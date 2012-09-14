Architectural & Structural Metals , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...

Casting , from FOX VPS LTD



Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...

CNC Machining , from Trout Tool Company Limited



1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)

custom roll forming , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



EDM , from Trout Tool Company Limited



1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...

Electrophoretic Coating , from Metal Colours Limited



Electrophoretic Paint: An automatic electrophoretic paint (E-coat) plant with a process window of 1.5m x 0.9m x 0.3m and a maximum load capacity of 250Kg. E-coat offers high corrosion resistance coupled...

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Flat Spring Manaufacture , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms



Flat Springs: We work for a wide range of companies including the electronics, aerospace, medical, marine and food industries, catering for both small batch and large volume production work. We manufacture...

Laser Cutting & Profiles , from DMS Laser Profiles Ltd



MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser cutters,...

Machining , from FOX VPS LTD



We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology. * Normal Batch...

Milling , from Jenkins Engineering Services



2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm. New 2002 & 2005 Number of Tools: 30 off Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software. Linear rapid Traverse...

OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China , from Tronixlink PIL



Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize the best options for printed circuit board and end product...

Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Powder Coating , from JC Engineering Products



JC Engineering offer full powder coating facilities.

Powder Coating , from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd



Powder Coating: We operate two powder coating lines suitable for large jobs up to 7m x 2.4m x 2.4m. We offer a range of colours, finishes and textures using epoxy, epoxy/polyester and polyester powder...

Powder Coating & Metal Finishing , from Hane Instruments Ltd



Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...

Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers , from Hane Instruments Ltd



Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...

Prefabricated Metal Building Component Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Presswork , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms



Presswork: Recent expansion has included the purchase of a range of press machines giving us upto 40tons capacity equipped with air & roll feeds. We can also design and build presstools from drawings...

Presswork , from Trout Tool Company Limited



Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...

Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.



Sheet Metalwork , from JC Engineering Products



Sheet metalwork, CNC Punching, folding & Fabricating. Capacity includes: New Delta 1250RS Thin Turret: 19 Station (Sleeved) Thin Turret, 3 off 88.9mm Diameter Auto Index Stations, 1275mm Y Axis...

Spring Making , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms



Springs: We manufacture both coil and flat springs including compression, extension, torsion, tapered and drawbar to name a few. We make both standard spring configurations as well as specialty springs...

Stove Enamelling , from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd



Stove enamelling: We offer a stove enamelling service in a range of colours. Air Drying Systems: For items that are sensitive to the heat we offer a range of air drying finishes for wood, plastics and...

Toolmaking , from Trout Tool Company Limited



Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...

Turning , from Jenkins Engineering Services



1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000 Horizontal CNC Lathe Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm. New 2000 Max Diameter through bore: 66mm X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm. 1998 Machine.

We provide services in metal processing , from Micar SRL



We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...

Wireform Manufacture , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms



Wireforms: We manufacture a variety of wireform shapes from stock upto 10mm diameter in a range of materials. Our CNC wireforming machine which has unlimited feed upto 3mm allows us to produce parts to...

Zinc Nickel Plating , from Metal Colours Limited



Zinc-Nickel Plating: One automatic rack plant with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 0.9m x 1.1m. One large automatic barrel process plant with 1.2m cylinder. Both plants are operating an alkaline zinc-nickel...