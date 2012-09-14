PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Joey's Group of Companies Announces the Promotion of Tom Grande to President of Teja Food Group After 10 years as Vice President growing the business, Tom Grande earns a well deserved promotion. - October 30, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Leading Janitorial Services Company in South Florida Launches Restaurant Cleaning in Pembroke Pines, FL Florida Green Cleaning Services (FGCS), a leading commercial janitorial services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its restaurant cleaning services division in Pembroke Pines, FL. Restaurant cleaning is often considered a “tedious” task by establishment owners and operators. "We... - October 06, 2019 - Florida Green Cleaning Services, LLC

Dogtown Pizza Expands to Texas Through Grocery Chain Family-owned Dogtown Pizza is announcing their expansion into Central Market, a Texas-based grocery chain. Once only made available in St. Louis, customers will now be able to find Dogtown Pizza in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. - October 02, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

Tortoise Supper Club Partners with Ravinia, Lyric Opera for Steinway Centennial Celebration River North restaurant to host week-long celebration that includes performances by Ravinia CEO, Lyric Opera Artists, Julliard Grads and more. - September 04, 2019 - Tortoise Supper Club

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Kobe Sizzlers, a Small Restaurant Chain, Invests in Big Technology Kobe Sizzlers, an old school iconic restaurant brand from Mumbai, recently invested in Freeze-Dry technology (lyophilisation) to produce ready-to-make sauce from its secret recipe. The technology is used by NASA to preserve food for astronauts as it keeps the nutrients intact and increases the shelf... - August 11, 2019 - Kobe Sizzlers

Heavlin Management Company Partners with Hotel Effectiveness Solutions Heavlin Management Company has announced that the company has chosen to move all of their managed hotel properties to the Hotel Effectiveness Solutions suite of on-line labor management tools. Darlene Heavlin, President of Heavlin Management Company says, “Our partnership with Hotel Effectiveness... - August 10, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

Wylder Space TV, Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa

Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk

Canada's First Airport Honesty Shop Opens in Halifax Mabata launches Honesty Food Shop in partnership with Saint Mary's University Entrepreneurship Centre at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. - July 18, 2019 - Mabata

Joey’s Sells Kids Cards in Support of Canadian Authority on Bullying Prevention Joey's Seafood Restaurants is selling Kids Club Cards. Guests can buy 5 free kids meals for cheap. - July 05, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Dogtown Pizza Donates $500 to Local Volunteer Fire Department Family-owned Dogtown Pizza recently surprised the Crystal City Fire Department by donating $500 for winning the company’s "Nominate Your Favorite Fire Department" contest through social media, inspired by International Firefighter’s Day on May 4. “We’re proud to present... - June 27, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza

13 Year Old's Vegan Hot Dog Ranks 5th in the Nation According to PETA's Top 10 Vegan Hot Dogs People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and their more than 6.5 million members and supporters worldwide, including many across Georgia, were pleased to announce that Atlanta based cart and "Mason's Super Dogs' Vegan Hot Dog" has been named one of the Top Vegan Dogs. - June 26, 2019 - Mason's Super Dogs

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Board Game Cafe Pioneers Hex & Company Launch Kickstarter for New Manhattan Location Hex & Company is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign, which will bring a new location to the Upper East Side of New York City. - June 06, 2019 - Hex & Company

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Le Cellar Wine Bar, in Clerkwenwell, Now Has the Largest Eat-in Selection of Charcuterie, Cheese & Antipasti in London Le Cellar is an authentic French wine bar that offers a range of organic wines, French classic food and a great selection of artisan cheese, charcuterie and antipasti. In fact, with 12 types of cured meat on the menu daily, 9 cheese and 9 types of marinated vegetables, they have the largest combined selection on offer of any wine bar/restaurant. With a basement wine cellar, where you can have private wine tastings, Le Cellar is definitely the closest thing to France in this part of London. - May 02, 2019 - Le Cellar

Santé Magazine Supports Moonlight In Vermont Fundraiser for Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE) For the fifteenth year, Santé is proud to be a media sponsor for PAVE’s largest annual fundraiser, Moonlight In Vermont, a walk-around food & wine tasting and wine auction. This year PAVE is adding spirits to the tasting and auction portions of the event which will take place Saturday,... - April 30, 2019 - Santé Media Group

Traditional, Glatt Kosher for Passover Seder 2019 at Talia's Steakhouse, New York | Manhattan Kosher Restaurants NYC Searching for Passover Glatt Kosher Restaurants in Manhattan, New York? For over 16 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Glatt Kosher lunch and dinner Seders during Passover (Pesach), Yom Tov and Shabbat. - April 15, 2019 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House

Eat Quiche: the New Powerhouse for Nutrients and Proteins The Pan's Club vegetarian restaurant is an expert in preparing various vegetarian meals. They will be launching the flexi-vegetarian style food Quiche relished with unique taste and health. Quiches are packed with nutritious ingredients like egg, milk, cream, cheese, vegetables, etc. These ingredients... - April 15, 2019 - The Pan's Club

Thai Direct Bowls, the First Healthy, Gluten and Dairy Free Thai Restaurant in NYC Street Thai food reinvented for healthy eating, served in salad and rice bowl style, with authentic Thai flavors. The bowls are gluten free and dairy free with vegan options. - April 13, 2019 - Thai Direct Bowls

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Irish Fast Casual and American Diner Group Targets International Growth Adrian Crean Joins as Managing Director; James Walker Joins as New International Business Development Advisor. - March 28, 2019 - Rocket Restaurants

Rama for All: Sushi-Rama Announces Fifth Location at Fitzsimons Sushi-Rama, the conveyor-belt sushi concept from Denver restaurateur Chef Jeff Osaka, will open a fifth location in Aurora this April. - March 26, 2019 - Sushi-Rama

St. Louis Rotisserie Relocates After 24 Years Restaurant and catering company to add Sunday hours. - March 20, 2019 - St. Louis Rotisserie

Announcing the JOGAZILLA Sushi Burrito Eating Championship Season 1 Jogasaki Sushi Burrito Las Vegas, Home of the Original Sushi Burrito™, is excited to be hosting the JOGAZILLA Sushi Burrito (a 2-pound OG Sushi Burrito) Eating Championship Season 1 on March 30, 3 pm at the restaurant: 7365 S. Buffalo Dr. Suite 115, Las Vegas, Nevada 89113. This Sushi Burrito Lover’s... - March 18, 2019 - Jogasaki Sushi Burrito Las Vegas

Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

It's Carnival German Style at Old World Huntington Beach as Fasching Celebration Begins on Sunday, March 3 The pre-Easter festival celebrates the season of food and fun prior to Lenten and is much like Carnival and Mardi Gras. On Sunday, March 3, Old World in Huntington Beach will be hosting the German School campus and the traditional German Carnival known as Fasching. Families are invited to join in the afternoon festivities which include dancing, contests, and great German cuisine. The event is free to attend and begins at 3:00 pm. - February 23, 2019 - Old World Restaurant

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces Sweet Chili is Now Available for Private Dining Top Chef Finalist Lisa Fernandes is now offering private dining in addition to catering, private restaurant consulting and cooking classes to New York City residents. - February 04, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Food Network Names Five O’Clock Steakhouse Wisconsin’s Best on “50 States of Steakhouses Last Tuesday, the Food Network announced their 50 States of Steakhouses, “the best places to sate your carnivore cravings and enjoy a side of local flair.” Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was named Food Network’s best steakhouse in Wisconsin noting, "Wisconsin is... - January 31, 2019 - Five O'Clock Steakhouse

ZIBA Berlin Döner Opens in Leslieville Serving German Street Food with a Unique Ziba Twist - January 03, 2019 - ZIBA Berlin Doner

Free App, dinely, Gets You Massive Discounts at Restaurants You're Already Going to Book your restaurant reservation through the dinely app and get a significant percentage off top Miami restaurants for free. You don’t even need a coupon. - December 20, 2018 - dinely

Update to GRLT Shareholders Related to GRILLiT Inc. and Future Plans GRILLiT, Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is announcing that it has acquired 100% of GRILLiT of the Suncoast, LLC, and is announcing the transition in leadership. Due to the delinquent filings and liabilities created by previous CEO’s dating back to 2013, the passing of Ghazi Hajj on September 10, 2017, the complexity... - December 20, 2018 - GRILLiT

Breakfast Brunch Café Announces 2019 Franchise Opportunity with a Family (Franchisee) First Strategy Pay royalty fee of 6.0% for the first 5 years, then 4.0% after for the life of the partnership (compare to industry 6.5%). - December 05, 2018 - Breakfast Brunch Cafe

Döner and Gyros – A True Pioneer Opens Los Angeles Branch Döner and Gyros is known for serving the best döner kebab in Dubai. Since its inception, Döner and Gyros has never stopped striving and working hard, for the sake of delivering Döners and Gyros to the world. Through hard work and determination, Döner and Gyros was born –... - November 22, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Local NC Chef Crowned World Champion Local Chef awarded first place at the 2018 Northeast Pasta Showdown. - November 10, 2018 - Marabella Restaurants

Doner & Gyros on Winning the “Best Doner Kebab Restaurant Chain” Global Award Doner & Gyros is now considered a strong and recognized brand not only in Dubai but all over the world. The once simple dream of the creators of Doner & Gyros has become a global endeavor that up to the present is renowned in the fast-food chain market. Doner & Gyros has always been hard... - November 03, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant