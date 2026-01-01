Products & Services

Within Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, & Control Instruments Manufacturing

Platinum Products & Services

Motion Control Technology

Motion Control Technology

AMCI

Product

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2,...

Position Sensing Solutions

Position Sensing Solutions

AMCI

Product

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K...

Specialty I/O Modules

Specialty I/O Modules

AMCI

Product

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT,...

Gold Products & Services

Installation

Installation

ForTest

Service

ForTest is available to install its testing equipment on your site. The technical staff will set the instrument with the correct test parameters to identify the leak rates to comply with sector...

Periodic Calibration

Periodic Calibration

ForTest

Service

The ForTest periodic calibration service consists of scheduling a periodic calibration plan to guarantee metrological traceability compared to the national samples and therefore meet ISO9000...

T6990 Entry level air leak test equipment

T6990 Entry level air leak test equipment

ForTest

Product

T6990 Absolute decay entry-level leak tester. Always easier. T6990, recalculating the success of its predecessor M6990, an obviously enhanced user interface, thanks to an innovative tempered glass...

T8090 Dual Absolute leak tester

T8090 Dual Absolute leak tester

ForTest

Product

The Dual Absolute. The new Dual Absolute technology makes it possible to eliminate the disadvantages of a classic differential system, improve its advantages and renew an industry that has been...

T8730 Continuous measurement universal flow tester

T8730 Continuous measurement universal flow tester

ForTest

Product

Flow measurement with solid-state sensor T8730 was designed for the precise task of measuring flows on parts such as filters (medicinal, diesel or petrol), tubes, nozzles, openings and valves. Other...

T8990 Absolute air leak test equipment

T8990 Absolute air leak test equipment

ForTest

Product

T8990 Absolute decay universal leak tester A touch of innovation The new T8990 leak tester was designed to improve what was considered the best device in ForTest's history, the M8990. The new video...

T8997 Leak test and flow test equipment "all in one"

T8997 Leak test and flow test equipment "all in one"

ForTest

Product

A touch of innovation The new T8997 leak tester was designed with the idea of combining two different types of measurement in a single instrument, making it suitable for leak tests and flow...

Technical Support

Technical Support

ForTest

Service

ForTest avails of highly qualified staff capable of supporting you in the event of technical or application problems. Both over the phone or on the client's site, ForTest can resolve any support...

Products & Services

Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock

Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock

The Billable Hour Company

$49.95Product

Polished brass frame with high gloss rosewood base High accuracy quartz movement Long life AA battery included Size: 5 5/8" x 6" Lifetime Limited Warranty  Packaged in a...

Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock

Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock

The Billable Hour Company

$54.95Product

Polished solid brass desk clock and pen Armillary sphere design creates adjustable viewing angles High accuracy quartz movement Long life battery included Size: 3 7/8" x 6 1/8"...

D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control

D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control

Electronic Design & Research

$49.98Product

Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at maximum switching frequency 160 A surge...

D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control

D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control

Electronic Design & Research

$49.98Product

Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge...

Executive Billable Hour Watch

Executive Billable Hour Watch

The Billable Hour Company

$54.95Product

Seiko Movement Expandable gold tone metal band Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing Lifetime Limited Warranty Packaged in a square hinged pillow box covered in black alligator...

Gas sampling Kit

Gas sampling Kit

Gresham Gas Sampling

Product

Gas sampling Kit: contains all you need to start collecting Gas Samples: one Gas Sampling Pump, six 55ml Stainless Steel Sample Cylinders, one Filling Indicator, one Purging Attachment, Connecting...

HALT/HASS Test Systems

HALT/HASS Test Systems

Hanse Environmental, Inc.

Product

Hanse HALT/HASS Advanced Chamber Systems come in the widest range of models in the industry. Ranging from a 12"x12" to a large 70"x70", all with a six-degree-of-freedom vibration...

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Product

The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0...

JR-1000

JR-1000

ACR Systems

Product

The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version...

Laptop Computer Rentals Toronto Ontario

Laptop Computer Rentals Toronto Ontario

CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Service

CTR, Toronto laptop rental solutions. (416) 795-6936. CTR is a Toronto Ontario area company providing short term laptop rental solutions to businesses throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Power Logger

Power Logger

CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Product

From setup to data gathering, to issuing a comprehensive final report, the low cost PS2500 Power Logger offers complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. It measures voltage,...

Power Quality Analyzer

Power Quality Analyzer

CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Product

The PowerSight PS4500 Power Quality Analyzer is the best choice if you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-use power monitor suitable for all types of power studies. It is a data logger, energy and...

Power/Energy Monitor

Power/Energy Monitor

CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Product

Get complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. The PS3500 measures voltage, current, KW, KVA, KVAR, true power factor, displacement power factor, KWh, Hz, elapsed and estimated...

Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario

Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario

CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Service

CTR, Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario. (416) 795-6936. CTR is a Toronto Ontario area company providing short term projector rentals to businesses throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Rackmount Computers

Rackmount Computers

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00Product

Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product...

Single Board Computers

Single Board Computers

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00Product

Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs,...

SmartButton Data Logger

SmartButton Data Logger

ACR Systems

Product

The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for...

SmartReader Plus Data Loggers

SmartReader Plus Data Loggers

ACR Systems

Product

ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers...

The Billable Hour Classic Watch

The Billable Hour Classic Watch

The Billable Hour Company

$49.95Product

Seiko Movement Padded black leather band Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing Lifetime Limited Warranty Packaged in an understated black gift box Comes in men's and women's sizes

Trenton Backplanes

Trenton Backplanes

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00Product

Trenton backplanes come in all shapes and sizes designed to deliver years of trouble service in the most rugged embedded computing applications. These backplanse adhere to industry standards like...

TRH-1000 Data Logger

TRH-1000 Data Logger

ACR Systems

Product

The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger...

Products & Services 1 - 32 of 32