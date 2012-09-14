Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com



PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

Business Directory , from PR.com



PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

Hosted Microsoft Exchange , from Exchange My Mail

$9.99

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without...

Job & Employment Website , from PR.com



PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

Press Release Distribution , from PR.com



PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Products & Services Directory , from PR.com



Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

SoloSync , from Exchange My Mail

$24.95

Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and calendars...

Website Development , from PR.com



Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

Microsoft Office 365 , from TeraCloud, Inc.



TeraCloud’s expert staff will tailor your Microsoft Office 365 service based on your needs. Whether you choose the basic Microsoft Exchange online feature, or select the fully featured Office 365...

custom programming , from jSYSCON - Java System Contractors



Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem analysis,...

Digital Magazine Editions , from Infoswell Media



Digital magazines provide magazine publishers new opportunities for revenue enhancement and brand extension. A digital magazine edition is an electronic version online magazine replica of the print publication.

Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development , from Zaidsoft

$0.00

Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...

Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs



Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...

Hosted Billing / CDR only service , from Data Tech Labs



This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...

Hosted Billing / GK service , from Data Tech Labs



This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners and...

Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers , from Community Resource Network



Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.

iPhone Application Development , from Sourcebits Technologies

$50.00

We are one among the 4000 Firms that have been given access to iPhone Development program by Apple. iPhone Development Platforms Web Apps Native Apps Currently applications on the iPhone are Web-based,...

Job Bank , from Community Resource Network



A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online

Mac Software Development , from Sourcebits Technologies

$40.00

We take pride in being one of the leading Macintosh development companies in India. Sourcebits offer professional services in all areas of Mac OS development, including project specifications, requirements...

Mail2World Email Archiving Service , from Mail2World



Mail2World's Email Archive Service provides regulated and non-regulated companies with safe, compliant email archiving, monitoring and retrieval--plus the simplicity and affordability of an always-on...

Mail2World Email Service , from Mail2World



Mail2World designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading platform for messaging and collaboration services. Created to handle tens of millions of mailboxes, Mail2World serves millions of mailboxes...

Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service , from Mail2World



Mail2World's Email FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service is an affordable, always-on, hosted backup solution that guarantees your organization will never again experience email downtime or lost messages. Email...

Mobile App Development , from AppIt Ventures



As consumers continue to shift more of their activity from the desktop to mobile devices, our clients are recognizing the importance and power of mobile applications. Business trends tend to follow consumer...

Radio Broadcasting , from SoniXCast LLC

$5.75

Fully licensed for worldwide broadcast internet and terrestrial radio broadcasting services with unprecedented access to 8 million listeners daily.

Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs



With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...

Volunteer Bank , from Community Resource Network



A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...

Web 2.0 Development , from Sourcebits Technologies

$30.00

We provide world-standard web development services covering a vast technical area based around web technologies and trends. Our services include web development, Rich Internet Applications and online interactive...