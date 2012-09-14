Decorative light bollards , from VISCO, Inc.



VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety solution. VISCO...

Decorative non lighted bollards , from VISCO, Inc.



VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist in...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles , from VISCO, Inc.



VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated via...

Decorative street light poles , from VISCO, Inc.



VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO can...

Decorative traffic signal poles , from VISCO, Inc.



VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles and...

ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit , from SC Petal SA



Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...

All-Cut Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



All-Cut Blades are Supreme grade diamond blades designed for maximum performance and superior functionality on a wide range of applications. Their Alternating segments, Undercut protection, Slanted U gullets,...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...

Asphalt Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Asphalt Blades are used for cutting asphalt and asphalt over concrete roadways. Asphalt Diamond Blades come laser welded, u-slot gullets with heavy duty core and undercut protection. Asphalt Blades are...

Automatic Candle extruder , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

automotive Steering & Suspension Components (Except Spring)Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Mfrs., of Roll Formed metal Steering Wheel Rims & Rings for later assembly and other components. All Metals Used: Ferrous & Non-Ferrous. Channel Rings, Wire Rings, and other styles of Rings developed...

Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades are developed for quick, efficient mortar removal, grout repair and cleaning of concrete applications. Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades feature a wide U-gullet design, newly...

Candle Making Machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Chalk making machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Cold forging fasteners , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$1.20

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$0.00

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...

Combination Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls



Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.

Concrete Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Concrete blades are used for cutting concrete, hard concrete, concrete with reinforced bar, block, brick, hard brick, pavers, clay pavers and field stones. Concrete Blades come with the following features;...

Core Bits , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Core Bits are used for core drilling concrete, green concrete, brick, hard brick, clay pavers, pavers, asphalt and field stones. Diamond Core Bits come laser welded. Diamond Core Bits are designed with...

Crack Chaser Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Crack Chaser Blades are brazed and specifically engineered to efficiently clean out and repair cracks and/or imperfections on a wide range of masonry surfaces. Crack Chaser Blades feature a V-shaped segment...

Cup Wheels , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Cup Wheels are used for cutting, grinding and polishing concrete, hard concrete, marble, granite, field stones, paint removal and coating removal. Diamond Cup Wheels feature turbo style arranged segments...

Diamond Profile Wheels , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Diamond Profile Wheels for smoothing and edging granite, marble, stone and tile counter top slabs, edges and corners. Diamond Profile Wheels feature an electroplated bond for fast, smooth cuts and longer...

driver bit magnetizer , from Carbide Processors

$7.13

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...

Dry Cut Core Bits , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Dry Cut Core Bits are designed with premium grade diamonds for superior dry cutting of concrete, brick, block, pavers and asphalt. Dry Cut Diamond Core Bits are laser welded with a shank length of 10”. Dry...

Dry Cut Tile Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Dry Cutting Tile Blades are specifically designed for dry cutting ceramic tile and porcelain tile applications. Dry Cut diamond tile blades provide fast cutting action and feature cooling holes and a continuous...

Ductile Iron Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Ductile Iron Blades feature Swirl Electroplated Diamond Side Protection on the core specifically designed to eliminate “pipe pinching”. These Premium grade, Turbo segmented diamond blades deliver...

Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures , from Hane Instruments Ltd



Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,...

Filter Unit- CP 1000 , from Carbide Processors

$599.00

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...

Filter Unit- CP 2000 , from Carbide Processors

$1,198.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2002 , from Carbide Processors

$2,038.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2020 , from Carbide Processors

$2,398.00

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2 , from Carbide Processors

$2,454.00

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...

Filter Units- CP 3000 , from Carbide Processors

$2,158.00

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor , from Carbide Processors

$2,638.00

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit , from Carbide Processors

$1,798.00

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo , from Carbide Processors

$4,385.00

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of filter...

Filter Units- Wall Mount , from Carbide Processors

$675.00

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most grinders...

Final Cut Saw Blade , from Carbide Processors

$67.46

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

Fire Fighting Monitors , from FOX VPS LTD



We have been producing fire fighting monitors and foam proportioning systems for over 20 years. We manufacture the Chubb monitor as well as a range of our own derivative products. As well as refurbishing...

Glass Tile Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Glass Tile Blades feature a sintered, continuous rim design to consistently deliver fast, smooth, chip-free cutting. Glass Tile Diamond Blades are durable and provide extended blade life for wet use applications.

Granite and Marble Core Bits , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Granite and Marble Core Bits are designed for cutting thicker applications of stone incuding marble slabs, granite slabs and concrete slabs. Granite and Marble diamond Core Bits with .197 height are brazed...

Green Concrete Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Green Concrete Blades are used for cutting green concrete, asphalt, and asphalt over concrete roadways. Green Concrete Diamond Blades come laser welded, turbo segmented, core designed with gullets and...

Grinding Shoes , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Grinding Shoes are designed for grinding and polishing concrete floors. Diamond Grinding Shoes come brazed, soft bond, hard bond, standard bond and with mixed grit. Concrete diamond Grinding Shoes fit...

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...

Hydraulic Cylinders , from FOX VPS LTD



We produce a range of standard and special application hydraulic cylinders for uses such as foundation piling rigs, fork lift trucks, tunneling machines, drilling rigs, presses, waste compactors, aircraft...

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set , from Carbide Processors

$35.70

Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR 1/4"...

knife sets , from Shenghai Cutler Kitchen Utensils

$0.00

Knife sets including the case

LongLife Saw Blades , from Carbide Processors



Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to create...