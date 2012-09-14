PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
10U Colocation, Hosting 10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00
100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer
Business VPS, Hosting Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95
3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
CC&B Implementation CC&B Implementation, from Lionwerx

Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...
CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle), from Lionwerx

Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...
Dual Rented Billing service Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer
GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory, from Practice Velocity

Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com® attracts...
Hosted Billing / CDR only service Hosted Billing / CDR only service, from Data Tech Labs

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...
Hosted Billing / GK service Hosted Billing / GK service, from Data Tech Labs

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners and...
Personal VPS, Hosting Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95
1024MB Dedicated Memory 40GB Disk Space 500GB Monthly Transfer 2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
PV Billing® PV Billing®, from Practice Velocity

PV Billing®, a sister company of Practice Velocity, LLC, is the largest urgent care billing company in the U.S. Under the direction of David Stern, MC, CPC, and Monica Klosa, CPC, the company has grown...
Rented Billing service Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs

With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 4 GB Ram 1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 5 TB Monthly Transfer
Standard VPS, Hosting Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95
2048MB Dedicated Memory 80GB Disk Space 1000GB Monthly Transfer 3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Starter Plus VPS Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95
512MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Starter VPS, Hosting Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95
256MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.
ZipPASS® - Get in line, online™ ZipPASS® - Get in line, online™, from Practice Velocity

ZipPASS® is a unique functionality of Practice Velocity that allows visitors to your urgent care website to click on a logo and make a same-day appointment based on current patient flow. Simply put,...
