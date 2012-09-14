|
|
|Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural & Structural Metals, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Casting, from FOX VPS LTD
Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...
|
|
|
|
CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited
1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm)
40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle
UltiMax control and software tools
16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer
Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
|
|
|
|
custom roll forming, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation)
Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm)
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
|
|
|
|
Electrophoretic Coating, from Metal Colours Limited
Electrophoretic Paint: An automatic electrophoretic paint (E-coat) plant with a process window of 1.5m x 0.9m x 0.3m and a maximum load capacity of 250Kg. E-coat offers high corrosion resistance coupled...
|
|
|
|
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Flat Spring Manaufacture, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Flat Springs: We work for a wide range of companies including the electronics, aerospace, medical, marine and food industries, catering for both small batch and large volume production work. We manufacture...
|
|
|
|
Laser Cutting & Profiles, from DMS Laser Profiles Ltd
MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES
From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser cutters,...
|
|
|
|
Machining, from FOX VPS LTD
We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology.
* Normal Batch...
|
|
|
|
Milling, from Jenkins Engineering Services
2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre
X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm.
New 2002 & 2005
Number of Tools: 30 off
Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software.
Linear rapid Traverse...
|
|
|
|
|
Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Powder Coating, from JC Engineering Products
JC Engineering offer full powder coating facilities.
|
|
|
|
Powder Coating, from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd
Powder Coating: We operate two powder coating lines suitable for large jobs up to 7m x 2.4m x 2.4m. We offer a range of colours, finishes and textures using epoxy, epoxy/polyester and polyester powder...
|
|
|
|
Powder Coating & Metal Finishing, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...
|
|
|
|
Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...
|
|
|
|
Prefabricated Metal Building Component Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Presswork, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Presswork: Recent expansion has included the purchase of a range of press machines giving us upto 40tons capacity equipped with air & roll feeds. We can also design and build presstools from drawings...
|
|
|
|
Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
|
|
|
|
Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Sheet Metalwork, from JC Engineering Products
Sheet metalwork, CNC Punching, folding & Fabricating. Capacity includes:
New Delta 1250RS Thin Turret: 19 Station (Sleeved) Thin Turret, 3 off 88.9mm Diameter Auto Index Stations, 1275mm Y Axis...
|
|
|
|
Spring Making, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Springs: We manufacture both coil and flat springs including compression, extension, torsion, tapered and drawbar to name a few. We make both standard spring configurations as well as specialty springs...
|
|
|
|
Stove Enamelling, from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd
Stove enamelling: We offer a stove enamelling service in a range of colours.
Air Drying Systems: For items that are sensitive to the heat we offer a range of air drying finishes for wood, plastics and...
|
|
|
|
Toolmaking, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...
|
|
|
|
Turning, from Jenkins Engineering Services
1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000
Horizontal CNC Lathe
Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm.
New 2000
Max Diameter through bore: 66mm
X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm.
1998 Machine.
|
|
|
|
We provide services in metal processing, from Micar SRL
We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...
|
|
|
|
Wireform Manufacture, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Wireforms: We manufacture a variety of wireform shapes from stock upto 10mm diameter in a range of materials. Our CNC wireforming machine which has unlimited feed upto 3mm allows us to produce parts to...
|
|
|
|
Zinc Nickel Plating, from Metal Colours Limited
Zinc-Nickel Plating: One automatic rack plant with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 0.9m x 1.1m. One large automatic barrel process plant with 1.2m cylinder. Both plants are operating an alkaline zinc-nickel...
|
|
|
|
Zinc Plating, from Metal Colours Limited
Zinc Plating: Three automatic rack plants with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 1.5m x 0.7m. Two large automatic barrel process plants with 1.2m cylinders. The process solutions are alkaline non-cyanide...
|Services 1 - 33 of 33
|Page: 1