Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall
10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size
High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency
160 A surge current...
lithium polymer batteries, from Creup Technologies Ltd.
More light weight, thinner and smaller, softcase packaging and great safety performance, higher energy density than classical Li-ion system, flexible & custom designs, no memory effect and long cycle...
NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,...
Sahara Slate PC, from TabletKiosk
Sahara Slate PC® i500 Tablet PCs are designed to enhance productivity for mobile professionals by offering a no compromise computing solution that makes doing work on-the-go as efficient as when back...