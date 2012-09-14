PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit 11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit, from PDU Cables

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...
Cable Configuration Tool Cable Configuration Tool, from PDU Cables

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...
Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes, from PDU Cables

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...
Contract Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing, from WideBand Corporation
$0.00
WideBand Corporation Manufacturing Capabilities WideBand Corporation is currently seeking contract manufacturing opportunities and product development partnerships. Background: WideBand Corporation,...
Custom Labeling Custom Labeling, from PDU Cables

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...
UL Listed Power Whips UL Listed Power Whips, from PDU Cables

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...
