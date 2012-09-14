PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions, from Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national services...
Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...
Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are experienced...
Personal Services Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...
Public Relations Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee you...
Auto Reapir Auto Reapir, from Cybert Tire & Car Care

We Service All Makes / and Models of Fine Automobiles. Cybert Tire & Car Care is the oldest licensed repair facility in New York State. Established in 1916. We have Manhattans largest tire inventory.
Ceramic Coating Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
CNC Grinder Repair CNC Grinder Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
Electrical Repairs Electrical Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Troubleshoot and correct any electrical malfunctions including control or machine problems resulting from electrical storms or power surges. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is...
Electronic Repairs Electronic Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Troubleshoot and correct any electronic malfunctions resulting from electrical storms or power surges to board level. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor...
Gearbox Rebuilds Gearbox Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Complete rebuild or repair of A or C axis gearboxes. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...
HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair, from JCD Repair
$85.00
Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...
Huffman Repair & Maintenance Huffman Repair & Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Perform all needed services for the following Huffman machines: HS-4, HS-5, HS-18, HS-75 (P&R), HS-85, HS-86, HS-87 (P&R) and Huffman Broach Grinders. Perform all needed services for the following Huffman...
Machine Rebuilding Machine Rebuilding, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Complete mechanical rebuilds and rewiring of your aging machine in your facility. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion...
Machine Rewiring Machine Rewiring, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Complete machine rewiring due to age, flash fires or other factors. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes...
Machinery Repairs Machinery Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

On-site repairs, rebuilds, analysis and consultation on a variety of too and cutter grinders including Huffman and Strausak machines. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering...
Mechanical Repairs Mechanical Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Replace rails, gearboxes and counterweight assembly. Set machine to factory specifications. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s...
Professional Oil Change Service Professional Oil Change Service, from Cybert Tire & Car Care

We offer professional oil change service. We will check all fluid levels and fill fluids as necessary. You engine coolant system will be checked. Your Tire pressures will be checked for proper inflation...
Projector Bulb Recycling Projector Bulb Recycling, from eele Laboratories, LLC
$0.00
Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs.  We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...
ReLamping projector lamps ReLamping projector lamps, from eele Laboratories, LLC

We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs.  We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...
Removal of scale feedback to resolver feedback Removal of scale feedback to resolver feedback, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair provides this service on-site for your convenience. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current...
Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Strausak Repair Strausak Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Perform all needed services for the following Strausak machines: Fleximat 91 and Promat. Perform all needed services for the following Strausak controls: NUM 1050 and 1060. For a limited time, Silver...
Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Workhead Rebuilds Workhead Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Rebuild or repair A axis workhead. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire...
