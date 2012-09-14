Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics



The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software , from Baxa Corporation



A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter , from Baxa Corporation



Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the surgeon...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or cementless...

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



A novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design. The system includes both pegged and keeled glenoid designs, as well as short- and long-stemmed humeral prosthesis options.

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$43,000.00

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC



THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

Consumable Inventory Management Software , from Novatek International



Novatek’s Consumable Management Software (CMS) is a 21 CFR part 11 compliant, comprehensive inventory management system. It allows management of purchase orders, receivables, inventory locations, transfers,...

CRP™ Cuff Repair Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The CRP™ is the first fixable suture anchor plate on the market. It is intended for augmentation of transosseous rotator cuff repair, especially in massive tears and re-ruptures in proximity to osteopenic...

CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs , from Baxa Corporation



Featuring a unique hub design that provides vented access to vials or non-vented access to IV bags, performing the work of two devices. Both bags and vials may then be accessed in one procedure - avoiding...

D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application , from Novatek International



D.A.T.A. is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant application used to manage and exchange information in all industries. It is made of three distinct modules: a document management system, an audit module and a training...

Dental Chair , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.



Dental DT-20 Law cost DT-20A DT-20B DT-21 DT-21F DT-21J DT-26E Economic DT-33X DT-32X Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic...

Dental new model , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.



Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic Zero position return Automatic action Head rest Double action Head set Movable arm rest to facilitate...

Dental Software Programs , from DentalBillingSoftware.com

$499.00

DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.

DermaPen - Needling Pen , from Equipmed



DermaPen is much safer and effective in piercing the skin than Needling Rollers. It has a superior effect on collagen and elastin rejuvenation, direct EGF supply into deeper layers of the skin without...

Dry Pro PICC Line Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$34.95

If you have PICC (Peripherally inserted central catheter) you know the area around where the PICC cannot get wet. The Dry Pro™ uses our same vacuum seal over your PICC or IV line, but is tan colored...

Dry Pro Waterproof Cast and Bandage Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$33.95

The Dry Pro is a patented vacuum sealed completely waterproof cast, bandage, PICC line, ostomy and prosthetic cover. It gives you or your child's quality of life back. We save vacations, summers and sanity!

Dry Pro Waterproof Ostomy Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$53.95

Developed by Dry Corp a division of Xero Products LLC, the Dry Pro™ Waterproof Ostomy Protector has just been launched. The Dry Pro™ for ostomy is made of a high quality surgical rubber material...

Dry Pro Waterproof Prosthetic Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$63.95

The Dry Pro™ is the only prosthesis protector with the patented watertight vacuum seal and can bring back your quality of life. The Dry Pro™ fits snuggly yet comfortably during a shower, a...

ECG-101S,102,603 , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.



Hand held ECG 19*9*3,5 CM High resolution thermal printing array system High frequency response reach to 150Hz Rhythm Lead selectable LCD impuls wave Capable of printing continuous one channel...

Electrocardiograph , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.



Electrocardiograph ECG-101 Digital Single channel ECG-101G Digital Single Channel & Wave LCD ECG-300 Digital Three Channel & Analyzes ECG-803 Digital Three Channel & Wave LCD Without...

Environmental Monitoring Program , from Novatek International



Environmental Monitoring Program is an application capable of capturing all environmental data in a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant, fully validated system. It is envisioned for sterile and non sterile health...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers , from Baxa Corporation



Baxa introduced the Exacta-Med Dispensers in 1975 for use in hospitals to provide a safer alternative for dosing oral liquid medications than a hypodermic syringe. Exacta-Med Dispensers provide safe oral...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections , from Baxa Corporation



Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, offers the Exacta-Med Oral Dispenser specifically designed for safe oral liquid delivery. The Exacta-Med Dispenser’s...

Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder , from Baxa Corporation



The Baxa Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder is the only closed closed system that handles both macro and micro ingredients. The EM2400 is a Windows®-based system that utilizes graphic...

Fetal Heart Rate Doppler , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.



Sono Trax Lite <without LCD display> Sono Trax Basic <with LCD display> Sono Trax Lite • Easy-to-use • High sensitivity interchangeable probe • Automatic and manual...

Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S) , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.



Pulse O SPO2 MD-FO for finger Fos Fingertip Oximeter (FOS) MD-FOpro Pos Fingertip Oximeter (POS2) MD-FOs 90s Fingertip Oximeter (90S)

Finished product Analyzer , from Novatek International



The Finished Product Analyzer module is a software application that is used for capturing the test data from finished product testing. This application consists of Product Registration, where the user...

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.



NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

Gas sampling Kit , from Gresham Gas Sampling



Gas sampling Kit: contains all you need to start collecting Gas Samples: one Gas Sampling Pump, six 55ml Stainless Steel Sample Cylinders, one Filling Indicator, one Purging Attachment, Connecting Tube,...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement , from Eden Spine, LLC



The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

GTFx Greater Tuberosity Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The patent pending GTFx plate is a minimally invasive method of treatment for fractures of the greater tuberosity and for the treatment of cuff avulsions. The GTFx combines an asymmetrical low profile...

Imaging Devices (Medical) , from Mezocore Technologies



Vein finder Devices

Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis takes off where the Luna leaves off by the addition of anchor bolts through the base plate of the device. This allows for enhanced short term stability.

Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis is an anatomic, press-fit humeral head replacement that is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional stemmed devices. With the stemless design, optimal...

Medical Cables and Parts , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.



ECG Parts ECG Palient Cable Patient monitor cable Spo2/sensor cables Holter&Telemeter box EEG calbes Leadwire Connectors

MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser , from Baxa Corporation



The MicroFuse® Infuser was designed for intermittent, fixed-rate drug delivery. It provides a simple, low-cost alternative to proprietary minibag delivery systems and expensive infusion pumps. Specialized...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from Dynamics West



Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...

Mobile Diagnostic Instruments , from Alacriton



applications in area of Cardiovascular, General and other Medical specialities.

Mobile Suction Units , from Supreme Enterprises



The Eterno is a multi-powered aspirator that can be used in a wide variety of situations by emergency services, paramedic units and for patient transport (AMBULANCE) because of its battery operation. This...

Motivational Safety Posters , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95

National Safety Compliance offers workplace safety posters. These full-color motivational safety posters are available on a variety of topics. Topics include: safe lifting, back safety, bloodborne pathogens,...

MRI Compatible Eye MAsk , from MRI Mask.com

$1.35

MRI Compatible eye mask. Available in cases of 100, 500 and 1000

neck traction fixer , from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.



We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck traction and our company is located in the capital of People's Republic of China. As you know, nowadays more and more people suffered from the cervical...

neckease , from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.



Our product is 330g in weight with cervical collar design. Users just need to use Hand-pump to inflate the product to give his head and neck gentle and comfortable traction and support. This product applies...

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE , from Eden Spine, LLC



THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC



THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$49,000.00

Model: Accu-Spina Manufacturer: North American Worldwide Year: 2008 Condition: Outstanding Price: $49,000