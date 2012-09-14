|
Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost.
Multi-axis control:
- PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings.
Encoders:
- Up to IP69K protection
-...
Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming.
PLC Modules:
- Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95
Polished brass frame with high gloss rosewood base
High accuracy quartz movement
Long life AA battery included
Size: 5 5/8" x 6"
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in a glossy...
Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95
Polished solid brass desk clock and pen
Armillary sphere design creates adjustable viewing angles
High accuracy quartz movement
Long life battery included
Size: 3 7/8" x 6 1/8"
Lifetime...
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall
10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size
High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency
160 A surge current...
Executive Billable Hour Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95
Seiko Movement
Expandable gold tone metal band
Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in a square hinged pillow box covered in black alligator leatherette
Comes...
Gas sampling Kit, from Gresham Gas Sampling
Gas sampling Kit: contains all you need to start collecting Gas Samples: one Gas Sampling Pump, six 55ml Stainless Steel Sample Cylinders, one Filling Indicator, one Purging Attachment, Connecting Tube,...
HALT/HASS Test Systems, from Hanse Environmental, Inc.
Hanse HALT/HASS Advanced Chamber Systems come in the widest range of models in the industry. Ranging from a 12"x12" to a large 70"x70", all with a six-degree-of-freedom vibration (6dof)...
HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces...
JR-1000, from ACR Systems
The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),...
Power Logger, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
From setup to data gathering, to issuing a comprehensive final report, the low cost PS2500 Power Logger offers complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. It measures voltage, current,...
Power Quality Analyzer, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
The PowerSight PS4500 Power Quality Analyzer is the best choice if you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-use power monitor suitable for all types of power studies. It is a data logger, energy and demand...
Power/Energy Monitor, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Get complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. The PS3500 measures voltage, current, KW, KVA, KVAR, true power factor, displacement power factor, KWh, Hz, elapsed and estimated cost,...
Rackmount Computers, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
$0.00
Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product availability.
Single Board Computers, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
$0.00
Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs, PICMG...
SmartButton Data Logger, from ACR Systems
The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site...
SmartReader Plus Data Loggers, from ACR Systems
ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are...
The Billable Hour Classic Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95
Seiko Movement
Padded black leather band
Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in an understated black gift box
Comes in men's and women's sizes
Trenton Backplanes, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
$0.00
Trenton backplanes come in all shapes and sizes designed to deliver years of trouble service in the most rugged embedded computing applications. These backplanse adhere to industry standards like PICMG...
TRH-1000 Data Logger, from ACR Systems
The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger in...