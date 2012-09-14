Caterpillar Injector 127-8216 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00

Injector No. O/R No. Pump Group Engine Serial No. Arrangement No. Application 127-8205 OR8479 3114/3116MUI 127-8207 OR8475 3114/3116MUI 127-8209 OR8483/OR3742 TE9711 3114/3116MUI Wheel...

Ceramic Coating , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC





CNC Machining , from Trout Tool Company Limited



1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)

Cold Link Refrigerated Trailer Tracking , from PLM Trailer Leasing



Cold Link® is the industry's only comprehensive refrigerated tracking solution for the Cold Supply Chain. In addition to GPS tracking, Cold Link® provides critical two-way temperature and microprocessor...

EDM , from Trout Tool Company Limited



1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...

HD8821A head rotor , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$520.00

Military vehicle M60 Tank Engine system Nozzle: NSN: 2910-00-064-6262 PN:10912481 ADB: 135S-126-7 Fuel Injector Valve Assy: NSN: 2910-01-037-4984 Hydraulic Head: MFR Part NO.: HD8821A Military Part...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car) , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00

Manufacturing Services , from Nagasree Engineers and Consultants



We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting); Packaging machines; Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment parts Precison...

nozzle , from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant



We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...

Presswork , from Trout Tool Company Limited



Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...

Refrigerated Trailer Leasing , from PLM Trailer Leasing



PLM believes in providing our customers with leases customized for their unique business challenges. Our lease programs range from short-term leases to longer-term leases. > Full Service Lease PLM specializes...

Refrigerated Trailer Service and Maintenance , from PLM Trailer Leasing



PLM Transportation Services, a maintenance and equipment management and maintenance provider is dedicated to offering flexible and customizable transportation solutions. These programs utilize both mobile...

Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC





Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC





shock absorber 006 , from OPP enterprise





SUV Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car) , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$70,000.00

SUV Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new SUV with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against possible attackers.

Toolmaking , from Trout Tool Company Limited



Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...

We provide services in metal processing , from Micar SRL



We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...