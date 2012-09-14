Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Cosmetic Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00 - Service

With advances in dental materials and procedures there are many ways patients are able to improve their smile and overall health and confidence. Whether you are looking at improve a tooth or enhance your...

Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics

Product

The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

Restorative Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00 - Service

Even though most patients do their best to take care of their smile, teeth may still become decayed, infected, crack or break and need to be restored. Through improved techniques in modern dentistry we...

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software , from Baxa Corporation

Product

A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter , from Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the surgeon...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or cementless...

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

A novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design. The system includes both pegged and keeled glenoid designs, as well as short- and long-stemmed humeral prosthesis options.

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$43,000.00 - Product

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

Consumable Inventory Management Software , from Novatek International

Product

Novatek’s Consumable Management Software (CMS) is a 21 CFR part 11 compliant, comprehensive inventory management system. It allows management of purchase orders, receivables, inventory locations, transfers,...

CRP™ Cuff Repair Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The CRP™ is the first fixable suture anchor plate on the market. It is intended for augmentation of transosseous rotator cuff repair, especially in massive tears and re-ruptures in proximity to osteopenic...

CyTwo-Fer™ Needle - Unique Dual-Purpose Device for Safe Reconstitution of Hazardous Drugs , from Baxa Corporation

Product

Featuring a unique hub design that provides vented access to vials or non-vented access to IV bags, performing the work of two devices. Both bags and vials may then be accessed in one procedure - avoiding...

D.A.T.A.© Document, Audit, and Training Software Application , from Novatek International

Product

D.A.T.A. is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant application used to manage and exchange information in all industries. It is made of three distinct modules: a document management system, an audit module and a training...

Dental Chair , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Product

Dental DT-20 Law cost DT-20A DT-20B DT-21 DT-21F DT-21J DT-26E Economic DT-33X DT-32X Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic...

Dental new model , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Product

Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic Zero position return Automatic action Head rest Double action Head set Movable arm rest to facilitate...

Dental Software Programs , from DentalBillingSoftware.com

$499.00 - Product

DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.

DermaPen - Needling Pen , from Equipmed

Product

DermaPen is much safer and effective in piercing the skin than Needling Rollers. It has a superior effect on collagen and elastin rejuvenation, direct EGF supply into deeper layers of the skin without...

Dry Pro PICC Line Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$34.95 - Product

If you have PICC (Peripherally inserted central catheter) you know the area around where the PICC cannot get wet. The Dry Pro™ uses our same vacuum seal over your PICC or IV line, but is tan colored...

Dry Pro Waterproof Cast and Bandage Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$33.95 - Product

The Dry Pro is a patented vacuum sealed completely waterproof cast, bandage, PICC line, ostomy and prosthetic cover. It gives you or your child's quality of life back. We save vacations, summers and sanity!

Dry Pro Waterproof Ostomy Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$53.95 - Product

Developed by Dry Corp a division of Xero Products LLC, the Dry Pro™ Waterproof Ostomy Protector has just been launched. The Dry Pro™ for ostomy is made of a high quality surgical rubber material...

Dry Pro Waterproof Prosthetic Protector , from Dry Corp a division of Xero Products, LLC

$63.95 - Product

The Dry Pro™ is the only prosthesis protector with the patented watertight vacuum seal and can bring back your quality of life. The Dry Pro™ fits snuggly yet comfortably during a shower, a...

ECG-101S,102,603 , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Product

Hand held ECG 19*9*3,5 CM High resolution thermal printing array system High frequency response reach to 150Hz Rhythm Lead selectable LCD impuls wave Capable of printing continuous one channel...

Electrocardiograph , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Product

Electrocardiograph ECG-101 Digital Single channel ECG-101G Digital Single Channel & Wave LCD ECG-300 Digital Three Channel & Analyzes ECG-803 Digital Three Channel & Wave LCD Without...

Environmental Monitoring Program , from Novatek International

Product

Environmental Monitoring Program is an application capable of capturing all environmental data in a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant, fully validated system. It is envisioned for sterile and non sterile health...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers , from Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa introduced the Exacta-Med Dispensers in 1975 for use in hospitals to provide a safer alternative for dosing oral liquid medications than a hypodermic syringe. Exacta-Med Dispensers provide safe oral...

Exacta-Med® Oral Dispensers Eliminate Wrong-Route Errors And Inappropriate Clinical Line Connections , from Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, offers the Exacta-Med Oral Dispenser specifically designed for safe oral liquid delivery. The Exacta-Med Dispenser’s...

Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder , from Baxa Corporation

Product

The Baxa Exacta-Mix 2400™ (EM2400) Compounder is the only closed closed system that handles both macro and micro ingredients. The EM2400 is a Windows®-based system that utilizes graphic...

Fetal Heart Rate Doppler , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Product

Sono Trax Lite <without LCD display> Sono Trax Basic <with LCD display> Sono Trax Lite • Easy-to-use • High sensitivity interchangeable probe • Automatic and manual...

Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S) , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Product

Pulse O SPO2 MD-FO for finger Fos Fingertip Oximeter (FOS) MD-FOpro Pos Fingertip Oximeter (POS2) MD-FOs 90s Fingertip Oximeter (90S)

Finished product Analyzer , from Novatek International

Product

The Finished Product Analyzer module is a software application that is used for capturing the test data from finished product testing. This application consists of Product Registration, where the user...

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

Furniture Disassembly & Reassembly , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

$0.00 - Service

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back together?

Furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

Quality furniture repair is comprised of invisibility and durability. Dr. Sofa repairs are virtually seamless; no job should compromise a piece's integrity or current worth. Each repair is done so that...

Furniture Restoration , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

Quality furniture restoration brings back the beauty and integrity of an original piece. That is why the Furniture Surgeon recommends restoring only the damaged or lost areas of any piece of furniture.

Furniture Reupholster , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

Dr. Sofa provides furniture reupholster. Whether it is to revamp your old furniture or to give it a new look, we can provide professional service to all. Why give up your comfortable sofa, when we can...

Furniture Sofa disassembly reassembly Take Apart furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

We at Dr. Sofa have dedicated ourselves to the solution of one of life¿s most perplexing problems: fitting furniture in our homes. The problem is, simple as it may sound, that there are times when...

Gas sampling Kit , from Gresham Gas Sampling

Product

Gas sampling Kit: contains all you need to start collecting Gas Samples: one Gas Sampling Pump, six 55ml Stainless Steel Sample Cylinders, one Filling Indicator, one Purging Attachment, Connecting Tube,...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement , from Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT , from Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

GTFx Greater Tuberosity Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The patent pending GTFx plate is a minimally invasive method of treatment for fractures of the greater tuberosity and for the treatment of cuff avulsions. The GTFx combines an asymmetrical low profile...

Imaging Devices (Medical) , from Mezocore Technologies

Product

Vein finder Devices

Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis takes off where the Luna leaves off by the addition of anchor bolts through the base plate of the device. This allows for enhanced short term stability.

Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis is an anatomic, press-fit humeral head replacement that is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional stemmed devices. With the stemless design, optimal...

Medical Cables and Parts , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Product

ECG Parts ECG Palient Cable Patient monitor cable Spo2/sensor cables Holter&Telemeter box EEG calbes Leadwire Connectors

MicroFuse® Extended Rate Infuser , from Baxa Corporation

Product

The MicroFuse® Infuser was designed for intermittent, fixed-rate drug delivery. It provides a simple, low-cost alternative to proprietary minibag delivery systems and expensive infusion pumps. Specialized...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from Dynamics West

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...

Mobile Diagnostic Instruments , from Alacriton

Product

applications in area of Cardiovascular, General and other Medical specialities.

Mobile Suction Units , from Supreme Enterprises

Product

The Eterno is a multi-powered aspirator that can be used in a wide variety of situations by emergency services, paramedic units and for patient transport (AMBULANCE) because of its battery operation. This...