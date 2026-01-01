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Platinum Company Profiles

Subway

Subway

The story of the Subway brand started more than 50 years ago when Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, changed the life of a college student with a few simple words, “Let’s open a...

Gold Company Profiles

Foyt Winery & Museum

Foyt Winery & Museum

The Foyt family has a long history of hard work and determination that just won’t quit. Unmatched in our discipline, we have achieved the highest level of success in professional motorsports...

The Restaurant CPAs

The Restaurant CPAs

The Restaurant CPAs (RCPA) is a national platform that connects restaurant owners with specialized restaurant accounting firms to improve financial performance, tax savings, and operational control.

Company Profiles

115 Midtowne

115 Midtowne

115 Midtowne is a sophisticated restaurant tucked away in North Hills at 4421 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Chef Scott Cole’s menu is an elegant presentation of contemporary metropolitan food,...

Amazing Kabob House

Amazing Kabob House

The Amazing Kabob House invites you to try all we have to offer. We offer traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a fusion of flavors, inspired by the owners' ethnic roots. Family owned and operated,...

Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings

Atomic Wings has been serving Authentic Buffalo Wings to the NY area for over 20 years! Our wings are fresh and never frozen! Select locations serve Organic wings. We have over 12 Awesome sauces.

Baby Moon Cafe

Baby Moon Cafe

Authentic Italian cuisine in a fun, friendly and relaxing atmosphere.  Serving the greater Raleigh/Wake Forest area.  Catering and private parties, extensive wine list, scrumptuous desserts.

Beautiful Brands International

Beautiful Brands International

Beautiful Brands International was founded through the leadership of David and Camille Rutkauskas and is responsible for the successful launch of over 10 worldwide, franchised brands including...

Big City BBQ

Big City BBQ

BBQ with Soul by Chef Rasshad - Barbecue restaurants in Tempe and Mesa Arizona started by an acclaimed executive chef from the resort industry.

C&M Pizza, Inc.

C&M Pizza, Inc.

C&M Pizza located in Leominster ma. serving lunch and dinner 7 days a wk from 10am. -midnight.  Pizza, pasta, subs, ribs & appatizers.  Catering available with 24 hour notice. Free...

Carlson Companies, Inc.

Carlson Companies, Inc.

Carlson Companies is a global leader in the marketing, travel, and hospitality industries. Among the names in the Carlson family of brands and services are: Regent International Hotels ®;...

Daniels Restaurant & Catering

Daniels Restaurant & Catering

Daniel’s Restaurant & Catering, established in 1993 in Cary, is a family operated, casual dining restaurant, featuring all sauté dishes prepared to order in the 'a la minute' style and three...

Draelion Restaurant & Drae Lounge

Draelion Restaurant & Drae Lounge

Restaurant Concept: Pan Asian dining to suit any palette. Featuring authentic cuisine of Indochine (Vietnam), China and Japan with the freshest fish flown in daily. The innovative wine selection has...

Evviva Restaurant

Evviva Restaurant

EVVIVA Fact Sheet · Address: 186 Avenue A (between 11th and 12th St.) New York, NY 10009 · Owner: Blythe Mark, LLC Mark Roth, President and co-owner Dino Castri,...

FIGS Market

FIGS Market

FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant with fresh entrees and unique side dishes from around...

Golden Corral - Franchisee

Golden Corral - Franchisee

GC Partners, Inc. based in Winston-Salem owns and manages 13 Golden Corral franchises in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. With restaurants that consistently rank high in customer...

Heritage Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn

Heritage Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn

Your stay at the Heritage Manor is YOUR stay: you set your dining times, and all activities are on your own schedule. There is no regimentation at Heritage Manor. This historic home is the...

Horizon Cafe

Horizon Cafe

About Horizon Cafe Horizon Café, is located in the trendy Chicago neighborhood of Lakeview, is an American casual restaurant. Open daily, Horizon Café offers breakfast, lunch, and...

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

A fun interactive cajun style seafood that serves lobsters, crawfish, shrimp, snow crab, king crab and clams in a plastic bag plopped on the table to be devoured with bare hands.

Hudson Beach Ice Cream Parlor

Hudson Beach Ice Cream Parlor

Water front Ice Cream parlor on the west coast of florida. Inside and Outside Seating.

Inman Perk Coffee

Inman Perk Coffee

Inman Perk Coffee is a family-owned coffeeshop with two locations in the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. Its flagship location is located in its namesake Atlanta neighborhood of Inman Park, and its...

Kala's Wine Bar

Kala's Wine Bar

Kala’s Winebar is the ultimate destination for Internet Aficionados who happen to be lovers of fine wine, offering a selection of wines and beers from around the world, personally chosen...

La Guarida Del Pirata

La Guarida Del Pirata

In San Francisco they have their "Pier". In New York they have their Fulton Street Market. In San Juan (Palo Seco) we have "La Guarida Del Pirata" with a reputation of being the...

Lonestar Grill and Sports Cafe

Lonestar Grill and Sports Cafe

Sports bar featuring live music, billards, darts, shuffleboard

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds! Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural Hawaiian products, fresh-fruit smoothies, blended...

Mount Cook Cafe

Mount Cook Cafe

Mount Cook Cafe The Mount Cook Cafe is one of Wellington's most iconic cafes, serving some of the best coffee in town. With an open fire to keep you warm on those crisp winter mornings and a...

Napa Valley Burger Company

Napa Valley Burger Company

A Gourmet Burger and Fine Wine Restaurant that Brings a Taste of the Napa Valley to Sausalito.

Peacock Moon

Peacock Moon

Since its inception in 2004, Tom Best, Owner of Peacock Moon Cheesecakes, has committed himself to providing the utmost quality in gourmet cheesecake selection. With flavors ranging from classic New...

Rasta Star's Bar and Grill

Rasta Star's Bar and Grill

Jamaican Reggae Style Restaurant

Shark Club

Shark Club

The Shark Club is a plush 12,000 square foot restaurant and nightclub with an industrieal renaissance ambiance. The Club features a 2000 gallon Shark Tank, two fireplaces, 7 Mahogany and Rosewood...

Smiles Inc.

Smiles Inc.

This is a start up company seeking to build a restaurant. What is Smiles? The mission: Smiles is a place of good word, a place of good food, good health, and good fun. A modern day temple...

Spark Woodfire Grill

Spark Woodfire Grill

Spark Woodfire Grill specializes in the woodfire grilling and roasting of Certified Angus Beef hand cut steaks, Kobe beef burgers, chops, seafood, all natural chicken, authentic thin crust pizza and...

Take 1 Night Club

Take 1 Night Club

Take 1 Night Club, the first club to open in the new entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas, is a unique and innovative concept in night club entertainment. It is a multi faceted Hollywood...

Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House

Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House

Over 16-year-old, Manhattan Glatt Kosher Restaurant, Upper West Side, NYC. Live music. Prepaid Shabbat and Passover Seder Dinner. Romantic spot. Party venue. Open Late: till 12AM.

Tavern on the Green

Tavern on the Green

A grand café overlooking Central Park, Tavern on the Green is one of New York City's most dazzling dining experiences - an unforgettable show-stopper overflowing with crystal chandeliers,...

The Cereal Bowl

The Cereal Bowl

Envision this...a place where cereal is no longer confined to what's in the box. At The Cereal Bowl™ let your imagination take control and learn to think outside the box. Guests will be able...

The Lunch Company

The Lunch Company

Welcome to The Lunch Company. The Lunch Company is committed to becoming New York's leading provider of high-quality, corporate and event catering services. The Lunch Company has been created...

Up Over Jazz Productions

Up Over Jazz Productions

Up Over Jazz Productions is the music booking arm of Up Over Jazz Cafe which is located in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn, New York City. Up Over Jazz Productions specialty is The Brooklyn...

Z International NY, Inc

Z International NY, Inc

The Don Veitia story begins in Venezuela, where we produce our very own exclusive and gourmet line, of fine Coffee and Cocoa products. Our gourmet Coffees are made using only the highest quality...

Z's A Chicago Food Experience Inc

Z's A Chicago Food Experience Inc

Z's  are Chicago-style Drive-Thru restaurants in Arizona, that offers a wide array of tasty menu options to choose from.  Our Home Made French Fries are Rated the BEST Fries...

Zip Fusion Restaurant

Zip Fusion Restaurant

Welcome home!." Zip" means "Home" in Korean. Kevin Kang’s elegant, organic woodsy interior with contemporary metals sets the tone for Jason Ha’s second high energy...

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