$9.99 - Service

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without...

Job & Employment Website , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

Press Release Distribution , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Products & Services Directory , from PR.com

Service

Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

SoloSync , from Exchange My Mail

$24.95 - Service

Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and calendars...

Website Development , from PR.com

Service

Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Microsoft Office 365 , from TeraCloud, Inc.

Service

TeraCloud’s expert staff will tailor your Microsoft Office 365 service based on your needs. Whether you choose the basic Microsoft Exchange online feature, or select the fully featured Office 365...

BDproperty , from Black Dog Software Group

Product

BDproperty™ is a web-based, feature rich, full function property management and integrated accounting software application. As a truly flexible software solution BDproperty allows you to access...

Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs

Product

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...

Capture+ , from PCA Predict

$40.00 - Product

The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom office...

custom programming , from jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

Service

Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem analysis,...

dhtmlxGrid - JavaScript Grid Control , from Scand LLC

$149.00 - Product

dhtmlxGrid is flexible JavaScript grid control with powerful API. This component allows displaying, editing and sorting tabular data. AJAX mechanism of data loading adds great responsiveness to the grid...

dhtmlxMenu - customizable JavaScript menu , from Scand LLC

$49.00 - Product

dhtmlxMenu represents an excellent solution for web navigation. If you need to integrate DHTML or Javascript navigation system into your web application or web site you can do it easily with dhtmlxMenu. This...

dhtmlxTabbar , from Scand LLC

$69.00 - Product

Cross-browser, XML driven and fully configurable JavaScript tab bar provides simple but powerful solution to create dynamic tabs. You can place various content within tab pages and build intuitive tabbed...

dhtmlxTree - JavaScript Navigation Component , from Scand LLC

$99.00 - Product

dhtmlxTree is a JavaScript navigation component that helps to create a tree-based navigation system and put large amount of data in hierarchical order. Light-weight, high-performance, having clear and...

Digital Magazine , from Infoswell Media

Product

Digital magazine publishing is now within reach for small and mid-tier publishers. Using iDigital Edition (http://www.iDigitalEdition.com), publishers can completely replicate their print magazine publication...

Digital Magazine Editions , from Infoswell Media

Service

Digital magazines provide magazine publishers new opportunities for revenue enhancement and brand extension. A digital magazine edition is an electronic version online magazine replica of the print publication.

Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development , from Zaidsoft

$0.00 - Service

Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...

Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network

Product

Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...

dotDefender Web Application Security , from Applicure Technologies

Product

Enterprise-Class Application Security One of the biggest threats for online businesses, large and small, is that of security risks in web applications. The fact is, hackers are constantly probing the...

Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...

FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network

Product

A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

Hosted Billing / CDR only service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...

Hosted Billing / GK service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners and...

iMLM , from Zaidsoft

$0.00 - Product

iMLM is complete Multilevel Marketing (MLM) Software. It provides online geneology viewing, online shopping cart based sales tools, business volume and commission calculation. iMLM has been developed...

Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers , from Community Resource Network

Service

Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.

iPhone Application Development , from Sourcebits Technologies

$50.00 - Service

We are one among the 4000 Firms that have been given access to iPhone Development program by Apple. iPhone Development Platforms Web Apps Native Apps Currently applications on the iPhone are Web-based,...

Job Bank , from Community Resource Network

Service

A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online

JTree - Java Tree Menu , from Scand LLC

$150.00 - Product

JTree is a multi-platform Java navigation applet that can load its content from XML and supports dynamical loading of sub-nodes. Just take your data from database or file, and JTree will display it in...

Lyris , from Community Resource Network

Product

A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups

Mac Software Development , from Sourcebits Technologies

$40.00 - Service

We take pride in being one of the leading Macintosh development companies in India. Sourcebits offer professional services in all areas of Mac OS development, including project specifications, requirements...

Mail2World Email Archiving Service , from Mail2World

Service

Mail2World's Email Archive Service provides regulated and non-regulated companies with safe, compliant email archiving, monitoring and retrieval--plus the simplicity and affordability of an always-on...

Mail2World Email Service , from Mail2World

Service

Mail2World designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading platform for messaging and collaboration services. Created to handle tens of millions of mailboxes, Mail2World serves millions of mailboxes...

Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service , from Mail2World

Service

Mail2World's Email FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service is an affordable, always-on, hosted backup solution that guarantees your organization will never again experience email downtime or lost messages. Email...

Mobile App Development , from AppIt Ventures

Service

As consumers continue to shift more of their activity from the desktop to mobile devices, our clients are recognizing the importance and power of mobile applications. Business trends tend to follow consumer...

Radio Broadcasting , from SoniXCast LLC

$5.75 - Service

Fully licensed for worldwide broadcast internet and terrestrial radio broadcasting services with unprecedented access to 8 million listeners daily.

Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...

Rezgo , from Rezgo

$0.00 - Product

Rezgo is 100% Web-based - No Software Required Rezgo's easy to use browser based administration system gives you access to your bookings, messages, customer information, and reports 24/7. All you need...

Surveyor , from Community Resource Network

Product

Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet

TreeTable , from Scand LLC

$250.00 - Product

This Java applet combines both table (grid) view and tree view. So you can hierarchically organize your data and still have multiple columns to display not only node name, but also some properties of the...

Virtual Non-profit Community System , from Community Resource Network

Product

A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere

Volunteer Bank , from Community Resource Network

Service

A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...

Web 2.0 Development , from Sourcebits Technologies

$30.00 - Service

We provide world-standard web development services covering a vast technical area based around web technologies and trends. Our services include web development, Rich Internet Applications and online interactive...

Website Hosting Packages , from Community Resource Network

Service

Web Hosting Packages - We offer flexible web hosting packages to meet your needs with industry standard tools on our Unix and Windows web servers.