10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

CC&B Implementation , from Lionwerx



Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...

CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) , from Lionwerx



Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...

Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs



Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory , from Practice Velocity



Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com® attracts...

Hosted Billing / CDR only service , from Data Tech Labs



This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...

Hosted Billing / GK service , from Data Tech Labs



This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners and...

Personal VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$39.95

1024MB Dedicated Memory 40GB Disk Space 500GB Monthly Transfer 2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

PV Billing® , from Practice Velocity



PV Billing®, a sister company of Practice Velocity, LLC, is the largest urgent care billing company in the U.S. Under the direction of David Stern, MC, CPC, and Monica Klosa, CPC, the company has grown...

Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs



With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...

Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$129.00

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 4 GB Ram 1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 5 TB Monthly Transfer

Standard VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$69.95

2048MB Dedicated Memory 80GB Disk Space 1000GB Monthly Transfer 3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Starter Plus VPS , from River City Internet Group

$19.95

512MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Starter VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$9.95

256MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Wholesale Remote Backup Solution , from River City Internet Group

$100.00

Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.