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Computer & Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing

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Platinum Company Profiles

Cato Digital

Cato Digital

Cato Digital is a leading provider of low cost, low carbon bare metal. Cato’s platform combines circular economy hardware, stranded data center power capacity, and clean energy to directly...

Company Profiles

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.

AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division offers a wide selection of programmable dc linear,...

BELTRONICS

BELTRONICS

BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS manufactures products under the STi DRIVER, BELTRONICS...

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial, rugged, and military markets. We manufacture 1U to 6U ATX and...

Creup Technologies Ltd.

Creup Technologies Ltd.

CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy and pollution problems have drawn more and more attention...

Electronic Design & Research

Electronic Design & Research

Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules, such as relays/switches, high-speed push-pull drivers, several...

Flash Cloud Storage

Flash Cloud Storage

Flash Cloud Storage provides an economical and effective cloud storage platform that enables users to store, access and share their data files from virtually any location. Cloud data storage is...

Greater China Electronics Ltd.

Greater China Electronics Ltd.

We are a professinonal high-tech manufacturer specialised in P&D production and sales of AV & computer peripheral in China. Our headquater is located in HongKong and the factory and...

Micro 2000

Micro 2000

Founded in 1990, privately held, and headquartered in Glendale, California, Micro2000 is the industry leader in PC hardware diagnostics for Windows® computers through its award-winning...

Micro 2000 Inc.

Micro 2000 Inc.

Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO Rob McFarlane in 1990 to provide professional quality computer...

Network Technologies Inc

Network Technologies Inc

Network Technologies Inc manufactures keyboard-video-mouse (KVM) and audio/video switches, splitters and extenders for computers (PC, MAC, and SUN, including USB) and video sources (DVD player,...

NorthSeas AMT

NorthSeas AMT

NorthSeas AMT was founded in 2003 to provide the global marketplace with simple and effective e-mail management solutions. NorthSeas has recently qualified for the Top Tech Companies 25 Up and...

PDU Cables

PDU Cables

PDU Cables manufacture and distribute power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America. Known for its industry-leading innovation, PDU Cables was the first...

Rouchon Industries

Rouchon Industries

Rouchon Industries, Inc., dba Swiftech, is a publicly traded company specializing in thermal dissipation for the computer industry. Swiftech offers a wide range of products in the air,...

RSI Inc./CRI Division

RSI Inc./CRI Division

RSI Inc./CRI Division is a leading provider of rugged IT equipment for the military and oil markets.  RSI is an SBA Certified Small Disadvantaged Business and is ISO 9001-2000 and AS9100...

Star Micronics EMEA

Star Micronics EMEA

Manufacturer and supplier of point of sale printer solutions for retail. Point of sale solutions include receipt, slip, label, cheque and journal printers. POS printers are based on thermal, impact...

TabletKiosk

TabletKiosk

TabletKiosk manufactures and distributes a complete line of slate style Tablet PCs and Ultra-Mobile PCs featuring both resistive touch screen and active digitizer input options for on the go...

WideBand Corporation

WideBand Corporation

WideBand Corporation, based just north of Kansas City, Missouri, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-end computer networking components.  WideBand designs and manufacturers a full line of...

Wolfe Systems

Wolfe Systems

Mouse ATC - the step forward in controller engineering: www.wolfe-systems.com.  The easy natural movements of the Mouse ATC patterned after the everyday rotation of the hand like opening a...

Zendex Corp

Zendex Corp

Zendex is a full-service provider of PC/104+ and other single board computers, embedded processor boards, multi-function boards, CIMbus, Multibus and iSBX modules, industrial enclosures and custom...

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