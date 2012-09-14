AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the surgeon...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or cementless...

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



A novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design. The system includes both pegged and keeled glenoid designs, as well as short- and long-stemmed humeral prosthesis options.

AspxCommerce , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...

BPO Consulting - Governance , from Mantra Technologies



Mantra Technologies offers wide range of consulting services aimed at offshore BPO that covers entire life cycle of an outsourcing project. From a relatively simple project like outsourcing...

Budget Planner , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Budget planner is an app for Windows phone user to plan and manage money in the easiest way possible to track down the income and expenses.

Build Services , from digital-telepathy Inc.



Website design Website redesign eCommerce Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS) Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML) Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS) Web Standards Logo and...

Business Cards , from Clear Advertising

$200.00

Full color, glossy, and double sided. 2 x 3.5 standard business card size. 5,000 cards for only $200!!!!

Cielo-modern sectional sofa , from kmp furniture

$1,897.00

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...

colletta di castelbianco (SV) , from Realitalia

$0.00

A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system Colletta is truly unique. It is a medieval...

Combination Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls



Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.

ConQuest CMS , from Silkfort Technologies

$0.00

Conquest is a comprehensive Web Content Management System that enables organizations to create and manage content once and re-use it in multiple sites, intranets and extranets. Conquest lets the business...

Content Management System , from Solar Velocity



What is a Content Management System? A Content Management System (CMS) is an integrated interface for the creation and management of content on a Website. Content Management System allows companies to...

CRP™ Cuff Repair Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The CRP™ is the first fixable suture anchor plate on the market. It is intended for augmentation of transosseous rotator cuff repair, especially in massive tears and re-ruptures in proximity to osteopenic...

Custom print 7" LCD video brochure w/2Gb of memory , from MediaWrite, LLC

$54.90

Custom print 7" LCD video brochures are print and built right here in the USA. Features include 2Gb of memory, 5 buttons for REW/PREV, FF/NEXT, PLAY/PAUSE, VOLUME UP and VOLUME DOWN.

Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed , from LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

$549.00

Framed Size: 27½ x 27½ Frame Style: 2" Gloss Black Matting: Pinstripe Outer - Black Inner Autographed by Derek Jeter Comes with a Steiner Sports Certificate of Authenticity In the midst of baseball’s...

dominio san sebastiano , from Realitalia

$0.00

Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the Mediterranean...

Dynamic Manager , from Dataentity



Dynamic Manager - content management websites Update and modify your website from the web without learning programming or HTML code. Reach your customers with timely information that is important to...

eCommerce/Shopping Cart Solutions , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00

Have your own secure store on the web by tapping into our powerful, easy to use and 100% secure shopping cart solution. Process credit cards, e-checks, manage customer accounts and inventory, promote specials,...

Facebook Scheduler , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Facebook Scheduler is a wall post scheduling Android application. It allows user to schedule wall posts on their own Facebook wall, friend’s Facebook wall or group’s Facebook wall.

File Locker , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

File Locker is a data protection Windows app developed by BRAINDIGIT. If you are concerned with data confidentiality and want to prevent data loss; with File Locker, your data is impenetrable and accessible...

Graphic Design , from Praxis Design Studios



Being bombarded with an immeasurable amount of visual information everyday, it is paramount to catch and hold the attention of your audience. At Praxis, we take on this challenge daily using our own unique...

GTFx Greater Tuberosity Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The patent pending GTFx plate is a minimally invasive method of treatment for fractures of the greater tuberosity and for the treatment of cuff avulsions. The GTFx combines an asymmetrical low profile...

Half Page Flyers , from Clear Advertising

$450.00

Full color, glossy, and double sided. These are a great idea for mailers. 5.5 x 8.5 in size. 5,000 cards for only $450.

iMLM , from Zaidsoft

$0.00

iMLM is complete Multilevel Marketing (MLM) Software. It provides online geneology viewing, online shopping cart based sales tools, business volume and commission calculation. iMLM has been developed...

Intelligence-Soft Web-based Project Management System , from Intelligence-Soft

$295.00

Intelligence-Soft Project Management System is a web-based application, which incorporates planning, reporting and communication tools. System is intended mainly for the management of software development...

iPhone & Android Mobile Apps , from Madgex



Advanced job seeker apps for iPhone and Android smart phone devices that drive additional traffic to your job board.

IT Outsourcing , from Mantra Technologies



Mantra offers a wide array of services to a diverse clientele. Our domain expertise spans across several industry verticals such as finance and banking, telecommunications, retail, security, CRM packages,...

IT Project Solutions , from Mantra Technologies



IT project auditing is different than typical project management service that is accompanied multi-step analytical approach to the IT projects; in-sourced and outsourced. It involves looking at a project...

Job Board Software , from Madgex



The award winning Madgex job board platform powers over 250 job boards across the world including The Guardian, Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Incisive Media.

kitchen and bathroom prodcuts , from Plumbtile.com





Listbingo , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

Listbingo has earned a reputation for being the ultimate joomla extension for building classified site. It is a product of BRAINDIGIT and has proved to be one of the best tools to build a classified site...

Local SEO Audit , from localmize



We identify your website’s SEO problems and give you expert recommendations for making improvements. We check that: Carefully search and document all online occurrences of your Business Name, Address,...

Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis takes off where the Luna leaves off by the addition of anchor bolts through the base plate of the device. This allows for enhanced short term stability.

Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.



The Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis is an anatomic, press-fit humeral head replacement that is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional stemmed devices. With the stemless design, optimal...

Maniero di melezzole (TR) , from Realitalia

$0.00

Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family. Luxuriate in the green hearth of...

Manifold & Banjo Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls



Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...

Mirror Mirror Handmade Kurtas , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$135.00

Jeanine Recckio’s tunic-like kurta tops come in pretty shades of black, seafoam green, aqua & pale pink, and are incredibly versatile … throw one over a bikini as a chic cover-up, or wear...

Mirror Mirror Jewels of the Sea Mermaid Chic Jewelry Collection , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$75.00

Exotic island- and mermaid-inspired hues like lobster pink, seashell peach, sky blue, citrus & shimmery sand comprise this alluring collection of semi-precious & precious stones, including real...

Mirror Mirror Palm Beach Chic Hat Collection , from Mirror Mirror Imagination Group

$125.00

The world's only beauty & lifestyle futurologist, Jeanine Recckio, has designed these sophisticated, wide-brimmed straw Palm Beach Chic hats, which are painstakingly handmade by the finest craftsmen...

Multimedia CD-Rom Interactives , from Praxis Design Studios



An interactive CD-Rom is an exciting format and cost-effective way for presenting corporate information, and marketing material. CD-Roms can deliver an interactive product demonstration or a captivating...

NepalKhabar , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00

NepalKhabar, an Android app to read news from different news sources is developed by BRAINDIGIT. All the news from major Nepalese dailies and BBC can be followed right here in this one app which saves...

Omnistar Article , from Omnistar Interactive

$157.00

Omnistar Article is a php article software that allows anyone to easily generate php code to integrate into your site, whether it is for a blog, press releases page, customers page, or for any other purpose.

Omnistar Cart , from Omnistar Interactive

$24.95

Omnistar Cart is a website shopping cart. This ecommerce store software includes two easy methods of integration. The first method for beginners allows you to totally build your e-store from a secure administrative...

Omnistar Drive , from Omnistar Interactive

$187.00

Omnistar Drive is a PHP file manager that enables non-technical users to easily share and manage files online from anywhere, using only a web browser. This web based file manager was developed to give...

Omnistar Forms , from Omnistar Interactive

$87.00

Omnistar Forms makes it easy to create professional HTML Forms with no technical expertise. Our email form software allows you to create forms with unlimited fields and stores the information in a protected...

Omnistar Kbase , from Omnistar Interactive

$257.00

Omnistar Kbase is a dynamic knowledge base software that allows you to create a repository of searchable and useful information for your staff and web site visitors. Our faq management software has hundreds...

Omnistar Live , from Omnistar Interactive

$147.00

Omnistar Live is a web based help desk tool that includes live chat, ticket support (web and email based), knowledgebase, document manager and troubleshooter all in one easy to use solution. This customer...