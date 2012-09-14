Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs



Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...

Landscaping Business Software , from Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software



Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.

PiVoT™ Charting and Coding , from Practice Velocity



PiVoT™ is a modified EMR that uses scanned paper templates to create an electronic medical record. Simply examine what is appropriate, document what you did, and scan the template. The powerful Practice...

Project & Process Management Software , from Tenrox



Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...

PVM™ Practice Management , from Practice Velocity



PVM™ Practice Management is the only practice management system developed by urgent care professionals, tested in urgent care centers, and has physician owners using it every day in the practice...

Replicon - TimeAttend , from Replicon Inc



Easily capture time and attendance data for accurate payroll processing, labor law compliance, and insight into workforce productivity. Time Capture & Approvals Track time for any employee type with...

Replicon - Timeoff , from Replicon Inc



Automate time-off tracking for accurate employee staffing and compliance with internal policies. Time-off Requests and Approvals Empower employees with self-service time-off requests and balance view...

Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software , from Tenrox



Measure the productivity and/or profitability of each team and project. Know what's working and what's not. Gives real-time revenue and cost overviews for your clients, projects, resources, etc. Make proactive...

Tenrox Project Planning Software , from Tenrox



Project planning is an essential component of project management software focused on detailed scheduling of tasks and resource assignments. Your workforce today is decentralized, globalized, and project-oriented.

Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution , from Tenrox



Our online project management software is a modular solution for managing your projects and resources in a flat world, where work is fragmented, “projectized”, and performed by different resources...

Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software , from Tenrox



Variety of reporting formats and dashboards: Thanks to our flexible platform and graphical interface, your Tenrox solution is easily mapped to your organization and work breakdown structures. This allows...

Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software , from Tenrox



With Tenrox time tracking software solutions, you can manage and account for "differentiated time" by project, by resource, by unit, any breakdown you choose, in accordance with your corporate...

Tenrox Workforce Planning Software , from Tenrox



With Tenrox Project Workforce Management & Planning Software, you can see your entire organization as a “shared project workforce” and manage your worldwide inventory of skills, expertise...

TERAVoice Server 2004 , from Terasens GmbH

$449.00

TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like: Corporate Voicemail IVR Applications like Automated Attendants...

Track-IT Suite , from DOVICO Software

$109.00

DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 See how this powerful solution can help increase your corporate profits Corporations use DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 time and project tracking software as an...