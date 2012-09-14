PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Decorative light bollards Decorative light bollards, from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety solution. VISCO...
Decorative non lighted bollards Decorative non lighted bollards, from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist in...
Decorative pedestrian scale light poles Decorative pedestrian scale light poles, from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated via...
Decorative street light poles Decorative street light poles, from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO can...
Decorative traffic signal poles Decorative traffic signal poles, from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles and...
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA

Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
All-Cut Blades All-Cut Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

All-Cut Blades are Supreme grade diamond blades designed for maximum performance and superior functionality on a wide range of applications. Their Alternating segments, Undercut protection, Slanted U gullets,...
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
Asphalt Blades Asphalt Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Asphalt Blades are used for cutting asphalt and asphalt over concrete roadways. Asphalt Diamond Blades come laser welded, u-slot gullets with heavy duty core and undercut protection. Asphalt Blades are...
Automatic Candle extruder Automatic Candle extruder, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz
automotive Steering & Suspension Components (Except Spring)Manufacturing automotive Steering & Suspension Components (Except Spring)Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Mfrs., of Roll Formed metal Steering Wheel Rims & Rings for later assembly and other components. All Metals Used: Ferrous & Non-Ferrous. Channel Rings, Wire Rings, and other styles of Rings developed...
Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades are developed for quick, efficient mortar removal, grout repair and cleaning of concrete applications. Blue Boulette Tuck Point Blades feature a wide U-gullet design, newly...
Candle Making Machine Candle Making Machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
Chalk making machine Chalk making machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
Cold forging fasteners Cold forging fasteners, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Combination Valves Combination Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.
Concrete Blades Concrete Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Concrete blades are used for cutting concrete, hard concrete, concrete with reinforced bar, block, brick, hard brick, pavers, clay pavers and field stones. Concrete Blades come with the following features;...
Core Bits Core Bits, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Core Bits are used for core drilling concrete, green concrete, brick, hard brick, clay pavers, pavers, asphalt and field stones. Diamond Core Bits come laser welded. Diamond Core Bits are designed with...
Crack Chaser Blades Crack Chaser Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Crack Chaser Blades are brazed and specifically engineered to efficiently clean out and repair cracks and/or imperfections on a wide range of masonry surfaces. Crack Chaser Blades feature a V-shaped segment...
Cup Wheels Cup Wheels, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Cup Wheels are used for cutting, grinding and polishing concrete, hard concrete, marble, granite, field stones, paint removal and coating removal. Diamond Cup Wheels feature turbo style arranged segments...
Diamond Profile Wheels Diamond Profile Wheels, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Diamond Profile Wheels for smoothing and edging granite, marble, stone and tile counter top slabs, edges and corners. Diamond Profile Wheels feature an electroplated bond for fast, smooth cuts and longer...
driver bit magnetizer driver bit magnetizer, from Carbide Processors
The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...
Dry Cut Core Bits Dry Cut Core Bits, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Dry Cut Core Bits are designed with premium grade diamonds for superior dry cutting of concrete, brick, block, pavers and asphalt. Dry Cut Diamond Core Bits are laser welded with a shank length of 10”. Dry...
Dry Cut Tile Blades Dry Cut Tile Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Dry Cutting Tile Blades are specifically designed for dry cutting ceramic tile and porcelain tile applications. Dry Cut diamond tile blades provide fast cutting action and feature cooling holes and a continuous...
Ductile Iron Blades Ductile Iron Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Ductile Iron Blades feature Swirl Electroplated Diamond Side Protection on the core specifically designed to eliminate “pipe pinching”. These Premium grade, Turbo segmented diamond blades deliver...
Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures, from Hane Instruments Ltd

Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,...
Filter Unit- CP 1000 Filter Unit- CP 1000, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...
Filter Unit- CP 2000 Filter Unit- CP 2000, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2002 Filter Unit- CP 2002, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2020 Filter Unit- CP 2020, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...
Filter Units- CP 2002-2 Filter Units- CP 2002-2, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...
Filter Units- CP 3000 Filter Units- CP 3000, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Filter Units- Lab Unit Filter Units- Lab Unit, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover
Filter Units- Turbo Filter Units- Turbo, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of filter...
Filter Units- Wall Mount Filter Units- Wall Mount, from Carbide Processors
Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most grinders...
Final Cut Saw Blade Final Cut Saw Blade, from Carbide Processors
Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade
Fire Fighting Monitors Fire Fighting Monitors, from FOX VPS LTD

We have been producing fire fighting monitors and foam proportioning systems for over 20 years. We manufacture the Chubb monitor as well as a range of our own derivative products. As well as refurbishing...
Glass Tile Blades Glass Tile Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Glass Tile Blades feature a sintered, continuous rim design to consistently deliver fast, smooth, chip-free cutting. Glass Tile Diamond Blades are durable and provide extended blade life for wet use applications.
Granite and Marble Core Bits Granite and Marble Core Bits, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Granite and Marble Core Bits are designed for cutting thicker applications of stone incuding marble slabs, granite slabs and concrete slabs. Granite and Marble diamond Core Bits with .197 height are brazed...
Green Concrete Blades Green Concrete Blades, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Green Concrete Blades are used for cutting green concrete, asphalt, and asphalt over concrete roadways. Green Concrete Diamond Blades come laser welded, turbo segmented, core designed with gullets and...
Grinding Shoes Grinding Shoes, from Diamond Blade Dealer

Grinding Shoes are designed for grinding and polishing concrete floors. Diamond Grinding Shoes come brazed, soft bond, hard bond, standard bond and with mixed grit. Concrete diamond Grinding Shoes fit...
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...
Hydraulic Cylinders Hydraulic Cylinders, from FOX VPS LTD

We produce a range of standard and special application hydraulic cylinders for uses such as foundation piling rigs, fork lift trucks, tunneling machines, drilling rigs, presses, waste compactors, aircraft...
Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set, from Carbide Processors
Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR 1/4"...
knife sets knife sets, from Shenghai Cutler Kitchen Utensils
Knife sets including the case
LongLife Saw Blades LongLife Saw Blades, from Carbide Processors

Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to create...
LongLife Saw Blades LongLife Saw Blades, from Carbide Processors

LongLife Saw Blades are made from exceptionally high grade steel plate paired with advanced cermet II saw tips that last longer and are more resistant to breakage. LongLife Saw Blades can be run at faster...
