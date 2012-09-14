PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Automotive & Transport > Automotive & Transport Equipment Manufacturing
 
Automotive & Transport Equipment Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Automotive Body & Trailer Manufacturing
Automotive Manufacturing
Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturing
Military Armored Vehicle, Tank, & Tank Component Manufacturing
Motorcycle, Bicycle, & Parts Manufacturing
Rail & Trucking Equipment Manufacturing
Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing
Ship & Boat Building
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Automotive & Transport Equipment Manufacturing
California Tow Truck Association California Tow Truck Association Palm Springs, CA
www.ctta.com 
Custom Truck One Source Custom Truck One Source Kansas City, MO
Custom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals,... 
POR Products POR Products New Rochelle, NY
porproducts.com 
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Develop... Amman, Jordan
Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture... 
ADR Engineering ADR Engineering Maidenhead, United Kingdom
ADR manufacture twin seat 1.3L and 2.0L racing cars with a top speed of 180mph and Formula 1 performance characteristics for competitive... 
Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd. Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd. Bursa, Turkey
Akirmak is founded and began to produce rearview mirror glasses in 1980 in bursa/Turkey. And since 1988 began to production for bus, minibus... 
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. Fredericksburg, VA
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military... 
Auto Parts Geek - Discount Auto Parts Auto Parts Geek - Discount Auto Parts Allenwood, NJ
Buy brand new discount auto parts direct from a nationwide car parts online supplier, partsgeek! We have no middlemen and offer high quality... 
Ayku Ideal Kalite Krank Saft San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Ayku Ideal Kalite Krank Saft San. Ve Tic... Konya, Turkey
IQ Ideal Quality Crankshaft Ind. is manufacturing crankshafts 1 cyl to 6 cyl for diesel and gasoline engines with an experience and saving... 
Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,... 
BELTRONICS BELTRONICS West Chester, OH
BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS... 
BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Lt... Putian, China
We are the OEM of diesel fuel injection parts, such as nozzle, plunger, delivery valve, Ve-pump, Head & Rotor... 
BTMC Diesel Engine Parts BTMC Diesel Engine Parts Westerville, OH
Diesel engine parts and diesel engine overhaul and rebuild kits for marine engines, trucks and tractors. Cummins, Detroit, Caterpillar,... 
China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch & Brake Parts Sales Co. China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch... Yancheng, China
Our company is the biggest Auto Parts manufacturer and exporter of in China with over 25 years experience and history. Our main products... 
China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd Yancheng, China
As the biggest one of auto parts manufacturer in Asia, we produce the following auto parts: 1. Clutch cover, clutch disc, clutch facing 2. 
China Lutong Parts Plant China Lutong Parts Plant putian, China
Automotive aftermarket manufacturer.  Our goal: together iwth our customer become top class replacement part manufacturer and distributor... 
Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof... provo, ut
At Custom Armored Vehicles, we are known for the superior quality of our products. We use the latest in armoring technology to install materials... 
Darcast Crankshaft Darcast Crankshaft Birmingham, United Kingdom
Darcast Crankshaft Castings Foundries UK: The world leading Shell moulding crankshafts manufacturer. We are also expert manufacturer of... 
EEOS Inc. EEOS Inc. Salt Lake City, UT
EEOS, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has developed a new color camera small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and tough enough to... 
EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K. EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K... Hueckelhoven, Germany
EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K. is an independent management consulting and consulting engineering network advising all management... 
Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD. Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD. Guangzhou, China
Established in 2002，Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co. Ltd. is located in Baiyun district, Guangzhou, (factory in Baoan district,... 
HappyBalls.com HappyBalls.com Wesley Chapel, FL
Conceived in April of 2000 in the spare bedroom of an apartment in Pasadena, California owner Jeremy Turner, his wife Gabriela, and their... 
Holland Industries Ltd. Holland Industries Ltd. Edmonton, Canada
Holland Industries is a custom panel processor located in Edmonton, Alberta, which is an excellent transportation hub for shipment by either... 
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Camberley, United Kingdom
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic... 
Ideal Tool Company Ideal Tool Company Meadville, PA
Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished... 
Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,... 
Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works Rajkot, India
It gives us immense pleasure to introduce ourselves as a leading Manufacturer and Exporter in the area of Auto parts (Engine Parts) such... 
Jax Wax Jax Wax Columbus, OH
Easy to Use is an Understatement.  So is Brilliant Shine.  And Durable.   For over 14 years, our products have been... 
Kacangkoro.net Kacangkoro.net Medan, Indonesia
Kacang koro sells road bikes, mountain bikes, TT bikes, Group Sets and Wheel sets with famous brand such as Scott, Pinarello, Cervelo, Felt,... 
Lacks Enterprises, Inc Lacks Enterprises, Inc Grand Rapids, MI
Lacks Enterprises, Inc. is a privately owned global manufacturer. A leading supplier to the automotive, telecommunications and consumer... 
Lek Eng Group of Companies Lek Eng Group of Companies JOHOR, Malaysia
We are one of the largest automotive filter manufacturers in malaysia. We specialize in producing air, oil, fuel & hydraulic filters for... 
Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Chennai, India
Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised... 
Maxplus Enterprise Maxplus Enterprise rajkot, India
We are forging manufacturer for carbon steel alloy steel & stainless steel India. Offer closed die  forging & upset forging... 
METSAN Forging Ltd. METSAN Forging Ltd. Izmir, Turkey
Metsan Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2000 certified manufacturer of hot forged parts, supplied in steel, stainless steel, bronze and titanium within... 
Micar SRL Micar SRL Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being... 
Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc. Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc. Konya, Turkey
Dear Sir / Madam, MOTUS CRANKSHAFT TRADE&CO is a TURKEY based Crankshaft Manufacture company with vast experience in crankshaft... 
Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Bangalore, India
We are group of professionals, who were working with industries of repute in the fields like – R & D, Metallurgy, Special Purpose... 
OPP enterprise OPP enterprise WUHU, China
OPP ENTERPRISE was establish in 1992. Our company exclusively produce auto parts, series of shock absorbers, gas spring and ball joints,... 
PLM Trailer Leasing PLM Trailer Leasing Montvale, NJ
PLM Trailer Leasing is the premier national refrigerated trailer solution provider dedicated to improving the capabilities of our customers. 
Pro-Tect Liner Pro-Tect Liner CA
Pro-Tect Liner, a division of Pro-Tect Surface Technologies, Inc. is a premium spray on bed liner solutions company. Providing the industries... 
PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. India
PSP gears has vast experience in the competitive field of gears production & exports with a strong commitment to quality and reliable... 
Qingdao Hainuo Machinery Production Co.,Ltd Qingdao Hainuo Machinery Production Co.,... qingdao, China
We are an ISO9001:2000 and DOT certified manufacturer for auto parts with high quality and competitive price in china. Our products have... 
Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao, China
We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products,... 
Quest Trend Magazine Quest Trend Magazine Bochum, Germany
Quest Trend Magazine publishes trends in automation technology from the users' point of view in the machinery industry, automobile industry... 
Quick Transport Solutions Inc. Quick Transport Solutions Inc. Hayward, CA
Quick Transport Solutions, Inc. is your one-stop-shop for everything you need to run your transportation and freight logistics business. 
R1 Concepts - Performance Brake Parts R1 Concepts - Performance Brake Parts La Habra, CA
Located in Southern California, R1 Concepts Inc. is a manufacturer and online retailer of performance brakes including cross-drilled slotted... 
Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd. Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen, China
The company was established in May, 2003. It's one of the pioneer companies integrate GSM moible communication and Global Positioning System... 
Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. Chongqing, China
Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. is specialized in manufacture of air brake chambers in China. Our products (European type and USA type) are... 
Richland Hydraulic Parts Co. Ltd Richland Hydraulic Parts Co. Ltd CHONGQING, China
Richland Hydraulic Parts Co.Ltd is specializing in manufacture of hydraulic components in China. Our products range includes Power Take... 
Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Kocaeli, Turkey
Dear Sir(s); We would like to introduce ourselves as the unique manufacturer of engine bearings and bushes located in Turkey. As Sahin... 
Companies 1 - 50 of 65 Page: 1 | 2 | Next

