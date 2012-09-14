|
|
|
|Atomic Wings New York, NY
Atomic Wings has been serving Authentic Buffalo Wings to the NY area for over 20 years! Our wings are fresh and never frozen! Select locations serve Organic wings. We have over 12 Awesome sauces.
|
|Subway Milford, CT
The largest international sandwich franchise offers you a great opportunity to grow your business globally: Subway Franchise. With low costs and 40 years of experience, over 70% of our existing...
|
|Beautiful Brands International Tulsa, OK
Beautiful Brands International was founded through the leadership of David and Camille Rutkauskas and is responsible for the successful...
|
|C&M Pizza, Inc. leominster, ma
C&M Pizza located in Leominster ma. serving lunch and dinner 7 days a wk from 10am. -midnight. Pizza, pasta, subs, ribs &...
|
|FIGS Market Raleigh, NC
FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant...
|
|Horizon Cafe Chicago, IL
About Horizon Cafe
Horizon Café, is located in the trendy Chicago neighborhood of Lakeview, is an American casual restaurant. Open...
|
|Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Greenwood Village, CO
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds!
Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural...
|
|Smiles Inc. LEWES, DE
This is a start up company seeking to build a restaurant.
What is Smiles?
The mission:
Smiles is a place of good word, a place...
|
|Z's A Chicago Food Experience Inc Scottsdale, AZ
Z's are Chicago-style Drive-Thru restaurants in Arizona, that offers a wide array of tasty menu options to choose from. ...
|Companies 1 - 10 of 10
|Page: 1