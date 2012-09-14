PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Billing Manager Billing Manager, from Data Tech Labs

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...
Landscaping Business Software Landscaping Business Software, from Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.
PiVoT™ Charting and Coding PiVoT™ Charting and Coding, from Practice Velocity

PiVoT™ is a modified EMR that uses scanned paper templates to create an electronic medical record. Simply examine what is appropriate, document what you did, and scan the template. The powerful Practice...
Project & Process Management Software Project & Process Management Software, from Tenrox

Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...
PVM™ Practice Management PVM™ Practice Management, from Practice Velocity

PVM™ Practice Management is the only practice management system developed by urgent care professionals, tested in urgent care centers, and has physician owners using it every day in the practice...
Replicon - TimeAttend Replicon - TimeAttend, from Replicon Inc

Easily capture time and attendance data for accurate payroll processing, labor law compliance, and insight into workforce productivity. Time Capture & Approvals Track time for any employee type with...
Replicon - Timeoff Replicon - Timeoff, from Replicon Inc

Automate time-off tracking for accurate employee staffing and compliance with internal policies. Time-off Requests and Approvals Empower employees with self-service time-off requests and balance view...
Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software, from Tenrox

Measure the productivity and/or profitability of each team and project. Know what's working and what's not. Gives real-time revenue and cost overviews for your clients, projects, resources, etc. Make proactive...
Tenrox Project Planning Software Tenrox Project Planning Software, from Tenrox

Project planning is an essential component of project management software focused on detailed scheduling of tasks and resource assignments. Your workforce today is decentralized, globalized, and project-oriented.
Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution, from Tenrox

Our online project management software is a modular solution for managing your projects and resources in a flat world, where work is fragmented, “projectized”, and performed by different resources...
Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software, from Tenrox

Variety of reporting formats and dashboards: Thanks to our flexible platform and graphical interface, your Tenrox solution is easily mapped to your organization and work breakdown structures. This allows...
Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software, from Tenrox

With Tenrox time tracking software solutions, you can manage and account for "differentiated time" by project, by resource, by unit, any breakdown you choose, in accordance with your corporate...
Tenrox Workforce Planning Software Tenrox Workforce Planning Software, from Tenrox

With Tenrox Project Workforce Management & Planning Software, you can see your entire organization as a “shared project workforce” and manage your worldwide inventory of skills, expertise...
TERAVoice Server 2004 TERAVoice Server 2004, from Terasens GmbH
$449.00
TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like: Corporate Voicemail IVR Applications like Automated Attendants...
Track-IT Suite Track-IT Suite, from DOVICO Software
$109.00
DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 See how this powerful solution can help increase your corporate profits Corporations use DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 time and project tracking software as an...
VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR, from Practice Velocity

VelociDoc Urgent Care EMR is the first electronic medical record designed from the ground up specifically for urgent care. Under the supervision of urgent care physician David Stern, MD, CPC, and in conjunction...
