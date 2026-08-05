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Within Restaurants
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Pokemon Cards for Baristas
Reno coffee shop creates the first Pokemon style Trading Card Game for Baristas and coffee shops. - July 23, 2026 - Barista Brawl
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Webster Grand Opening on July 18
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating the grand opening of its new Webster, TX location on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - July 02, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Two Years in Cloverdale with Free Sandwiches, Prizes and Giveaways, and a Community Thank You Event on Saturday, July 11
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating two successful years in Cloverdale with a community appreciation event on Saturday, July 11. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line receive a free 4-inch sourdough sandwich. The gratitude continues with an all-day Saturday Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwich special and a free fountain drinks promo extending through Sunday. Guests can spin a prize wheel for merch and treats or enter raffles for Apple AirPods and free lunch. - June 26, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience. That philosophy comes... - April 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
NYPD Pizza Celebrates 30th Anniversary on April 15
NYPD Pizza is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing back one of its most beloved promotions—99¢ cheese slices for one day only on April 15, a nostalgic throwback to the slice prices customers remember from the 1990s. On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from... - April 03, 2026 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza Launches New Mobile Ordering App on Apple App Store and Google Play
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza launches a mobile ordering app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, letting customers browse the menu, schedule pickups, call stores, and earn rewards. The app makes ordering faster, more convenient, and more rewarding. - April 03, 2026 - Eaton's Fresh Pizza
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Rreal Tacos to Introduce Its Acclaimed Tequila & Mezcal Program to Tampa Bay This Fall
As construction advances on its first Florida location, Atlanta-based Rreal Tacos is preparing to introduce Tampa Bay to one of the country’s most talked‑about tequila and mezcal programs. The restaurant was named among the Top 15 Best Tequila Places to Drink Tequila Around the United... - February 26, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
West Coast Sourdough Expands to Indiana with New Zionsville Location
West Coast Sourdough has officially opened its newest location in Zionsville, Indiana, at The Farm development. This expansion brings the brand’s authentic San Francisco style sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, and signature bread bowls to the local community. Open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, the store marks a significant step in the company’s national growth. Leaders Seth Just, Manny Deol, and Damon Bhatia expressed excitement about joining the vibrant Zionsville food scene. - February 19, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Rreal Tacos Acquires Haiku, Bringing Georgia’s Biggest Taco Brand to Tampa
Acquisition Marks First Florida Location and Launches Tampa Bay Expansion. - February 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm. Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams... - January 15, 2026 - Nutrislice
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Anthem Announces Grand Opening in Downtown Orlando January 23, 2026, Creating a New Cultural Home for Music, Community, and LGBTQ+ Visibility
Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ owned music and cultural venue, opens January 23, 2026 in Downtown Orlando. Located at 100 N Orange Ave., Anthem will celebrate with a private ribbon cutting followed by a public weekend of music and community events. Designed as an affirming space for LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity, and connection, Anthem contributes to a more inclusive and vibrant downtown nightlife scene. - January 10, 2026 - Anthem Orlando
Victoria Paul Co Opens DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine
Victoria Paul Co is home to DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine, a fun, interactive ice cream spot where guests create their own sundaes and watch them get made fresh in under a minute. Victoria Paul Co serves its signature Sweet Cream, which is smooth, rich, and classic in taste, made with oat milk. - January 04, 2026 - Victoria Paul Co
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay. - December 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainable Growth
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly celebrates its first anniversary on December 21st, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of establishment, operational stability, and sustainable development within the hospitality landscape of the Mekong Delta. - December 20, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa Introduces Complimentary 15-Minute Massage Experience Following Official Opening
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa has officially opened its doors, marking the launch of a wellness destination focused on in-depth therapeutic care within a tranquil resort setting at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - December 19, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Hummus Us Launches Updated Website Highlighting Mediterranean Food Education and Plant-Based Dining Resources
Hummus Us announced the launch of its updated official website, providing the public with centralized access to information about Mediterranean cuisine, hummus-based dishes, and plant-based food education. The website serves as an informational platform designed to share background on menu offerings, food ingredients, and cultural context behind Mediterranean dining. - December 19, 2025 - Hummus Us
Restaurant Owners Warned: New Year-End Tax Assessment Reveals $15K+ in Missed Savings
The Restaurant CPAs have released a free Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment to help operators uncover $15k+ in missed savings before Dec. 31. Built with leading restaurant accounting expert Adam Berebitsky, the tool reveals overlooked credits, tip-related tax issues, depreciation opportunities, and other common blind spots. Owners get a quick, personalized report showing their risk level and where savings may exist. - December 03, 2025 - The Restaurant CPAs
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces Year-End Holiday Offering Focused on Relaxation and Tranquility
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort today announced its year-end holiday program designed to provide guests with a calm and comfortable environment during the festive season. As travelers increasingly look for spaces that offer privacy and peaceful surroundings, the Resort introduces a range of services intended to support restful year-end stays. - November 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped. - November 21, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces the Soft Opening of Its New Spa in Mid-November 2025
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort is pleased to announce the Soft Opening of the MerPerle Nui Sam Spa, an all-new wellness sanctuary officially welcoming guests in mid-November 2025. - November 21, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
TJ Ribs Will Celebrate Potential LSU vs Alabama Victory with Free Ribs on November 9
TJ Ribs, the official BBQ Restaurant of LSU athletics is offering free half racks of Fulton ribs to all dine-in guests on Sunday, Nov. 9 if LSU beats Alabama on Nov. 8—no purchase needed. - November 05, 2025 - TJ Ribs
Lisa TX Guide Highlights Good Italian Restaurants in San Antonio for 2025 Food Lovers
San Antonio’s vibrant dining scene continues to grow, and Italian cuisine is no exception. Lisa TX Guide has launched a curated list of good Italian restaurants in San Antonio — from cozy pizza spots to upscale pasta destinations — helping locals and visitors discover the best places for authentic Italian flavors in 2025. - November 01, 2025 - Lisa TX Guide
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
NYPD Pizza Metrowest Closes After 25 Years, Citing Doubling Rent and Unsustainable Lease Terms
Brand to Refocus Expansion on Smaller, Flexible Units Amid Shifting Restaurant Real Estate Landscape - October 26, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
NYPD Pizza Confirms Winter Park Address Ahead of Grand Opening Near UCF
Following the recent announcement of its expansion into the Winter Park area, NYPD Pizza is excited to officially confirm the address of its newest location. - September 29, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts. - August 26, 2025 - N/UM
Historic Milestone: Stonecrest's Longest-Running Black-Owned Bar Celebrates 27 Years of Serving Atlanta
August 28–31, 2025: Thursday, August 28 – Business Networking Mixer & Ladies Night. Friday, August 29 – Live Band 8p-11 The Owner Dj Cezah is the DJ till 4mm #OG Fridays. Saturday, August 30 – Virgo Bash celebrating all Virgo birthdays. Sunday, August 31 – Gary DaCosta’s Official Birthday Party. - August 14, 2025 - Dabomb Sports Grill
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy
L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel. - July 18, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Gentry Foodservice Design Group Expands Presence with New Orlando Office
Gentry Foodservice Design Group, a national leader in restaurant layout and design, has opened a new office in Orlando, Florida, as of June 27, 2025. This expansion strengthens Gentry’s presence in the Southeast and allows the company to better serve the growing hospitality market in Central Florida. - July 01, 2025 - QSR Supply Restaurant Equipment, Parts, Service & Installation