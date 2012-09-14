|
10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
CC&B Implementation, from Lionwerx
Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...
CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle), from Lionwerx
Current Curriculum
PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team.
Course...
Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory, from Practice Velocity
Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com® attracts...
Hosted Billing / CDR only service, from Data Tech Labs
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches
Callshop, calling card operators
This...
Hosted Billing / GK service, from Data Tech Labs
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers
Termination providers
IP phone service providers
Callshop owners and...
Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95
1024MB Dedicated Memory
40GB Disk Space
500GB Monthly Transfer
2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
PV Billing®, from Practice Velocity
PV Billing®, a sister company of Practice Velocity, LLC, is the largest urgent care billing company in the U.S. Under the direction of David Stern, MC, CPC, and Monica Klosa, CPC, the company has grown...
Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
4 GB Ram
1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
5 TB Monthly Transfer
Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95
2048MB Dedicated Memory
80GB Disk Space
1000GB Monthly Transfer
3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95
512MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95
256MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.
ZipPASS® - Get in line, online™, from Practice Velocity
ZipPASS® is a unique functionality of Practice Velocity that allows visitors to your urgent care website to click on a logo and make a same-day appointment based on current patient flow. Simply put,...