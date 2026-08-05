West Coast Sourdough is celebrating two successful years in Cloverdale with a community appreciation event on Saturday, July 11. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line receive a free 4-inch sourdough sandwich. The gratitude continues with an all-day Saturday Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwich special and a free fountain drinks promo extending through Sunday. Guests can spin a prize wheel for merch and treats or enter raffles for Apple AirPods and free lunch. - June 26, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough