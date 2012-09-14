PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Computer & Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing
Computer Storage Device Manufacturing
Computer Terminal Manufacturing
Electronic Computer Manufacturing
  
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division... 
BELTRONICS BELTRONICS West Chester, OH
BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS... 
Chassis Plans Chassis Plans San Diego, CA
Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial,... 
Creup Technologies Ltd. Creup Technologies Ltd. Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy... 
Electronic Design & Research Electronic Design & Research Louisville, KY
Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules,... 
Flash Cloud Storage Flash Cloud Storage AR
Flash Cloud Storage provides an economical and effective cloud storage platform that enables users to store, access and share their data... 
Greater China Electronics Ltd. Greater China Electronics Ltd. HongKong, China
We are a professinonal high-tech manufacturer specialised in P&D production and sales of AV & computer peripheral in China. Our... 
Micro 2000 Micro 2000 East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Founded in 1990, privately held, and headquartered in Glendale, California, Micro2000 is the industry leader in PC hardware diagnostics... 
Micro 2000 Inc. Micro 2000 Inc. Glendale, CA
Micro 2000 Inc. (http://www.Micro2000.com) provides computer diagnostic tools for computer professionals. Micro 2000 was founded by CEO... 
Network Technologies Inc Network Technologies Inc Aurora, OH
Network Technologies Inc manufactures keyboard-video-mouse (KVM) and audio/video switches, splitters and extenders for computers (PC, MAC,... 
NorthSeas AMT NorthSeas AMT Ottawa, Canada
NorthSeas AMT was founded in 2003 to provide the global marketplace with simple and effective e-mail management solutions. NorthSeas has... 
PDU Cables PDU Cables Minnetonka, MN
PDU Cables manufacture and distribute power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America. Known for... 
Rouchon Industries Rouchon Industries (RCHN) Signal Hill, CA
Rouchon Industries, Inc., dba Swiftech, is a publicly traded company specializing in thermal dissipation for the computer industry. Swiftech... 
RSI Inc./CRI Division RSI Inc./CRI Division Austin, TX
RSI Inc./CRI Division is a leading provider of rugged IT equipment for the military and oil markets.  RSI is an SBA Certified Small... 
Star Micronics EMEA Star Micronics EMEA High Wycombe, United Kingdom
Manufacturer and supplier of point of sale printer solutions for retail. Point of sale solutions include receipt, slip, label, cheque and... 
TabletKiosk TabletKiosk Torrance, CA
TabletKiosk manufactures and distributes a complete line of slate style Tablet PCs and Ultra-Mobile PCs featuring both resistive touch screen... 
WideBand Corporation WideBand Corporation Gallatin, MO
WideBand Corporation, based just north of Kansas City, Missouri, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-end computer networking components. ... 
Wolfe Systems Wolfe Systems Colorado Springs, CO
Mouse ATC - the step forward in controller engineering: www.wolfe-systems.com.  The easy natural movements of the Mouse ATC patterned... 
Zendex Corp Zendex Corp
Zendex is a full-service provider of PC/104+ and other single board computers, embedded processor boards, multi-function boards, CIMbus,... 
